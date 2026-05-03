Who Is Kristoffer Reitan? 18 Things To Know About The Norwegian Golfer

Kristoffer Reitan is a Norwegian professional golfer who competes on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Find out more about his life and career in the game via these facts.

KRISTOFFER REITAN FACTS

1. His surname is pronounced Ray-tin

2. Reitan was born in Oslo, Norway on March 8, 1998

3. His parents are called Magnus and Siv. Magnus is a businessman while Siv is a trained nurse. His younger sister Viktoria is a singer and goes by the stage name of "bby ivy"

4. His grandfather is called Odd Reitan, who formed the Reitan conglomerate and became one of Norway's wealthiest businessmen

5. After being introduced to the game by his father, Reitan enjoyed an outstanding amateur career. His individual titles include the Valderrama Boys Invitational, Italian International U16 Championship, Skandia Junior Open and the Junior Orange Bowl Championship

6. Reitan grew up representing Norway at several age groups and was regularly in the same national teams as Viktor Hovland. The pair helped Norway win the team title at the 2014 Toyota Junior World Cup a year after they finished runner-up at the European Boys Team Championship

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7. Reitan went to four consecutive European Boys Team Championships during his amateur career (2013-2017) as well as the 2017 European Amateur Team Championship and the 2018 World Amateur Team Championship

8. He won medalist honors in the stroke play portion of three different prestigious amateur events - the 2015 European Boys Team Championship, the 2016 Boys Amateur Championship and the 2017 European Amateur Team Championship

9. Reitan reached the quarterfinals of the 2015 US Junior Amateur where he lost to eventual winner, Philip Barbaree. Reitan's caddie during the event was Hovland

10. Reitan represented Team Europe at the 2016 Junior Ryder Cup, held at Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota. Team USA won 15.5 - 8.5, but Reitan won two points from three matches and was one of only three visiting players to claim victory in the singles session

Viktor Hovland (left) and Kristoffer Reitan walk along during the 2015 Jacques Leglise Trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. While still an amateur, Reitan became the first Norwegian to qualify for the US Open in 2018

12. Also in 2018, Reitan qualified for the match play portion of the US Amateur at Pebble Beach, but he was eliminated in the Round of 16 by guess who... Viktor Hovland. Reitan's friend and fellow countryman went on to win the title

13. Reitan played half a season at the University of Texas (fall 2017) before choosing to leave college and turn pro in 2018. He earned the 26th DP World Tour card at Q-School and was the only amateur to earn status that year

14. After suffering a tough stretch on the DP World Tour, Reitan played the next few years on the Challenge Tour before winning the 2024 Rolex Grand Final and earning his way back via a seventh-place finish in the overall standings

Kristoffer Reitan poses with the Challenge Tour Grand Final trophy after winning in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

15. Reitan has two DP World Tour titles to date. The first arrived via a playoff at the 2025 Soudal Open and the latest was at the 2025 Nedbank Golf Challenge (2026 season), which he won wire-to-wire

16. The Norwegian finished the 2025 DP World Tour season 8th in the Race To Dubai rankings and earned dual status on the PGA Tour for 2026

17. The main strength of Reitan's game is his driving power, with the Norwegian standing in the top-30 for SG: Off The Tee on the PGA Tour midway through his debut season

18. His best finish on the PGA Tour was second at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

KRISTOFFER REITAN BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born March 8, 1998 - Oslo, Norway Resides West Palm Beach, Florida Height 6ft 1in (1.85m) College University of Texas Turned Pro 2018 Former Tours Nordic Golf League, Challenge Tour Current Tours DP World Tour, PGA Tour Pro Wins 3 Highest OWGR 31st Best Major Finish T30th (2025 Open Championship)

KRISTOFFER REITAN PRO WINS