Truist Championship Tee Times 2026: Round Three
Sungjae Im leads a number of notable names at the Truist Championship, where the start of play on Moving Day was delayed by 75 minutes
Mike Hall
After two rounds of the Truist Championship, it's Sungjae Im who leads at nine-under, as the South Korean searches for a first PGA Tour win since October 2021.
Leading the sixth Signature Event of 2026, Im is one clear of Tommy Fleetwood in second, with the Englishman eight-under.
Behind Fleetwood is Justin Thomas and the in-form Alex Fitzpatrick, who are both seven-under, while three players are six-under and four at five-under, one of which is Rory McIlroy.
Tee times were pushed back by 75 minutes due to dangerous weather in the area on Saturday morning. As a result, Sam Stevens and Ryan Fox were the first to begin, at 8.50am local time (EDT).
Due to dangerous weather in the area, the start of the third round of the Truist Championship is delayed.May 9, 2026
Im and Fleetwood tee off at 3.05pm. Along with the final group, notable pairings include Cameron Young and Ludvig Aberg (2.00pm) and Nicolai Hojgaard and McIlroy (2.35pm).
Check out the full revised third round tees times for the Truist Championship below...
Truist Championship Tee Times: Round Three
All times EDT
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- 8.50am: Sam Stevens, Ryan Fox
- 9.00am: Aldrich Potgieter, Denny McCarthy
- 9.10am: Mackenzie Hughes, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9.20am: Webb Simpson, Adam Scott
- 9.30am: Brian Campbell, Daniel Berger
- 9.40am: Maverick McNealy, Bud Cauley
- 9.55am: Andrew Novak, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10.05am: Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Smalley
- 10.15am: Jason Day, Robert MacIntyre
- 10.25am: Pierceson Coody, Brian Harman
- 10.35am: Max Homa, Ryo Hisatsune
- 10.45am: Andrew Putnam, Sahith Theegala
- 11.00am: Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim
- 11.10am: Alex Noren, Sam Burns
- 11.20am: Tom Hoge, Ryan Gerard
- 11.30am: Chandler Blanchet, JT Poston
- 11.40am: Ricky Castillo, Viktor Hovland
- 11.50am: Taylor Pendrith, Matt Wallace
- 12.05pm: Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele
- 12.15pm: Austin Smotherman, Ben Griffin
- 12.25pm: Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose
- 12.35pm: Michael Kim, Gary Woodland
- 12.45pm: Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Nico Echavarria
- 12.55pm: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover
- 1.10pm: Nick Taylor, Patrick Rodgers
- 1.20pm: JJ Spaun, Corey Conners
- 1.30pm: Sepp Straka, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1.40pm: Tony Finau, Kurt Kitayama
- 1.50pm: Keegan Bradley, Harry Hall
- 2.00pm: Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg
- 2.15pm: Matt McCarty, Akshay Bhatia
- 2.25pm: Harris English, Rickie Fowler
- 2.35pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Rory McIlroy
- 2.45pm: David Lipsky, Kristoffer Reitan
- 2.55pm: Justin Thomas, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 3.05pm: Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
- Mike HallNews Writer
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