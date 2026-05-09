How One Pro Could Pocket An Extra $50,000 On The DP World Tour This Week

This week's Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship, which features a 156-player field, marks the first event of the European Swing - and there's a nice little bonus pot up for grabs.

When Hennie du Plessis became the first winner of the Course Record Presented by Nexo prize on the 2026 Race to Dubai at the Investec South African Open Championship in March, he scooped a $100,000 bonus - and he didn't even take the trophy home.

The 'main' prize went to Casey Jarvis, who took the title, but there was an interesting battle going on for the $100,000 bonus.

Although du Plessis' stunning 63 was matched by Freddy Schott in the final round, the bonus was awarded to the player who shot the record first.

What's more, that sum had swollen to a whopping $100,000, with an additional $10,000 being added for every week that had passed in which a course record had not been set.

With ten tournaments without a record low round, it was du Plessis who banked the bumper roller prize.

du Plessis during the South African Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nexo, the premier digital assets wealth platform, and the DP World Tour introduced the prize in 2025.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Grant Forrest and Marco Penge were the only two players to card course records last season, at the Nexo Championship and Danish Golf Championship, respectively, both resulting in two $10,000 awards.

With no existing course record at Real Club de Golf El Prat's Pink Course, a sizeable prize pot is there for the taking.

No course records have been set over the past five DP World Tour events, so the bonus prize is now up to $50,000.

$50,000 to be won! 💰We are no longer playing preferred lies at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship therefore the player with the lowest round this weekend will set the new course record and will win the $50,000 Nexo Course Record Prize. #EDCC2026 pic.twitter.com/JKlxQMaK2JMay 9, 2026

As is the case most weeks, there is no shortage of rounds in the sixties, but because preferred lies were in-play for the first two days, the lowest score of 64 didn't count.

On Saturday, preferred lies were removed, meaning the $50,000 prize is up for grabs; however, with rounds of 72 and 73, it looks as though du Plessis won't be around for the weekend to have another crack at the bonus.

With a round and a half to go in Spain, it remains to be seen what will be good enough to take home the $50,000 prize.