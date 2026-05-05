Truist Championship 2026 Betting Tips: Can Our Expert Panel Make It Back-To-Back Winners?

As we head over to the second consecutive PGA Tour signature event, off the back of a winning tip for the column last week, all my attention now shifts to the Truist Championship 2026.

The time for celebrating Cameron Young winning the Cadillac Championship is over, as there is plenty of great course form, correlation and trends to explore in the hunt for back-to-back winning tips.

Despite Collin Morikawa withdrawing from the Truist Championship, there is still a very strong field teeing it up including recent Masters Champion Rory McIlroy.

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Considering McIlroy's remarkable record at Quail Hollow, I am certain he will be a popular pick (spoiler), but who else does the expert betting panel expect to challenge this week?

Truist Championship Betting Tips 2026 - Bazza's Best Bets

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

The Long List

Quail Hollow is a course that we have seen many times over the years as host of the Wells Fargo Championship, the 2025 PGA Championship and now the Truist Championship.

We know that you need a decent whack off the tee to contend here, with impressive driving distances regularly paving the way to success, but you also need to be able to strike long irons well and putt like a pro on these tricky greens.

It's one of the most predictive courses in terms of prior performances, so course form is a good place to start your search for a winner.

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Correlation to last week's venue, Trump National Doral, is also an interesting trend to explore - so perhaps we could see a contender from the Cadillac Championship kick on at Quail Hollow this week.

Rory McIlroy

Ludvig Aberg

Min Woo Lee

Tommy Fleetwood

Hideki Matsuyama

Chris Gotterup

Adam Scott

Bazza's Best Bets

Rory McIlroy arrives fresh off the back of a history-making Masters win and tees it up at a course where he has an incredible record (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top Tip: Rory McIlroy To Win (+600) @ BetMGM

Much of golf betting is a numbers game and for that reason I can't ignore Rory McIlroy despite him being the betting favourite.

Fresh off the back of making history at Augusta National, with a few weeks rest under his belt, McIlroy now heads back to PGA Tour action at a course which arguably has been one of his most fruitful over the years.

If you ignore a couple of pretty average PGA Championship performances at Quail Hollow, when the course is often set up a little differently, McIlroy has four wins and a runner-up play-off defeat in 14 starts here.

That's a third of his starts at Quail Hollow resulting in a top-2 finish, but he also has six other top-10s and has only twice finished outside the top-16 in the field.

If you are looking for a player to fit the profile here, McIlroy does that perfectly. In the last three months, McIlroy ranks 2nd for driving distance and 1st for SG: Tee To Green - but he also ranks in the top-5 for bogey avoidance and par-5 scoring.

If McIlroy can shake off any rust accumulated through his short post-Masters break, he will once again have a great chance and I can't resist siding with him at this venue.

Next Best: Ludvig Aberg To Win (+1400) @ BetMGM

Ludvig Aberg is another player who fits the profile exceptionally well, so I am willing to overlook a lack of course form here.

After banking a fourth Top-5 finish in his last five starts at the RBC Heritage last time out, Aberg is arriving here in fine form. The Swedish star ranks 8th for approaches from inside 200 yards and ranks 8th for driving distance in the field in the last three months.

He plays the par-5s particularly well on the PGA Tour, ranking in the top-10 this season, but he also has the temperament to play tough golf courses well. If he can get to grips with Quail Hollow following a missed cut at the 2025 PGA Championship, I can see him contending again this week.

The Value Bet: Adam Scott To Win (+4000) @ BetMGM

Adam Scott posted his joint-best finish on the PGA Tour this season with a fourth place at the Cadillac Championship on his most recent start, but I have been watching Scott closely for some time now.

Two low scores over the weekend at Trump National Doral peaked my interest, but his course form here also speaks for itself. Scott was 19th at the PGA Championship last year but also has a 3rd, 5th and 8th place finish at Quail Hollow.

He ranks 11th for driving distance and 1st for SG: Approach in this field over the past three months, but he also ranks 5th for approaches inside 200 yards, 6th for par-5 scoring and 13th for bogey avoidance.

At this price, there is plenty to like about Adam Scott - especially if he can carry over his fine work from the Cadillac Championship.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

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Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Pick One: Rory McIlroy To Win (+600) @ BetMGM

You just can't not pick Rory McIlroy this week. There are question marks against every single one of his direct rivals while McIlroy's priorities are straight after winning The Masters this year.

Plus, I fully expect the six-time Major champion to come out firing at a course which suits him down to the ground as he aims to pick up where he left off. And then for all of the other reasons Baz has already mentioned, McIlroy is my clear favorite pick this week.

Pick Two: Harris English To Win (+4500) @ BetMGM

Of those at a suitable price, I quite like the look of Harris English's chances of being involved come Sunday.

The Ryder Cupper didn't enjoy his best outing last week at the Cadillac Championship (T55th), but he's been playing some steady golf this year and has been an excellent putter.

In addition, if we look back at his record at Quail Hollow, English was T2nd at the 2025 PGA Championship and was T3rd here in 2023.

He's improved at this event as his career has progressed and his stats show he's perfectly comfortable at this course, so I'm quietly optimistic.

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock News Writer

Xander Schauffele has been on a great run of form and has played well at Quail Hollow in the past (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Xander Schauffele To Win (+1100) @ BetMGM

Since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Schauffele hasn’t finished outside the top 20, highlighted by four top 12s in his last four starts.

Although he hasn’t played since the RBC Heritage, the two-time Major winner is returning at a course where he has great form, highlighted by two runner-up results in 2023 and 2024.

Combine this with great form, and I think Schauffele will be the nearest challenger to McIlroy and Young.

Pick Two: Kurt Kitayama To Win (+4000) @ BetMGM

Kitayama’s fortnight run of results has gone under the radar, as he finished T8th at the RBC Heritage and T9th at last week’s Cadillac Championship.

Finishing T34th at the Truist Championship when it was last at Quail Hollow Club, the American has had mixed results at the course, but a nice run of form coming into this week has convinced me he’s one to look out for.

Tips by... Tips by... Elliott Heath News Editor

Pick One: Tommy Fleetwood To Win (+2200) @ BetMGM

Quail Hollow is a course that should suit the Englishman as one of the game's top ball strikers, and his record is good with a T13 in 2024, T5 in 2023 and T14 in 2021.

He was T41st at the PGA Championship last year on this course. He had one bad round last week at Doral, a third round 75, but closed with a 67 to finish T23rd so I am happy to back him to challenge for the title this week.

Pick Two: Max Homa To Win (+7500) @ BetMGM

Homa won his maiden PGA Tour title here at Quail Hollow in 2019 and then triumphed again in Charlotte three years later.

He has become a course specialist at Quail Hollow, so I'm comfortably picking him to contend, or at least push the top-10, again this week.

The former World No.5 was T9 at The Masters recently and is sharp heading into the event after a T38 at Doral this past week.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record