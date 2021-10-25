PGA Tour
Latest
Sanderson Farms Championship Live Stream
Don't miss a moment of the action from the Country Club of Jackson.
Tour Championship Live Stream
Don't miss a moment of the action from the Tour Championship at East Lake.
By Sam Tremlett •
BMW Championship Live Stream
Don't miss a moment of the action from Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland.
By Sam Tremlett •
Tony Finau Wins First PGA Tour Title In 1,975 Days
Tony Finau Wins First PGA Tour Title In 1,975 Days
By Matt Cradock •
PGA Tour Schedule 2021/22
The complete guide to the PGA Tour schedule for the 2021/22 season
By Ryan Dabbs •
The Northern Trust Live Stream
Don't miss a moment of the action at Liberty National.
By Sam Tremlett •
PGA Tour Pro Receiving Treatment For Alcoholism
The 2017 Barbasol Championship winner posted the update on his Twitter page
By Andy Wright •
Wyndham Championship Live Stream
Don't miss a moment of the action from North Carolina.
By Sam Tremlett •
WGC - Fedex St Jude Invitational Live Stream: How To Watch The WGC
We head to Memphis this week for a huge tournament, the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.
By Sam Tremlett •
PGA Tour To Ban Players From Competing In Saudi International
The PGA Tour will refuse its players access to compete in the event according to a Golfweek report
By Ryan Dabbs •