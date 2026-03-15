The Players Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Matt Fitzpatrick Leads Ludvig Aberg And Cameron Young By One

Aberg led by three shots going into the final round at TPC Sawgrass, but he's been overtaken by Matt Fitzpatrick

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The Players Championship trophy

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Going into the final round of The Players Championship, it's Ludvig Aberg who leads by three strokes, with the Swede searching for a first win in 12 months.

Looking to become the second Swede to claim the PGA Tour's Flagship Event, keep up to date with all the action via our live blog below...

The Players Championship Leaderboard

  • -13 Matt Fitzpatrick
  • -12 Ludvig Aberg
  • -12 Cameron Young
  • -10 Sepp Straka
  • -10 Robert MacIntyre

Updates from...

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Mike Hall
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ABERG FINDS WATER AGAIN!

TIED AT THE TOP!

WELL DONE, SUDARSHAN

MATT ON THE MOVE

BIG ERROR FROM THE LEADER!

Ludvig Aberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FRUSTRATION FOR FITZPATRICK

CLOSE FOR CHALLENGERS

Robert MacIntyre

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BRILLIANT FROM SPAUN

LEADER MAKES PAR AT THE 10TH

GETTING TIGHT AT TPC SAWGRASS

WELCOME!

ABERG LEADS GOING INTO THE BACK NINE

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