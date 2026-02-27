The 5 Professional Golfers I Most Like To Watch (And 3 I Don't)

To support my role as the resident betting expert at Golf Monthly and author of the weekly column 'Bazza's Best Bets', I watch as much tour golf as I possibly can.

Regular listeners of Kick Point Tour Issue would possibly judge that I am a bit obsessed with tour golf, but that's only partially true.

There are plenty of professional golfers that I love to watch tee it up, but there are also some that regularly prompt me to change the channel out of protest to their playing style, pace of play or behaviour record.

In this article, I share the top five professional golfers that I love to watch and three who I'd be happy to see less of on the tv coverage...

5 Professional Golfers I Most Like To Watch (And 3 I Don't)

I'd like to start by saying that none of this is at all personal. In fact, this is just my opinion at this time and, as I will get onto later, those thoughts on specific players can and do change.

Hopefully, my rationale will clearly outline the reasons for those who I most like watching (or don't) are based on elements of their game, process or stature in the sport. I'm sure they are all nice people, but everyone has favorites, right?

I'd also love to hear your thoughts on my selections, and your own line-ups, so drop me a comment in the box at the bottom of this article. Anyway, let's crack on with my list starting with the five players I most like to watch.

Tiger Woods

There is absolutely no way that this list can start with anyone but Tiger Woods.

In my opinion, he is the greatest golfer of all time and one of the most box-office players of any sport in recent memory. From time to time, especially when Tiger teases a return at the Masters, I get all nostalgic and stick on his extensive highlights reel.

The self-confidence that he consistently backed up with world-class shots separates him from the rest, and while I believe Scheffler has those shots in his arsenal I don't always believe he has the same gravitas or the aura which made Tiger who he was.

Last year I ranked Tiger Woods' 10 best shots of his Masters career, which sparked a wondrous trip down memory lane, but to be honest I could watch him play golf any time, anywhere, forever! If he is playing, I'm watching - and I'm not sure others have that pull.

Tiger Woods teeing it up at The Masters will forever be the pinnacle of the sporting calendar for me (Image credit: Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland might not be a Major champion (yet) but he is one of the most iconic players in the game right now, in my opinion.

His inquisitive nature and infectiously positive attitude is exactly what the sport needs, even if his determination to improve has sometimes landed him in hot water from a performance perspective.

Not only is he an absolute flusher when on top form, he has the ability to contend in the biggest events, on the toughest golf courses, doing so with grace, decorum and serving as a fantastic role model for amateurs in the sport.

If you asked me now who I'd most like to win a Major Championship next, of all the players yet to do so, it would be Viktor.

Nelly Korda

When Nelly Korda is in-form there are few people on the planet who are better to watch play golf - as she owns one of the top 5 golf swings of all time.

Her technique is majestic, with very little weakness in her entire game, regularly producing shots that propel her into the history books of the Women's game.

My favorite has to be the 5-iron into the 12th at the 2024 Solheim Cup to set up a tap in eagle - as close as you will get to the perfect golf shot.

16 career wins and 76 top-10 finishes make her a living legend in the sport, and one that I am so pleased I get the pleasure of watching as her incredible story continues to unfold.

Nelly Korda is one of the best shot makers in world golf and has a great all-round game (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau

If I could bring one player back to the PGA Tour as part of the PGA Tour returning member programme it would be Bryson DeChambeau.

His attention to detail and quirky approach to the game is intriguing, but beyond that he falls well outside the traditional mould of a professional golfer - and I love it.

Growing the game through his YouTube channel and social media exploits has been huge for the sport, in my opinion, but beyond enjoying his videos I also love to see him compete at the top level.

Bryson is more than a bomber off the tee, his all round game is super impressive and he does everything with a respect and humility that was absent from his game a few years ago (see ill-chosen Masters par-67 comments).

The relationship between his growth as a person and his improvement as a golfer have made him a poster boy for the men's professional game, and I couldn't think of anyone better.

Tommy Fleetwood

I recently said this on the Kick Point podcast, but Tommy Fleetwood is the coolest guy in golf - and I'll have no arguments on that.

The long wavy hair, the trademark follow through and his calm persona make him the envy of club golfers everywhere... and it of course helps that he is a one man stripe show.

Following Fleetwood's split with Nike, his apparel choices have been iconic - with his pro shop purchases from Pebble Beach and Riviera helping him to cement his place as a man of the people.

He is another guy who I'd love to see win a Major, but I am fairly confident he will be doing that in the very near future anyway.

Tommy Fleetwood's new look after his split with Nike is a all about the vibes (Image credit: Getty Images)

3 Players I Least Like To Watch

The players on this list are multiple PGA Tour winners, Major Champions and unbelievable golfers in their own right, that's not under any dispute.

Their success in the game deserves respect, and should be celebrated, but here is why I personally don't enjoy watching them play golf (right now)...

Patrick Cantlay

Slow play is a problem in both the professional and amateur game - and quite frankly I hate it.

Patrick Cantlay is one of the slower players on the PGA Tour, and someone who is very deliberate over his pre-shot routine and preparations over the ball.

Cantlay has himself admitted in the past that he is 'slower than average', which is positive consider he acknowledges that, but the pace of play really bugs me and I believe the PGA Tour should do more with their pace of play policy to address the issue.

I feel that Patrick Cantlay's pace of play can him difficult to watch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brian Harman

While we are it, Brian Harman falls under the same category (in my opinion).

Pace of play is a serious problem on the PGA Tour, so when we are forced to watch Brian Harman's trademark club waggle over and over again it makes me want to throw my television remote through the flat screen.

There are perfectly rational explainations for how that particular pre-shot routine, or similar other methods, can help to improve your game - but watching seemingly never ending rounds of golf is never something I am going to be happy about irrespective of the reasoning behind these long-winded and deliberate preparations.

Wyndham Clark

This selection is less about his style of play, which I actually quite like (when he is playing well), but more about a few incidents that left a sour taste in my mouth in recent years.

The locker room damage at Oakmont during the 2025 US Open was the straw that broke the camels back for me.

Clark admitted he was very sorry and admitted he made a mistake over Oakmont locker room damage, which is fair enough, but when you are a role model for the next generation of golfers I can't quite fathom how you get it that wrong.

We are all human at the end of the day, and pressures at the business end of professional golf are significant, but conducting yourself with respect and appropriate behaviour is not a tall ask for a Major Champion in our sport.