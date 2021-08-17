The complete guide to the PGA Tour schedule for the 2021/22 season

PGA Tour Schedule 2021/22

The PGA Tour has released its schedule for the 2021/22 season, with a total of 48 official events – 45 during the FedExCup Regular Season along with three 2022 FedExCup Playoffs events.

The season will begin just a week after the winner of the 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs is determined, with the PGA Tour’s first event heading to Napa in California, to play the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, a PGA Tour winners’-only event, leads off the 2022 calendar year after an extended break over December.

The Open is the final Major of the year, which the 3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Wyndham Championship will all follow to close out the regular season, before the beginning of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Collin Morikawa topped the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular 2020/21 PGA Tour season, though Jon Rahm picked up the most top-ten finishes with 12 – three more than anyone else.

The season sees just two World Golf Championships, with the WGC-Mexico Championship and WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational dropping off.

However, both events feature in similar guises with the Mexico Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship, now the first FedEx Cup Playoff event.

The schedule also sees the Genesis Scottish Open, a PGA and European Tour co-sanctioned event that was announced in August.

September 13-19: Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort and Spa

September 20-26: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits

September 27 – October 3: Sanderson Farms Championship, The Country Club of Jackson

October 4-10: Shriners Children’s Open, TPC Summerlin

October 11-17: The CJ Cup @ Summit, The Summit Club

October 18-24: ZOZO Championship, Narashino Country Club

October 25-31: World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions, Sheshan Golf Club

October 25-31: Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course

November 1-7: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba

November 8-14: Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course

November 15-21: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club

January 3-9: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kepalua Resort

January 10-16: Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club

January 17-23: The American Express, PGA West – La Quinta Country Club

January 24-30: Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course

January 31 – February 6: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links

February 7-13: Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale

February 14-20: The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club

February 21-27: The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa

February 28 – March 6: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge

February 28 – March 6: Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club

March 7-13: The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass

March 14-20: Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort

March 21-27: World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club

March 21-27: Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club

March 28 – April 3: Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio

April 4-10: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club

April 11-17: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links

April 18-24: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana

April 25 – May 1: Mexico Championship, TBD

May 2-8: Wells Fargo Championship, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

May 9-15: AT&T Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch

May 16-22: PGA Championship, Southern Hills Country Club

May 23-29: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club

May 30 – June 5: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Muirfield Village Golf Club

June 6-12: RBC Canadian Open, St. George’s Golf and Country Club

June 13-19: US Open, The Country Club

June 20-26: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands

June 27 – July 23: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run

July 4-10: Genesis Scottish Open, TBD

July 4-10: Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club

July 11-17: The Open Championship, St. Andrews Links

July 11-17: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club

July 18-24: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities

July 25-31: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club

August 1-7: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club

August 8-14: FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind

August 15-21: BMW Championship, Wilmington Country Club

August 22-28: Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club