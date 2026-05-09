Rory McIlroy Provides Thoughts On LIV Golfers Returning To The PGA Tour Before Sending Blunt Message To Those Not Wanting To Come Back To The Circuit

Rory McIlroy has delivered a blunt message to those players who don't intend to return to the PGA Tour should LIV Golf not continue past the end of the season.

During the Truist Championship, where the World No.2 sits four shots off the lead, the Northern Irishman was asked what he made of the Private Investment Fund (PIF) withdrawing its funding at the end of the season - and he had this to say.

"If you don't want to play here, I think that says something about you."

McIlroy has never hidden his disapproval of the Saudi-backed circuit. However, he has been less critical in more recent times after initially becoming embroiled in a tit-for-tat war of words between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf League.

Saudi Arabia's PIF confirmed last month that it will end its funding for LIV Golf at the end of the 2026 season, leaving the league searching for alternative long-term investment.

"It's a question if they do want to come back," said McIlroy, who surged into contention at Quail Hollow with a second-round 67.

"Obviously, we have seen the quotes over the last few days. And, you know, it seems like some of the guys, if... again, it all depends on what happens to LIV."

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McIlroy is searching for a fifth title at Quail Hollow Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the week, Anirban Lahiri told The Times that he knew a "dozen players who'd rather not play golf than go back to the PGA Tour".

The Indian professional also confirmed that, should LIV Golf cease to exist, he would not return to the PGA Tour.

However, it's likely some players would target a return in the event LIV struggles for funding, and McIlroy has always believed that the best players in the world should be playing in one place.

He added: "If it is a scenario where they have the option to come back and play on the traditional tours, I think (PGA Tour CEO) Brian Rolapp has said anything that makes this tour stronger, anything that makes the DP World Tour stronger, I think everyone should be open to that.

"That's just good business practice.

"But again, I think there's going to be a lot of sort of bridges to cross to get there, just because, you know, obviously the guys over there are under contract and if they are able to keep it going and get a schedule together next year, it seems like those guys are still going to play the majority of their golf on LIV, in whatever form it takes."

Jon Rahm recently stated "I don't see many ways out" of his LIV Golf contract while speaking at LIV Golf Virginia (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy said he didn't want to "rehash" his views on LIV, but he did reiterate his opinion that the PGA Tour was "the place to be".

"I was probably too judgmental with the guys that went because I was seeing it from my point of view and maybe not seeing it from other points of view," he said.

"I'm not going to judge anyone for not wanting to play on the PGA Tour.

"I don't know, does that mean that they go play DP World Tour, maybe; if that's a pathway, that would make the DP World Tour stronger, and I would be delighted with that because that's my home tour at the end of the day.

"But if you want to be the most competitive golfer you can be, this is the place to be. And if you don't want to play here, I think that says something about you."