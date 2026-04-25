Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times 2026: Final Round
Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick hold the advantage with a round to play at TPC Louisiana. Here are the tee times for all the teams in the final round
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The Zurich Classic of New Orleans has reached the 54-hole stage, where brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick lead by four over two teams on 30 under.
For Matt, it means he's now in with an excellent chance of claiming his third PGA Tour win of the season, having previously claimed titles at the Valspar Championship and last week's Signature Event, the RBC Heritage.
Alex is also enjoying a memorable season, having claimed his maiden DP World Tour win at the Hero Indian Open.
Now, they are just 18 holes from even more glory, with a round of foursomes to come at TPC Louisiana as they close in on their first title at the event.
The duo begin their final round at 1.50pm EDT alongside Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat, who are on 26-under.
Also four back of the leaders are Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer. They will play alongside and Doug Ghim and Jeffrey Kang, who are five behind. The penultimate group tees it up at 1.39 EDT.
Check out all the tee times for the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
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Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times: Final Round
All times EDT
- 10.30am: Chandler Phillips & Carson Young
- 10.41am: Ryan Gerard & Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Keith Mitchell & Brandt Snedeker
- 10.52am: Max McGreevy & Kevin Roy, Chad Ramey & Justin Lower
- 11.03am: John Parry & Dan Brown, Luke Clanton & Blades Brown
- 11.14am: Adam Svensson & Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky & Rico Hoey
- 11.25am: Adrien Dumont de Chassart & Davis Chatfield, Wyndham Clark & Taylor Moore
- 11.36am: William Mouw & Takumi Kanaya, Matthieu Pavon & Martin Couvra
- 11.53am: Karl Vilips & Michael Thorbjornsen, Davis Riley & Nick Hardy
- 12.04pm: Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala, Matt Wallace & Marco Penge
- 12.15pm: Matti Schmid & Seamus Power, Ben Griffin & Andrew Novak
- 12.26pm: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen & Jacob Skov Olesen, Erik van Rooyen & Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12.37pm: Nick Dunlap & Gordon Sargent, Lanto Griffin & Ben Kohles
- 12.48pm: Ben Martin & Trace Crowe, Sam Stevens & Zach Bauchou
- 1.06pm: Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge, A.J. Ewart & Casey Jarvis
- 1.17pm: Eric Cole & Hank Lebioda, Matt McCarty & Mac Meissner
- 1.28pm: Brice Garnett & Lee Hodges, Kristoffer Reitan & Kris Ventura
- 1.39pm: Alex Smalley & Hayden Springer, Doug Ghim & Jeffrey Kang
- 1.50pm: Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick, Davis Thompson & Austin Eckroat
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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