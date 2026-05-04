Rory McIlroy’s Remarkable Record At Quail Hollow Ahead Of The Truist Championship

The Truist Championship is the sixth of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events.

As a result, a world-class field will be in attendance, including Cadillac Championship winner Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick, who has three PGA Tour victories this season.

However, most of the attention will surely be on Rory McIlroy, and not just because the event will be his first appearance since he claimed back-to-back Masters titles.

The tournament, which was named the Wells Fargo Championship until two years ago, returns to its home of Quail Hollow in 2026 following a one-year excursion to Philadelphia Cricket Club.

That is sure to have whetted the appetite of McIlroy, because his record at the North Carolina venue is second to none.

McIlroy’s first competitive appearance at Quail Hollow came in 2010.

It is surely an occasion he still looks back on with fond memories, as that year’s Quail Hollow Championship gave him his maiden PGA Tour win, when he beat Phil Mickelson by four. McIlroy's performance included a course record 62 in the final round.

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Rory McIlroy's maiden PGA Tour win came at Quail Hollow in 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it would be far from the only time he would triumph at the venue, there was a rare misstep from McIlroy at Quail Hollow in the defence of his title a year later, when he missed the cut before Lucas Glover beat Jonathan Byrd in a playoff.

McIlroy almost bounced back in the best possible way at the 2012 tournament, which had by then become the Wells Fargo Championship.

However, in a playoff with Rickie Fowler and DA Points, it was Fowler who emerged with the win.

Another solid performance in 2013 saw McIlroy place T10 as Derek Ernst took the honors, before he finished T8 in 2014 as JB Holmes beat Jim Furyk by one.

That run suggested more wins were to come for McIlroy at the layout, and in 2015, he proved it in style.

That year, he beat his own course record with a 61 in the third round as he got the better of Patrick Rodgers and Webb Simpson by a tournament-record seven shots to finish on 21-under.

Rory McIlroy set a tournament record with victory in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy wasn’t able to successfully defend his title in 2016, but he came close, finishing T4 as James Hahn claimed victory.

A year later, the Wells Fargo Championship came from Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington because Quail Hollow hosted the PGA Championship.

Given his record, McIlroy must have been confident of his third title at the Major, but instead, he placed T22 as Justin Thomas won.

The Wells Fargo Championship returned to Quail Hollow in 2018, where McIlroy finished T16 as Jason Day won the title.

A year later, McIlroy was back in the top 10 with a T8 as he finished eight back of winner Max Homa.

The tournament was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but when it returned in 2021, McIlroy claimed his third win at the event – and Quail Hollow – beating Abraham Ancer by one.

In 2022, the Wells Fargo Championship was held at TPC Potomac as Quail Hollow was prepared for the Presidents Cup, and when it returned in 2023, McIlroy had his worst week at the venue since missing the cut 12 years earlier, placing T47.

The following year, he put that disappointment behind him with a final round of 65 to beat Xander Schauffele by five for his fourth victory at the venue.

Another Quail Hollow victory came for McIlroy in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quail Hollow hosted the PGA Championship for the second time in eight years in 2025, and hopes were high that McIlroy would lift the Wanamaker Trophy, particularly as the event came just a month after his first Major title for over a decade at The Masters.

In the end, it wasn’t the happiest week for McIlroy as, not only did he finish T47, but he was also the subject of controversy when news was leaked during the tournament that his driver failed a test, forcing him to make a change.

Of course, nothing is certain as McIlroy prepares for his latest appearance at Quail Hollow, but with four wins and five other top-10 finishes in his previous 14 starts at the layout, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he achieves even more success there at the Truist Championship.

Rory McIlroy’s Record At Quail Hollow

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Position 2010 Quail Hollow Championship 1st 2011 Wells Fargo Championship M/C 2012 Wells Fargo Championship T2 2013 Wells Fargo Championship T10 2014 Wells Fargo Championship T8 2015 Wells Fargo Championship 1st 2016 Wells Fargo Championship T4 2017 PGA Championship T22 2018 Wells Fargo Championship T16 2019 Wells Fargo Championship T8 2021 Wells Fargo Championship 1st 2023 Wells Fargo Championship T47 2024 Wells Fargo Championship 1st 2025 PGA Championship T47