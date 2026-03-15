Tiger Woods' Private Jet Spotted At Augusta Airport Weeks Before The Masters
The five-time Masters champion's private jet was spotted at Augusta Regional Airport on Saturday
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Ever since February’s Genesis Invitational, speculation as to whether Tiger Woods will play in The Masters has been mounting.
The five-time champion spoke to the media ahead of the Riviera Country Club event, which he hosts, and, asked if an appearance at the Augusta National Major was off the table, he simply replied, “No.”
Then, during the third round of the tournament, Woods, who is recovering from back surgery undertaken in October, visited the CBS broadcast booth to speak to Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman.Article continues below
Again, he didn’t rule out an appearance, or even the possibility of playing in another event in the weeks ahead of it, saying: “I don't know that. I don't know. Whether it's regular tour, senior tour or member guest, I don't know."
Woods isn’t competing in this week’s Players Championship, while he’s not in the field for next week’s Valspar Championship or Cologuard Classic on the PGA Tour Champions, either.
However, with The Masters now just a three weeks away, his private jet was spotted on Saturday at Augusta Regional Airport, as reported by NUCLRGOLF on X.
🚨🐅✈️ #SPOTTED IN AUGUSTA — The private jet belonging to 5-time Masters Champion, Tiger Woods was spotted at Augusta Regional airport yesterday with Masters speculation looming. Will he play The Masters? @TWlegion (📹: j_holm7 / TikTok) pic.twitter.com/VPXROnPwghMarch 15, 2026
So, does that suggest the 15-time Major winner is stepping up his efforts to play in the tournament? There’s no confirmation of that, although a potential Masters appearance isn’t his only interest in the area.
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Woods’ TGR Design is also involved with the design of a new short course for the local Augusta community, offering affordable golf.
The plan was announced at the 2025 Masters alongside Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley, and will see the course open at the site of Augusta Municipal Golf Course, aka The Patch.
If Woods spent Saturday in the Augusta area to oversee progress on the work, it wouldn’t be the first time.
Back in June 2025, he visited the site, which will be called The Loop at the Patch, where he was photographed with Ridley.
During his appearance in the CBS broadcast booth at the Genesis Invitational, Woods also confirmed that, whether he plays or not, he would be at Augusta National during Masters week as part of the Champions Dinner and to open up The Patch.
He said: "I know I'll be there. We're going to open up The Patch and Trevor and I are going to be part of a great dinner.”
As a result, whatever the reason for Woods’ private jet being in the area on Saturday, we know for certain it won’t be long until he is there again. The only question that remains is whether he will be teeing it up in the first Major of the year.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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