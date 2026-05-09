Stefano Mazzoli Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Italian Pro

Following a successful career in the amateur game, Stefano Mazzoli is building a solid career in professional golf, where he currently plays on the DP World Tour.

Here are 10 things to know about him.

Stefano Mazzoli Facts

1. Stefano Mazzoli was born on December 27th 1996 in Montorfano, Italy.

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2. Mazzoli won the 2014 European Boys’ Team Championship.

3. He won the 2015 European Amateur.

4. He attended Texas Christian University between 2015 and 2019, winning four times.

5. He played in the 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup, where, alongside Dewi Weber in the mixed foursomes, they beat Andrea Lee and Collin Morikawa.

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6. He turned pro in 2019, initially joining the Challenge Tour (now the HotelPlanner Tour).

7. Following that, Mazzoli had a stint on the Alps Tour, eventually regaining his Challenge Tour card for the 2023 season.

8. His maiden pro win came in 2020 at the Red Sea Little Venice Open on the Alps Tour.

Stefano Mazzoli was among the graduates from the HotelPlanner Tour to the DP World Tour for the 2026 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. He joined the Asian Tour in 2024 and was named its Rookie of the Year at the end of the season.

10. Mazzoli made 21 of 22 cuts on the way to finishing eighth on HotelPlanner Tour’s season-long Road to Mallorca in 2025 to earn his DP World Tour card for the 2026 season.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stefano Mazzoli Bio From December 27th 1996, Montorfano, Italy Turned pro 2019 Professional wins 4