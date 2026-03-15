The Players Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational possessed one of the biggest prize purses on the PGA Tour as a Signature Event, but this week's Players Championship boasts an even larger pot of money - one of the highest prize money payouts in the whole sport.

Arguably the most prestigious non-Major in men's golf offers up a $25 million payout to those who made the cut from the starting list of just over 120, with a mammoth $4.5 million heading to the winner.

However, like every other tournament in pro golf, the amount of money pros really see in the end is reduced somewhat based on a variety of factors like tax and potential bonuses owed to various members of their team.

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Even not taking into account the prize money, the list of perks for winning The Players means whoever follows in Rory McIlroy's shoes might not care too much.

With one round to play, Ludvig Aberg looked the most likely to claim the top prize, as he led Michael Thorbjornsen by three on 13 under.

The likes of Cameron Young, Jacob Bridgeman and Matt Fitzpatrick were also in contention as their final rounds began.

For those who narrowly miss out, they could easily be compensated with a prize of over $1 million as each of the top-five places - should they finish alone - offers up over $1,025,000.

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Rory McIlroy won the title a year ago, beating JJ Spaun in a playoff (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even those who make the weekend at TPC Sawgrass but don't enjoy anything like the sprint to the finish they had envisaged will take away over $50,000.

Add into the equation the significantly increased number of FedEx Cup and OWGR points on the line, and it's easy to see why this is the one week pros are desperate to play well.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at The Players Championship, based on 65 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated after the tournament has been completed.

The Players Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Prize Money Position 1st $4,500,000 2nd $2,725,000 3rd $1,725,000 4th $1,225,000 5th $1,025,000 6th $906,250 7th $843,750 8th $781,250 9th $731,250 10th $681,250 11th $631,250 12th $581,250 13th $531,250 14th $481,250 15th $456,250 16th $431,250 17th $406,250 18th $381,250 19th $356,250 20th $331,250 21st $306,250 22nd $281,250 23rd $261,250 24th $241,250 25th $221,250 26th $201,250 27th $193,750 28th $186,250 29th $178,750 30th $171,250 31st $163,750 32nd $156,250 33rd $148,750 34th $142,500 35th $136,250 36th $130,000 37th $123,750 38th $118,750 39th $113,750 40th $108,750 41st $103,750 42nd $98,750 43rd $93,750 44th $88,750 45th $83,750 46th $78,750 47th $73,750 48th $69,750 49th $66,250 50th $64,250 51st $62,750 52nd $61,250 53rd $60,250 54th $59,250 55th $58,750 56th $58,250 57th $57,750 58th $57,250 59th $56,750 60th $56,250 61st $55,750 62nd $55,250 63rd $54,750 64th $54,250 65th $53,750

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY THROUGH THE YEARS