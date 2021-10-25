US Open 2021

The 121st US Open heads to Torrey Pines in California for the 2021 tournament. The Major will be played on Torrey Pines' South Course, which measures 7698 yards and plays to a par 72. Torrey Pines last hosted a Major back in 2008, when Tiger Woods dramatically won the US Open in an 18-hole playoff against Rocco Mediate. Tiger won his 14th Major that day in 2008, though it proved to be his last for 11 years, before he ended the long wait with a win at the Masters in 2019. William F. Bell originally designed the course in 1957, and it has since been rejuvenated by Rees Jones in the early 2000s. William F. Bell is the son of iconic California architect William P. Bell, who created Riviera, Bel-Air and Los Angeles Country Club alongside George C. Thomas. Since the late 1960s, Torrey Pines has hosted the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour at the start of every year, with the latest winner of the event American Patrick Reed. Bryson DeChambeau won his first, and to date, only, Major championship at last year's US Open, and will defend his title this year at Torrey Pines. He sits fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking, with Dustin Johnson occupying top spot. However, neither player has won the two Majors on offer this year, with Hideki Matsuyama triumphing at Augusta, while Phil Mickelson most recently won the PGA Championship. The US Open trophy is the only piece of missing silverware from Mickelson's collection, and he will once again chase the Career Grand Slam this year. He has finished second in the tournament on six separate occasions, in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, and 2013. Fans will return to the 2021 US Open, after missing out on the event last year due to the pandemic.