Cadillac Championship Tee Times: Final Round
Cameron Young holds a commanding lead with one round to play of the inaugural Cadillac Championship
With 18 holes to play of the latest PGA Tour Signature Event, the Cadillac Championship, Cameron Young is in a commanding position to claim his second win of the season.
The American, who beat Matt Fitzpatrick in the PGA Tour's flagship event The Players Championship, takes a lead of six into the final round at Trump National Doral.
Young carded a third round of 70 to move to 15 under, with Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim and Kristoffer Reitan the players closest in pursuit.
Inclement weather is in the forecast for Sunday, so the final groupings will see threesomes off split tees,
As a result, Young plays alongside Scheffler and Kim off the first tee, with a tee time of 9.42am local time (EDT).
Immediately before them, at 9.30am local time, Reitan plays alongside Ben Griffin and Matt McCarty, also off the first tee.
Take a look at all the tee times for the final round of the Cadillac Championship below.
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Cadillac Championship Tee Times: Final Round
Tee times local (EDT)
1st Tee
- 7.30am: Max Homa, Taylor Pendrith, Gary Woodland
- 7.42am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Keegan Bradley, Pierceson Coody
- 7.54am: Denny McCarthy, Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun
- 8.06am: Chris Gotterup, Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee
- 8.18am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott, Ryan Gerard
- 8.30am: Aldrich Potgieter, Kurt Kitayama, Brian Harman
- 8.42am: Daniel Berger, Russell Henley, Harry Hall
- 8.54am: Andrew Putnam, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
- 9.06am: Alex Smalley, Michael Kim, Sepp Straka
- 9.18am: Nick Taylor, Alex Noren, Akshay Bhatia
- 9.30am: Kristoffer Reitan, Ben Griffin, Matt McCarty
- 9.42am: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim
10th Tee
- 7.30am: Brian Campbell, Ryan Fox, Sam Stevens
- 7.42am: Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- 7.54am: Patrick Rodgers, Jason Day, Maverick McNealy
- 8.06am: Matt Wallace, Ricky Castillo, Sam Burns
- 8.18am: Max Greyserman, Nicolai Højgaard, Corey Conners
- 8.30am: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge
- 8.42am: Bud Cauley, J.T. Poston, Jacob Bridgeman
- 8.54am: Ryo Hisatsune, Joel Dahmen, Jordan Smith
- 9.06am: Harris English, Viktor Hovland, Chandler Blanchet
- 9.18am: Sahith Theegala, Jhonattan Vegas, Nico Echavarria
- 9.30am: Sungjae Im, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky
- 9.42am: Justin Rose, Keith Mitchell, Austin Smotherman
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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