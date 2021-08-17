The complete guide to the PGA Tour schedule for the 2021/22 season
The PGA Tour has released its schedule for the 2021/22 season, with a total of 48 official events – 45 during the FedExCup Regular Season along with three 2022 FedExCup Playoffs events.
The season will begin just a week after the winner of the 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs is determined, with the PGA Tour’s first event heading to Napa in California, to play the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa.
The Sentry Tournament of Champions, a PGA Tour winners’-only event, leads off the 2022 calendar year after an extended break over December.
The Open is the final Major of the year, which the 3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Wyndham Championship will all follow to close out the regular season, before the beginning of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Collin Morikawa topped the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular 2020/21 PGA Tour season, though Jon Rahm picked up the most top-ten finishes with 12 – three more than anyone else.
The season sees just two World Golf Championships, with the WGC-Mexico Championship and WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational dropping off.
However, both events feature in similar guises with the Mexico Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship, now the first FedEx Cup Playoff event.
The schedule also sees the Genesis Scottish Open, a PGA and European Tour co-sanctioned event that was announced in August.
PGA Tour Schedule 2021/22
September 13-19: Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort and Spa
September 20-26: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits
September 27 – October 3: Sanderson Farms Championship, The Country Club of Jackson
October 4-10: Shriners Children’s Open, TPC Summerlin
October 11-17: The CJ Cup @ Summit, The Summit Club
October 18-24: ZOZO Championship, Narashino Country Club
October 25-31: World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions, Sheshan Golf Club
October 25-31: Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course
November 1-7: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba
November 8-14: Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course
November 15-21: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club
January 3-9: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kepalua Resort
January 10-16: Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club
January 17-23: The American Express, PGA West – La Quinta Country Club
January 24-30: Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course
January 31 – February 6: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links
February 7-13: Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale
February 14-20: The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club
February 21-27: The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa
February 28 – March 6: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge
February 28 – March 6: Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club
March 7-13: The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass
March 14-20: Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort
March 21-27: World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club
March 21-27: Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club
March 28 – April 3: Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio
April 4-10: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club
April 11-17: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links
April 18-24: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana
April 25 – May 1: Mexico Championship, TBD
May 2-8: Wells Fargo Championship, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
May 9-15: AT&T Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch
May 16-22: PGA Championship, Southern Hills Country Club
May 23-29: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club
May 30 – June 5: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Muirfield Village Golf Club
June 6-12: RBC Canadian Open, St. George’s Golf and Country Club
June 13-19: US Open, The Country Club
June 20-26: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands
June 27 – July 23: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run
July 4-10: Genesis Scottish Open, TBD
July 4-10: Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club
July 11-17: The Open Championship, St. Andrews Links
July 11-17: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club
July 18-24: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities
July 25-31: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club
August 1-7: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club
August 8-14: FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind
August 15-21: BMW Championship, Wilmington Country Club
August 22-28: Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club