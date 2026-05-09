Stefano Mazzoli Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Italian Pro
Stefano Mazzoli is showing plenty of promise as he makes his way through the pro ranks. Here are 10 things to know about him
Following a successful career in the amateur game, Stefano Mazzoli is building a solid career in professional golf, where he currently plays on the DP World Tour.
Here are 10 things to know about him.
Stefano Mazzoli Facts
1. Stefano Mazzoli was born on December 27th 1996 in Montorfano, Italy.
2. Mazzoli won the 2014 European Boys’ Team Championship.
3. He won the 2015 European Amateur.
4. He attended Texas Christian University between 2015 and 2019, winning four times.
5. He played in the 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup, where, alongside Dewi Weber in the mixed foursomes, they beat Andrea Lee and Collin Morikawa.
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6. He turned pro in 2019, initially joining the Challenge Tour (now the HotelPlanner Tour).
7. Following that, Mazzoli had a stint on the Alps Tour, eventually regaining his Challenge Tour card for the 2023 season.
8. His maiden pro win came in 2020 at the Red Sea Little Venice Open on the Alps Tour.
9. He joined the Asian Tour in 2024 and was named its Rookie of the Year at the end of the season.
10. Mazzoli made 21 of 22 cuts on the way to finishing eighth on HotelPlanner Tour’s season-long Road to Mallorca in 2025 to earn his DP World Tour card for the 2026 season.
From
December 27th 1996, Montorfano, Italy
Turned pro
2019
Professional wins
4
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Alps Tour
2020 Red Sea Little Venice Open
−15 (playoff)
Alps Tour
2021 Antognolla Alps Open
-12 (playoff)
N/A
2021 Italian PGA Championship
N/A
Alps Tour
2022 Ein Bay Open
-14 (two shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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