Yurav Premlall Facts: 10 Things To Know About The South African Pro
Yurav Premlall is making a name for himself in the pro game. Here are 10 things to know about the South African
South African Yurav Premlall’s ability was clear from an early age, and he put it to good use with an impressive amateur career.
That’s a trend that has continued in the professional game, where his talent has even caught the eye of a legendary compatriot.
Here are 10 things to know about the player.
Yurav Premlall Facts
1. Premlall was born in Durban in 2003 and introduced to the game at the age of around two with a set of plastic clubs.
2. He became the youngest amateur ever to qualify for the South African Open in 2018 at just 15 years and five months old.
3. At the same event, Premlall became the youngest player to make the 36-hole cut.
4. He became the youngest player to win on the Betway Big Easy Tour at the age of 15 while still an amateur.
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5. He won the Freddie Tait Cup as leading amateur at the 2021 South African Open.
6. The same year, he won the Nedbank Junior Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club.
7. He received a personal invitation from Gary Player to appear in the 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge.
8. He once told GolfRSA.com his dream fourball would include his father, Tiger Woods and former US president Barack Obama.
9. Premlall represented the Internationals at the 2022 Junior Presidents Cup.
10. His maiden Sunshine Tour win came in 2024 at the Vodacom Origins of Golf.
Born
Durban, South Africa - 17th June 2003
Turned pro
2023
Professional wins
1
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Sunshine Tour
2024 Vodacom Origins of Golf
-11 (one shot)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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