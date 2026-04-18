With one round to play of the latest PGA Tour Signature Event, the RBC Heritage, Matt Fitzpatrick is in pole position to claim his second title at Harbour Town, having also won the tournament in 2023.

The Englishman would also complete a second win of the season with victory, following on from his win at the Valspar Championship in March.

Fitzpatrick shot a three-under 68 in the third round to take a three-shot lead into Sunday.

Even with that relatively substantial advantage, he can't leave anything to chance, particularly as the player immediately behind him on the leaderboard is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who won the event in 2024.

Like Fitzpatrick, the American is looking for his second title this season after winning The American Express in January. Like the final round of The Masters a week ago, when he just missed out to Rory McIlroy, Scheffler was at his best on Saturday, carding a seven-under 64.The two tee it up in the final round at 1.50pm EDT.

In the penultimate group are Brian Harman and Si Woo Kim, who are both four back of Fitzpatrick on 13 under. They begin at 1.40pm EDT.

Check out all the tee times for the final round of the RBC Heritage.

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RBC Heritage Tee Times: Final Round

Scottie Scheffler is in the final group with Matt Fitzpatrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

All times EDT

6.55am: Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau

7.04am: Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas

7.13am: Jhonattan Vegas, Austin Smotherman

7.22am: Max Homa, Jake Knapp

7.31am: Ricky Castillo, Brian Campbell

7.40am: Jason Day, Michael Kim

7.49am: Marco Penge, Denny McCarthy

7.58am: William Mouw, Garrick Higgo

8.07am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Nico Echavarria

8.16am: J.T. Poston, Tommy Fleetwood

8.30am: Harry Hall, Alex Noren

8.40am: Nicolai Højgaard, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

8.50am: Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge

9.00am: Ryo Hisatsune, David Lipsky

9.10am: Corey Conners, Ryan Gerard

9.20am: Johnny Keefer, Nick Taylor

9.30am: Matt Wallace, Jordan Smith

9.45am: Ben Griffin, Adam Schenk

9.55am: Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala

10.05am: Daniel Berger, Andrew Putnam

10.15am: Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy

10.25am: Sam Stevens, Karl Vilips

10.35am: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee

10.50am: Wyndham Clark, Michael Brennan

11.00am: J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley

11.10am: Jacob Bridgeman, Shane Lowry

11.20am: Chandler Blanchet, Matt McCarty

11.30am: Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre

11.40am: Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele

11.55am: Collin Morikawa, Sami Valimaki

12.05pm: Lucas Glover, Joe Highsmith

12.15pm: Sam Burns, Ryan Fox

12.25pm: Steven Fisk, Rickie Fowler

12.35pm: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Rodgers

12.45pm: Kurt Kitayama, Harris English

1.00pm: Bud Cauley, Pierceson Coody

1.10pm: Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay

1.20pm: Gary Woodland, Aldrich Potgieter

1.30pm: Sepp Straka, Andrew Novak

1.40pm: Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim

1.50pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

All players in the field will be teeing off on the 1st hole.