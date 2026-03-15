The Players Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Matt Fitzpatrick Leads Ludvig Aberg And Cameron Young By One

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ABERG FINDS WATER AGAIN! Things are turning around quickly, as co-leader Fitzpatrick gets within feet of another birdie at the 13th, while Aberg then finds the water for the second hole running from his tee shot at the 12th. To continue a breathless half an hour or so, Cam Young then birdies the 13th to move to 12 under and level with Aberg!

TIED AT THE TOP! Fitzpatrick wraps up his birdie at the 12th, and, almost simultaneously, Aberg misses his par putt at the 11th and suddenly, we have a tie at the top. Next, Robert MacIntye bogeys the 14th to move back to 10 under. To tie the lead 💪@MattFitz94 gets his fourth birdie to join Ludvig Åberg at the top @THEPLAYERS.📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/VfUB2UyUAIMarch 15, 2026

WELL DONE, SUDARSHAN PGA Tour rookie Sudarshan Yellamaraju finishes a highly creditable round of 68 with a bogey to finish with the clubhouse lead at nine under.

MATT ON THE MOVE Are the nerves finally creeping in for Ludvig Aberg? If they are, the prospect of Matt Fitzpatrick in his trail won't be helping. He'll have another excellent birdie opportunity at the 12th, after his second finds the green just two feet from the hole.

BIG ERROR FROM THE LEADER! Disaster for Aberg at the 11th! His second misses the intended target by miles to find the lake in front of the green. That could really shake things up if he can't salvage a par here. The wind was a factor in that error, and the weather is supposed to deteriorate between now and the end of play. This could be a very interesting couple of hours or so. With his fourth, Aberg finds the green to give him a fighting chance of par. He's 16 feet from the cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

FRUSTRATION FOR FITZPATRICK At the par-5 11th, Fitzpatrick lines up a birdie putt that would take him one back of Aberg. It's not a particularly long one, but it drifts left and that's a real opportunity allowed to slip by.

CLOSE FOR CHALLENGERS Robert MacIntyre in T2 must have thought he had his sixth birdie of the day at the 13th with a beautifully judged putt from distance. It looks destined for the cup all the way... until it stays out, brushing the lip on its slow trickle past. Soon after, at the 11th, Matt Fitzpatrick has a long, long eagle putt for the co-lead, but it comes up short. It'll leave a reasonable attempt at birdie though. (Image credit: Getty Images)

BRILLIANT FROM SPAUN Shades of the 72nd hole at the US Open for JJ Spaun, who finished runner-up at The Players a year ago. He drains a 31-foot birdie putt at the 17th to move to four-under - not close to challenging the leaders, of course, but wrapping up his tournament well.

LEADER MAKES PAR AT THE 10TH At the 10th, Aberg makes a good two-putt to get away with a par after opening the hole with a drive that went right into the thick rough.. Aberg very rarely looks anything other than in control and utterly composed, but surely the eight holes coming up will test his nerves to the limit, particuarly with three others breathing down his neck.

GETTING TIGHT AT TPC SAWGRASS At the start of the day, Ludvig Aberg led by three over Michael Thorbjornsen. It's not been a good day for the challenger, though, who is now down in T15. Instead, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young and Robert MacIntyre are his nearest rivals, two behind on 11 under. Aberg is on the 10th and one over for the day in pursuit of his first PGA Tour title since the 2025 Genesis Invitational.

WELCOME! Welcome to our coverage of the final round of The Players Championship. We're set for an enthralling final couple of hours at TPC Sawgrass, where Ludvig Aberg currently leads a group of three.

ABERG LEADS GOING INTO THE BACK NINE We're set-up for a thrilling finale at TPC Sawgrass, where Ludvig Aberg is two clear of Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young. Aberg is level-par for his round, while others are making charges around him. Aberg has led since the second round, so will look to claim the biggest win of his career over the next few hours.