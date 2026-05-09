‘That’s The Most Excited I’ve Been Playing Golf In A Long, Long Time’ – Brooks Koepka In Myrtle Beach Classic Contention After Lowest PGA Tour Round In Five Years
The five-time Major winner is in contention at the Myrtle Beach Classic after a seven-under round of 64 on Moving Day
Brooks Koepka appears to be loving life back on the PGA Tour.
The former LIV Golfer is in contention to win his first PGA Tour title since returning at the start of the year after a seven-under 64 in the third round of the Myrtle Beach Classic.
Koepka’s round, which was his lowest on the PGA Tour in five years, included a 29 on the back nine to head into the final round tied for seventh, five back of leader Mark Hubbard.
The timing of Koepka’s impressive display on Moving Day at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina could barely have been better, with the Major he has won three times, the PGA Championship, now less than a week away.
The most recent of those victories came at the 2023 edition, and, following his round, Koepka said he’s not been as excited about this game since the last time he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy at Oak Hill Country Club.
He said: “That's the most excited I've been playing golf in a long, long time. I can tell you that much. It's I would say back until '23, the PGA. That's the most - it's been a long time since I've had fun playing golf.
“At least a year I've been very - I was very frustrated last year. Just wasn't in a good place, but I think a lot of times when you - it's like anybody, right?
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“If they're happy off the golf course, they're going to play well on the golf course. I think that's a huge, huge piece of it, and I've found that. Refound my happiness, my love for the game. All the pieces are connected. It's just now I've got to go out and go play.
Koepka also elaborated on what is working so well for him as his next appearance at the PGA Championship looms, giving credit to coach Pete Cowen, in particular.
He said: “I just keep plugging along. Pete has me in a good spot. I feel like I'm striking it as good as I ever have, driving it as good as I ever have. If I can continue to do that, then I'm going to be very pleased where I'm at for a while.
Despite that, Koepka still feels there is improvement to be made, not least his putting, with patience the name of the game.
He added: “Just kind of been in consistent pattern of just hitting lips. I don't know if there's a stat of how many times guys hit the lip, but I feel like I would be right up there this year. They're good putts. They just don't go in.
“They just seem to always just miss or kind of find a way to miss the hole, and it's been frustrating, but I'm just kind of waiting my turn, waiting for something good to happen, because I feel like as long as they're good putts, I'm OK with it to a certain extent.”
With Koepka running into form just in time for his latest PGA Championship appearance, he admits he’s excited about the prospect.
He added: “Yeah, I'm super excited. It will be something I've been looking forward to for a while. I feel like I've been knocking on the door. It's very close. It's one piece here, one piece there.
“Short game wasn't quite there at Augusta. Putted OK, but the short game now is starting to come around. Having Pete here, I got him in here on Wednesday night to be able to grind a little bit and make sure everything is where it needs to be.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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