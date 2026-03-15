The Players Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026
One of the biggest prize purses in all of golf is on the line at TPC Sawgrass as the best that the PGA Tour has to offer contests The Players Championship
Mike Hall
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Last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational possessed one of the biggest prize purses on the PGA Tour as a Signature Event, but this week's Players Championship boasts an even larger pot of money - one of the highest prize money payouts in the whole sport.
Arguably the most prestigious non-Major in men's golf offers up a $25 million payout to those who made the cut from the starting list of just over 120, with a mammoth $4.5 million heading to the winner.
However, like every other tournament in pro golf, the amount of money pros really see in the end is reduced somewhat based on a variety of factors like tax and potential bonuses owed to various members of their team.Article continues below
Even not taking into account the prize money, the list of perks for winning The Players means whoever follows in Rory McIlroy's shoes might not care too much.
With one round to play, Ludvig Aberg looked the most likely to claim the top prize, as he led Michael Thorbjornsen by three on 13 under.
The likes of Cameron Young, Jacob Bridgeman and Matt Fitzpatrick were also in contention as their final rounds began.
For those who narrowly miss out, they could easily be compensated with a prize of over $1 million as each of the top-five places - should they finish alone - offers up over $1,025,000.
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Even those who make the weekend at TPC Sawgrass but don't enjoy anything like the sprint to the finish they had envisaged will take away over $50,000.
Add into the equation the significantly increased number of FedEx Cup and OWGR points on the line, and it's easy to see why this is the one week pros are desperate to play well.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at The Players Championship, based on 65 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated after the tournament has been completed.
The Players Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2026
Prize Money
Position
1st
$4,500,000
2nd
$2,725,000
3rd
$1,725,000
4th
$1,225,000
5th
$1,025,000
6th
$906,250
7th
$843,750
8th
$781,250
9th
$731,250
10th
$681,250
11th
$631,250
12th
$581,250
13th
$531,250
14th
$481,250
15th
$456,250
16th
$431,250
17th
$406,250
18th
$381,250
19th
$356,250
20th
$331,250
21st
$306,250
22nd
$281,250
23rd
$261,250
24th
$241,250
25th
$221,250
26th
$201,250
27th
$193,750
28th
$186,250
29th
$178,750
30th
$171,250
31st
$163,750
32nd
$156,250
33rd
$148,750
34th
$142,500
35th
$136,250
36th
$130,000
37th
$123,750
38th
$118,750
39th
$113,750
40th
$108,750
41st
$103,750
42nd
$98,750
43rd
$93,750
44th
$88,750
45th
$83,750
46th
$78,750
47th
$73,750
48th
$69,750
49th
$66,250
50th
$64,250
51st
$62,750
52nd
$61,250
53rd
$60,250
54th
$59,250
55th
$58,750
56th
$58,250
57th
$57,750
58th
$57,250
59th
$56,750
60th
$56,250
61st
$55,750
62nd
$55,250
63rd
$54,750
64th
$54,250
65th
$53,750
THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY THROUGH THE YEARS
Year
Total Purse
Winner's Check
1974
$250,000
$50,000
1982
$500,000
$90,000
1987
$1 million
$180,000
1993
$2.5 million
$450,000
2000
$6 million
$1.08 million
2007
$9 million
$1.62 million
2014
$10 million
$1.8 million
2018
$11 million
$1.89 million
2019
$12.5 million
$2.25 million
2021
$15 million
$2.7 million
2022
$20 million
$3.6 million
2024
$25 million
$4.5 million
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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