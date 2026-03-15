Cameron Young Career Earnings: How Much Money Has The PGA Tour Winner Made?

Cameron Young played a blinder on the final day of The Players Championship 2026 and now has a new trophy to his name and has added a healthy sum of money to his career earnings.

Having been three strokes behind Ludvig Aberg heading into Sunday, Young had work to do, but an impressive showing saw him chase down Matt Fitzpatrick on The Players Championship leaderboard.

With a huge prize purse at The Players Championship, Young has bumped his winnings total up significantly. And, he's actually won a fair sum already despite only winning one PGA Tour event prior to this.

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After being named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2021-22, Young has taken his career from strength to strength and is currently sitting in 15th place on the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

Way back in the 2018-19 season, he entered the US Open, but missed the cut after going nine-over-par through two rounds. It was a similar story in 2020-21, with Young failing to play the full weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open and the US Open once more.

However, 2022 was a huge year for the American. He pulled in a total of $6,520,598 on the Tour circuit, which is largely due to securing an incredible five runner-up finishes. Young was T2 at Sanderson Farms Championship, earning $623,000, before getting a whopping $1.07m for another T2 at The Genesis Invitational.

In April and May of 2022, Young was tied for third at the RBC Heritage and the PGA Championship, while another T2 at Wells Fargo helped add another $1.88m to his tally from those three events. Another $1.45m came his way in the summer, with a solo second place at The Open Championship.

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2023 was pretty good for Young, too, albeit not quite as profitable. He earned $5,392,961 in total, with a huge $2.2m coming from a solo second-placed finish at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Admittedly, Young's earnings decreased each year since that massive breakthrough season.

In 2024, he won $4,057,224 in total. A solo second at the Valspar Championship contributed $915,600 to that sum, while two T9 finishes at The Masters and the Travelers Championship added over $500,000 apiece.

It's worth noting, though, that Young also won roughly $595,431 (after converting from Euros at the current exchange rate) at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic that year, too.

But, he well and truly bounced back in 2025, and even picked up his first win on the PGA Tour. Young won the Wyndham Championship in August of last year to earn $1.48m, while a tie for fourth at the Tour Championship was very fruitful indeed, adding another $2.62m to his year's tally. Young ended 2025 with $8,789,813 in winnings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So far in 2026, Young had earned another $1,971,920 prior to his successful trip to TPC Sawgrass. He was T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which won him a cool $1.2m.

But, after an intense final holebattle in The Players Championship against Matt Fitzpatrick, it was Young who won the day. Winning The Players Championship earns Young another $4.5m, which is by far his biggest individual prize to date.

Overall in his career, Young has now won $31,232,516 on the PGA Tour, plus a further $595,431 on the DP World Tour.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CAMERON YOUNG CAREER EARNINGS: YEAR BY YEAR Year PGA Tour Earnings DP World Tour Earnings Total 2022 $6,520,598 $0 $6,520,598 2023 $5,392,961 $0 $5,392,961 2024 $4,057,224 $595,431* $4,652,655* 2025 $8,789,813 $0 $8,789,813 2026 $6,471,920 $0 $1,971,920 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 TOTAL $31,827,947*

*total includes modern exchange-rate figures