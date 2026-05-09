Truist Championship Tee Times 2026: Round Three

After two rounds of the Truist Championship, it's Sungjae Im who leads at nine-under, as the South Korean searches for a first PGA Tour win since October 2021.

Leading the sixth Signature Event of 2026, Im is one clear of Tommy Fleetwood in second, with the Englishman eight-under.

Im last claimed victory at the 2021 Shriners Children's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind Fleetwood is Justin Thomas and the in-form Alex Fitzpatrick, who are both seven-under, while three players are six-under and four at five-under, one of which is Rory McIlroy.

Latest Videos From

Tee times were pushed back by 75 minutes due to dangerous weather in the area on Saturday morning. As a result, Sam Stevens and Ryan Fox were the first to begin, at 8.50am local time (EDT).

Due to dangerous weather in the area, the start of the third round of the Truist Championship is delayed.May 9, 2026

Im and Fleetwood tee off at 3.05pm. Along with the final group, notable pairings include Cameron Young and Ludvig Aberg (2.00pm) and Nicolai Hojgaard and McIlroy (2.35pm).

Check out the full revised third round tees times for the Truist Championship below...

Truist Championship Tee Times: Round Three

All times EDT

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors