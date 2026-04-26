Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Leaderboard And Live Updates: Team Fitzpatrick Lead By Four On Back Nine

Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick lead in the final round at TPC Louisiana, with a lot at stake in the team tournament

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A close-up of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans trophy

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Following their historic 15-under-par round of 57 on Saturday, it's Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick who lead the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the final day.

Keep up to date with all the action via our live blog below...

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Leaderboard

  • -33 Alex Fitzpatrick/Matt Fitzpatrick
  • -29 Kristoffer Reitan/Kris Ventura
  • -29 Davis Thompson/Austin Eckroat
  • -29 Alex Smalley/Hayden Springer

Updates from...

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LEADERS WOBBLING AT THE 12TH

Matt takes relief from a cart path, but they're not quite out of the woods yet... literally.

More trees are in the equation, but can Matt dig the pair out of the mess? He finds the fairway, but that's three shots down on a par-4, with some distance to the green...

TREE TROUBLE FOR LEADERS

Do they get lucky? No. The ball is right behind a tree, leaving their options limited, to say the least.

On a bright note for the leaders, Reitan and Ventura bogey the 13th to slip back to 29-under.

COOL FROM MATT

MISSTEP FROM VENTURA

Reitan's effort drifts by and that's a missed opportunity.

Another team not out of the running just yet is Doug Ghim and Jeffrey Kang. They're four back, helped by this slam-dunk eagle from Kang.

AS IT STANDS

The leaders were explosive on Saturday, with a record-breaking 57, but they've been more reserved today, at two under.

Meanwhile, here is the eagle putt that saw the Norwegian pair close the gap on the leaders to just two.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

For the latter, this would be his maiden PGA Tour win, while it would also hand him a two-year exemption to the circuit.

There are also spots at The Players Championship and PGA Championship for Alex if the pair win (Matt is already in both events) as well as over $1m each in prize money.

WELCOME!

That's now down to two, with Norwegian pair Kristoffer Reitan and Kris Ventura breathing down their necks, so it looks like we're in for an exciting conclusion at TPC Louisiana.

I'll keep you up to date throughout the final holes of the unique PGA Tour team event.

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