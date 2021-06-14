Don't miss a moment of the action from Torrey Pines in California.

US Open Live Stream: How To Watch The US Open

The third men’s Major of 2021 takes place this week on the South Course at Torrey Pines.

Bryson DeChambeau is the defending US Open champion after his imperious win at Winged Foot, and he will be looking to be the first back-to-back US Open winner since Brooks Koepka.

The field requires little attention as all of the world’s top players are competing, with the two most notable absentees being Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler.

Speaking of Tiger this is the first time a men’s Major has gone back to Torrey Pines since his famous playoff victory over Rocco Mediate. The score to get into that playoff was one-under so perhaps expect Torrey to be playing tough once again this week, especially in terms of the long rough.

You probably know the South Course pretty well given the Farmer’s Insurance Open is hosted there every year on the PGA Tour, however the South Course is a very different beast when a Major comes to town.

It should make for fascinating viewing and luckily there are hours and hours of broadcast coverage to enjoy this week (details below).

Watch 2021 PGA Tour Golf Live

Golf coverage in the US is usually split between NBC and its Golf Channel offshoot, and rival terrestrial network CBS. This week however it is split between the Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock (details below)

In the UK, Sky Sports is the best place to go to make sure you miss none of the action this week and during every tournament on the PGA Tour and European Tour.

US Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch PGA Tour golf in 2021 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch Golf anywhere with ExpressVPN Watch Golf with ExpressVPN - 30 Day Free Trial Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN, the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

US Open Live Stream Live Stream: How to watch from the US

Live TV Coverage is split between the Golf Channel and NBC as well as NBC’s streaming service called Peacock.

All three will combine to show almost 45 hours of live golf for the US Open (Timings are all in ET)

Thursday 7.45am-10.30am Peacock, 10.30pm-5pm Golf Channel, 5pm-8pm NBC, 8pm-9pm Peacock

Friday 7.45am-10.30am Peacock, 10.30am-4pm Golf Channel, 4pm-7pm NBC, 7pm-8pm Golf Channel, 8pm-9pm Peacock

Saturday 9am-7pm NBC

Sunday 10am-6pm NBC

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise a lot of the golf and NBC along with it’s streaming service Peacock will also televise the rest of the action too.

You can also access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

Watch Golf Live with FuboTV Watch Golf with FuboTV Created with sports fans in mind, fuboTV now offers 100+ Sports, Entertainment and News Channels including NBCGolf, GolfTV and CBS Sports Network, so there’s something for everyone, especially Golf Fans. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

US Open Live Stream Live Stream: How to watch from the UK

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds on Sky Sports (Timings BST subject to change)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action from the event. This week Sky Sports will have more than 10 hours of coverage across all four days.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £22 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

If you want more than just Sport though, new customers can get a combination of Sky TV and Sky Sports for just £43 a month (£7 off), and Sky Cinema included in that bundle for £50 as well (£11 off).

Sky TV and Sky Cinema have all the TV shows and movies you could want so if you love either of those genres, Sky has got you covered.

US Open Live Stream Live Stream: How to watch from Canada

Live TV Coverage is on TSN throughout the week (Timings Eastern subject to change)

The PGA Tour will have coverage on TSN this week – You can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month.

TSN’s complete golf broadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca/Golf.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all of the action online at TSN.ca or through the TSN app.

Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it’s a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don’t want the hassle of wondering who’s showing the next big tournament – or having to flit between networks during one.

Just remember that if you’re abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual service.

US Open Live Stream Live Stream: How to watch from Australia

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds are on Fox Sports that can be viewed with a Kayo Sports subscription (Timings AEDT subject to change)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the US Open here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It’s also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you’re splitting the cost of the subscription. There’s even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

