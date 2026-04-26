Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Leaderboard And Live Updates: Team Fitzpatrick Lead By Four On Back Nine

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LEADERS WOBBLING AT THE 12TH After much discussion, Alex opts to pitch out to the fairway, but to say it backfires is an understatement, with the Englishman hitting the ball straight into another tree not much further along. Matt takes relief from a cart path, but they're not quite out of the woods yet... literally. More trees are in the equation, but can Matt dig the pair out of the mess? He finds the fairway, but that's three shots down on a par-4, with some distance to the green...

TREE TROUBLE FOR LEADERS Matt Fitzpatrick tees off at the 12th, a par 4, and he won't be happy with that as it sails right into some trees. Do they get lucky? No. The ball is right behind a tree, leaving their options limited, to say the least. On a bright note for the leaders, Reitan and Ventura bogey the 13th to slip back to 29-under.

COOL FROM MATT Not for the first time in recent weeks, Matt Fitzpatrick makes it count when it matters, sinking a long birdie putt at the 11th and he and Alex now lead by three.

MISSTEP FROM VENTURA At the 13th, Kris Ventura doesn't do his teammate any favors, leaving his approach way short of the pin, albeit on the green. It'll take something special to reduce the gap to one on the Fitzpatricks here... Reitan's effort drifts by and that's a missed opportunity.

Another team not out of the running just yet is Doug Ghim and Jeffrey Kang. They're four back, helped by this slam-dunk eagle from Kang. Slam-dunk eagle!Jeffrey Kang and Doug Ghim quickly jump to T2 @Zurich_Classic.📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/gfgLomWUvyApril 26, 2026

AS IT STANDS The Fitzpatricks are on the 11th at 32 under, with Reitan and Ventura two back at the 13th. The format for the final round is foursomes (alternate shot), meaning just one ball is used per team. The leaders were explosive on Saturday, with a record-breaking 57, but they've been more reserved today, at two under. Meanwhile, here is the eagle putt that saw the Norwegian pair close the gap on the leaders to just two. Look out for the Norwegians 🇳🇴Another eagle puts Reitan/Ventura two back of the lead, as Reitan eyes two Signature Event starts via the #AonSwing5. pic.twitter.com/yyRMHyy7pUApril 26, 2026

WHAT'S AT STAKE Both Fitpatrick brothers have success this season, with Matt having won the Valspar Championship and RBC Heritage and Alex the DP World Tour's Hero Indian Open. For the latter, this would be his maiden PGA Tour win, while it would also hand him a two-year exemption to the circuit. There are also spots at The Players Championship and PGA Championship for Alex if the pair win (Matt is already in both events) as well as over $1m each in prize money.

WELCOME! Welcome to our coverage of the remaining holes of the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. After 54 holes, brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick led by four. That's now down to two, with Norwegian pair Kristoffer Reitan and Kris Ventura breathing down their necks, so it looks like we're in for an exciting conclusion at TPC Louisiana. I'll keep you up to date throughout the final holes of the unique PGA Tour team event.