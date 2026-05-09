Yurav Premlall Facts: 10 Things To Know About The South African Pro

South African Yurav Premlall’s ability was clear from an early age, and he put it to good use with an impressive amateur career.

That’s a trend that has continued in the professional game, where his talent has even caught the eye of a legendary compatriot.

Here are 10 things to know about the player.

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Yurav Premlall Facts

1. Premlall was born in Durban in 2003 and introduced to the game at the age of around two with a set of plastic clubs.

2. He became the youngest amateur ever to qualify for the South African Open in 2018 at just 15 years and five months old.

3. At the same event, Premlall became the youngest player to make the 36-hole cut.

4. He became the youngest player to win on the Betway Big Easy Tour at the age of 15 while still an amateur.

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5. He won the Freddie Tait Cup as leading amateur at the 2021 South African Open.

Premlall turned pro in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. The same year, he won the Nedbank Junior Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club.

7. He received a personal invitation from Gary Player to appear in the 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge.

8. He once told GolfRSA.com his dream fourball would include his father, Tiger Woods and former US president Barack Obama.

9. Premlall represented the Internationals at the 2022 Junior Presidents Cup.

10. His maiden Sunshine Tour win came in 2024 at the Vodacom Origins of Golf.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Yurav Premllal Bio Born Durban, South Africa - 17th June 2003 Turned pro 2023 Professional wins 1