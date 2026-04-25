Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times 2026: Final Round

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans has reached the 54-hole stage, where brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick lead by four over two teams on 30 under.

For Matt, it means he's now in with an excellent chance of claiming his third PGA Tour win of the season, having previously claimed titles at the Valspar Championship and last week's Signature Event, the RBC Heritage.

Alex is also enjoying a memorable season, having claimed his maiden DP World Tour win at the Hero Indian Open.

Now, they are just 18 holes from even more glory, with a round of foursomes to come at TPC Louisiana as they close in on their first title at the event.

The duo begin their final round at 1.50pm EDT alongside Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat, who are on 26-under.

Also four back of the leaders are Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer. They will play alongside and Doug Ghim and Jeffrey Kang, who are five behind. The penultimate group tees it up at 1.39 EDT.

Check out all the tee times for the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

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Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times: Final Round

There's one round to play at the team event (Image credit: Getty Images)

All times EDT