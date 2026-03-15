How Much Would It Cost To Attend The Players Championship At TPC Sawgrass?

Some say The Players Championship should be the fifth Major on the golf circuit, so it's not surprising that it's one of the most desirable tournaments fans look to attend each year.

It's the flagship event on the PGA Tour, with a stunning golf course in TPC Sawgrass that challenges even the world's best players. There are so many iconic elements at play, including the overhanging tree at the sixth, the island green at the 17th, and the perilous tee shot at the 18th.

Considering The Players Championship prize purse stands at $25m, it's safe to say there's a fair bit of money floating around this weekend. It won't cost you quite that much to watch the event, but tickets are not easy to acquire and they are not cheap, either.

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The Players Championship 2026 Prices

Naturally, the cost of attending any golfing event depends on which day you want to be there, and whether you fancy upgrading your ticket.

This year, fans could have watched practice rounds on Tuesday for $65, while a visit on Wednesday for practice rounds would have been slightly cheaper, with prices starting at $49.

Obviously, we all want to be there for the real action, though. General admission to the first day of play on the Thursday would have cost at least $116, and that's the cheapest day.

Friday's general admission tickets would set you back $159, while Saturday was the most expensive day, with tickets starting at $237. Interestingly, you could attend the final day for as little as $142.

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If you're flush for cash and want the optimal experience, though, you would probably be looking to take up a seat in Dye's Pavilion at No. 17. That would give you a dream view of that iconic par-3 island hole, but it would cost between $2,413 and $2,908. Tickets for Sunday sold out very quickly indeed, as you would expect.

How Much Tickets For The Players Championship 2027 Could Cost

If you've been watching along this year and fancy a trip to Florida next year, it's always good to plan ahead.

Taking a look at Golfbreaks right now, there are three packages available for The Players Championship 2027.

For roughly $1,322 (after converting from GBP), you can get a four-night package that would see guests check-in on Thursday, March 11. You can stay at Marriott Downtown Jacksonville with this deal, but you only get tickets to the Saturday and Sunday at TPC Sawgrass. Still, this package does include access to The Deck, which gives a great view of holes 16 and 18. You also get all-inclusive drinks there, which is a nice bonus.

Upgraded packages at $2,117 turns that into a five-night stay, includes a round of golf at the nearby Slammer & Squire Golf Course, and offers access to Intracoastal Club on the Sunday (positioned between holes 12 and 13), as well as The Deck on the Saturday.

The premium package on offer at the moment would cost around $3,972. That gets you seven nights in Marriott Jacksonville Downtown, two rounds of golf at World Golf Village, and Hospitality House tickets for the final day of action at TPC Sawgrass, which offers the best view of holes 16 and 17. You'll still get The Deck access on Friday and Saturday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

For The Players Championship 2026, general admission tickets went on sale on November 18, 2025. That's just under four months ahead of the event starting.

It would be safe to assume that we'll see a similar timeline for the 2027 tournament when it comes to general admission tickets.

By booking through websites like Golfbreaks, a verified PGA Tour partner, you get guaranteed tickets for the event as advertised within the package.