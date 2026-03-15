Tiger Woods' Private Jet Spotted At Augusta Airport Weeks Before The Masters

Ever since February’s Genesis Invitational, speculation as to whether Tiger Woods will play in The Masters has been mounting.

The five-time champion spoke to the media ahead of the Riviera Country Club event, which he hosts, and, asked if an appearance at the Augusta National Major was off the table, he simply replied, “No.”

Then, during the third round of the tournament, Woods, who is recovering from back surgery undertaken in October, visited the CBS broadcast booth to speak to Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman.

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Again, he didn’t rule out an appearance, or even the possibility of playing in another event in the weeks ahead of it, saying: “I don't know that. I don't know. Whether it's regular tour, senior tour or member guest, I don't know."

Woods isn’t competing in this week’s Players Championship, while he’s not in the field for next week’s Valspar Championship or Cologuard Classic on the PGA Tour Champions, either.

However, with The Masters now just a three weeks away, his private jet was spotted on Saturday at Augusta Regional Airport, as reported by NUCLRGOLF on X.

🚨🐅✈️ #SPOTTED IN AUGUSTA — The private jet belonging to 5-time Masters Champion, Tiger Woods was spotted at Augusta Regional airport yesterday with Masters speculation looming. Will he play The Masters? @TWlegion (📹: j_holm7 / TikTok) pic.twitter.com/VPXROnPwghMarch 15, 2026

So, does that suggest the 15-time Major winner is stepping up his efforts to play in the tournament? There’s no confirmation of that, although a potential Masters appearance isn’t his only interest in the area.

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Woods’ TGR Design is also involved with the design of a new short course for the local Augusta community, offering affordable golf.

The plan was announced at the 2025 Masters alongside Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley, and will see the course open at the site of Augusta Municipal Golf Course, aka The Patch.

If Woods spent Saturday in the Augusta area to oversee progress on the work, it wouldn’t be the first time.

Tiger Woods didn't rule out playing in The Masters when he spoke to the media before the Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in June 2025, he visited the site, which will be called The Loop at the Patch, where he was photographed with Ridley.

During his appearance in the CBS broadcast booth at the Genesis Invitational, Woods also confirmed that, whether he plays or not, he would be at Augusta National during Masters week as part of the Champions Dinner and to open up The Patch.

He said: "I know I'll be there. We're going to open up The Patch and Trevor and I are going to be part of a great dinner.”

As a result, whatever the reason for Woods’ private jet being in the area on Saturday, we know for certain it won’t be long until he is there again. The only question that remains is whether he will be teeing it up in the first Major of the year.