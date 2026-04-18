RBC Heritage Tee Times: Final Round
Matt Fitzpatrick is closing in on his second win of the season with a round to play of the RBC Heritage
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With one round to play of the latest PGA Tour Signature Event, the RBC Heritage, Matt Fitzpatrick is in pole position to claim his second title at Harbour Town, having also won the tournament in 2023.
The Englishman would also complete a second win of the season with victory, following on from his win at the Valspar Championship in March.
Fitzpatrick shot a three-under 68 in the third round to take a three-shot lead into Sunday.
Even with that relatively substantial advantage, he can't leave anything to chance, particularly as the player immediately behind him on the leaderboard is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who won the event in 2024.
Like Fitzpatrick, the American is looking for his second title this season after winning The American Express in January. Like the final round of The Masters a week ago, when he just missed out to Rory McIlroy, Scheffler was at his best on Saturday, carding a seven-under 64.The two tee it up in the final round at 1.50pm EDT.
In the penultimate group are Brian Harman and Si Woo Kim, who are both four back of Fitzpatrick on 13 under. They begin at 1.40pm EDT.
Check out all the tee times for the final round of the RBC Heritage.
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RBC Heritage Tee Times: Final Round
All times EDT
- 6.55am: Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau
- 7.04am: Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas
- 7.13am: Jhonattan Vegas, Austin Smotherman
- 7.22am: Max Homa, Jake Knapp
- 7.31am: Ricky Castillo, Brian Campbell
- 7.40am: Jason Day, Michael Kim
- 7.49am: Marco Penge, Denny McCarthy
- 7.58am: William Mouw, Garrick Higgo
- 8.07am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Nico Echavarria
- 8.16am: J.T. Poston, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8.30am: Harry Hall, Alex Noren
- 8.40am: Nicolai Højgaard, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 8.50am: Chris Gotterup, Tom Hoge
- 9.00am: Ryo Hisatsune, David Lipsky
- 9.10am: Corey Conners, Ryan Gerard
- 9.20am: Johnny Keefer, Nick Taylor
- 9.30am: Matt Wallace, Jordan Smith
- 9.45am: Ben Griffin, Adam Schenk
- 9.55am: Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala
- 10.05am: Daniel Berger, Andrew Putnam
- 10.15am: Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy
- 10.25am: Sam Stevens, Karl Vilips
- 10.35am: Keegan Bradley, Min Woo Lee
- 10.50am: Wyndham Clark, Michael Brennan
- 11.00am: J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley
- 11.10am: Jacob Bridgeman, Shane Lowry
- 11.20am: Chandler Blanchet, Matt McCarty
- 11.30am: Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre
- 11.40am: Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele
- 11.55am: Collin Morikawa, Sami Valimaki
- 12.05pm: Lucas Glover, Joe Highsmith
- 12.15pm: Sam Burns, Ryan Fox
- 12.25pm: Steven Fisk, Rickie Fowler
- 12.35pm: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Rodgers
- 12.45pm: Kurt Kitayama, Harris English
- 1.00pm: Bud Cauley, Pierceson Coody
- 1.10pm: Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.20pm: Gary Woodland, Aldrich Potgieter
- 1.30pm: Sepp Straka, Andrew Novak
- 1.40pm: Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim
- 1.50pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler
All players in the field will be teeing off on the 1st hole.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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