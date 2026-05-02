With 18 holes to play of the latest PGA Tour Signature Event, the Cadillac Championship, Cameron Young is in a commanding position to claim his second win of the season.

The American, who beat Matt Fitzpatrick in the PGA Tour's flagship event The Players Championship, takes a lead of six into the final round at Trump National Doral.

Young carded a third round of 70 to move to 15 under, with Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim and Kristoffer Reitan the players closest in pursuit.

Scottie Scheffler is hot on Young's heels with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inclement weather is in the forecast for Sunday, so the final groupings will see threesomes off split tees,

As a result, Young plays alongside Scheffler and Kim off the first tee, with a tee time of 9.42am local time (EDT).

Immediately before them, at 9.30am local time, Reitan plays alongside Ben Griffin and Matt McCarty, also off the first tee.

Take a look at all the tee times for the final round of the Cadillac Championship below.

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Cadillac Championship Tee Times: Final Round

Tee times local (EDT)

1st Tee

7.30am: Max Homa, Taylor Pendrith, Gary Woodland

7.42am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Keegan Bradley, Pierceson Coody

7.54am: Denny McCarthy, Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun

8.06am: Chris Gotterup, Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee

8.18am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott, Ryan Gerard

8.30am: Aldrich Potgieter, Kurt Kitayama, Brian Harman

8.42am: Daniel Berger, Russell Henley, Harry Hall

8.54am: Andrew Putnam, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

9.06am: Alex Smalley, Michael Kim, Sepp Straka

9.18am: Nick Taylor, Alex Noren, Akshay Bhatia

9.30am: Kristoffer Reitan, Ben Griffin, Matt McCarty

9.42am: Cameron Young, Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim

10th Tee