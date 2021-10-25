US Open
US Open 2021
Dates: 17-20 June 2021 Venue: Torrey Pines Golf Course Scores: US Open Leaderboard Quick Links:
- Torrey Pines Course Guide
- Betting Tips
- Tee Times
The 121st US Open heads to Torrey Pines in California for the 2021 tournament. The Major will be played on Torrey Pines' South Course, which measures 7698 yards and plays to a par 72. Torrey Pines last hosted a Major back in 2008, when Tiger Woods dramatically won the US Open in an 18-hole playoff against Rocco Mediate. Tiger won his 14th Major that day in 2008, though it proved to be his last for 11 years, before he ended the long wait with a win at the Masters in 2019. William F. Bell originally designed the course in 1957, and it has since been rejuvenated by Rees Jones in the early 2000s. William F. Bell is the son of iconic California architect William P. Bell, who created Riviera, Bel-Air and Los Angeles Country Club alongside George C. Thomas. Since the late 1960s, Torrey Pines has hosted the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour at the start of every year, with the latest winner of the event American Patrick Reed. Bryson DeChambeau won his first, and to date, only, Major championship at last year's US Open, and will defend his title this year at Torrey Pines. He sits fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking, with Dustin Johnson occupying top spot. However, neither player has won the two Majors on offer this year, with Hideki Matsuyama triumphing at Augusta, while Phil Mickelson most recently won the PGA Championship. The US Open trophy is the only piece of missing silverware from Mickelson's collection, and he will once again chase the Career Grand Slam this year. He has finished second in the tournament on six separate occasions, in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, and 2013. Fans will return to the 2021 US Open, after missing out on the event last year due to the pandemic.
Bryson DeChambeau: "I Don't Care As Much, I've Already Won It."
Bryson was reflecting after an 8-over par back nine
Richard Bland: "I Found Out What The US Open Is Really About"
The Englishman endured a tough weekend to finish T50th after holding the 36-hole lead at Torrey Pines
By Elliott Heath •
The Fence That Saved Jon Rahm's US Open
The hospitality fencing that may have won Jon Rahm his first Major.
By Dan Parker •
Sensational Jon Rahm Claims Maiden Major Title
By Matt Cradock •
WATCH: Streaker Interrupts Play At US Open
Watch as a streaker made his way onto the 13th hole at Torrey Pines
By Dan Parker •
WATCH: Mackenzie Hughes Gets Ball Stuck In Tree At US Open
By Matt Cradock •
US Open Final Round Betting Tips 2021
Who is the GM Tipster backing ahead of the US Open final round at Torrey Pines?
By Jeremy Chapman •
US Open Tee Times 2021 - Final Round
Check out tee times for the final round at Torrey Pines...
By Elliott Heath •
Viktor Hovland Withdraws From The US Open Due To Eye Injury
Viktor Hovland Withdraws From The US Open Due To Eye Injury
By Matt Cradock •
Bubba Watson Opens Up On Mental Health And Weight Loss Struggles
The two-time Masters champion struck a chord with his comments on Friday at the US Open
By Elliott Heath •