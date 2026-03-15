The Players Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

One of the biggest prize purses in all of golf is on the line at TPC Sawgrass as the best that the PGA Tour has to offer contests The Players Championship

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Ludvig Aberg and Joe Skovron at The Players Championship
Ludvig Aberg led by three with a round to play
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational possessed one of the biggest prize purses on the PGA Tour as a Signature Event, but this week's Players Championship boasts an even larger pot of money - one of the highest prize money payouts in the whole sport.

However, like every other tournament in pro golf, the amount of money pros really see in the end is reduced somewhat based on a variety of factors like tax and potential bonuses owed to various members of their team.

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Even not taking into account the prize money, the list of perks for winning The Players means whoever follows in Rory McIlroy's shoes might not care too much.

With one round to play, Ludvig Aberg looked the most likely to claim the top prize, as he led Michael Thorbjornsen by three on 13 under.

The likes of Cameron Young, Jacob Bridgeman and Matt Fitzpatrick were also in contention as their final rounds began.

For those who narrowly miss out, they could easily be compensated with a prize of over $1 million as each of the top-five places - should they finish alone - offers up over $1,025,000.

Rory McIlroy with The Players Championship trophy

Rory McIlroy won the title a year ago, beating JJ Spaun in a playoff

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even those who make the weekend at TPC Sawgrass but don't enjoy anything like the sprint to the finish they had envisaged will take away over $50,000.

Add into the equation the significantly increased number of FedEx Cup and OWGR points on the line, and it's easy to see why this is the one week pros are desperate to play well.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at The Players Championship, based on 65 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated after the tournament has been completed.

The Players Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2026

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Prize Money

Position

1st

$4,500,000

2nd

$2,725,000

3rd

$1,725,000

4th

$1,225,000

5th

$1,025,000

6th

$906,250

7th

$843,750

8th

$781,250

9th

$731,250

10th

$681,250

11th

$631,250

12th

$581,250

13th

$531,250

14th

$481,250

15th

$456,250

16th

$431,250

17th

$406,250

18th

$381,250

19th

$356,250

20th

$331,250

21st

$306,250

22nd

$281,250

23rd

$261,250

24th

$241,250

25th

$221,250

26th

$201,250

27th

$193,750

28th

$186,250

29th

$178,750

30th

$171,250

31st

$163,750

32nd

$156,250

33rd

$148,750

34th

$142,500

35th

$136,250

36th

$130,000

37th

$123,750

38th

$118,750

39th

$113,750

40th

$108,750

41st

$103,750

42nd

$98,750

43rd

$93,750

44th

$88,750

45th

$83,750

46th

$78,750

47th

$73,750

48th

$69,750

49th

$66,250

50th

$64,250

51st

$62,750

52nd

$61,250

53rd

$60,250

54th

$59,250

55th

$58,750

56th

$58,250

57th

$57,750

58th

$57,250

59th

$56,750

60th

$56,250

61st

$55,750

62nd

$55,250

63rd

$54,750

64th

$54,250

65th

$53,750

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY THROUGH THE YEARS

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Year

Total Purse

Winner's Check

1974

$250,000

$50,000

1982

$500,000

$90,000

1987

$1 million

$180,000

1993

$2.5 million

$450,000

2000

$6 million

$1.08 million

2007

$9 million

$1.62 million

2014

$10 million

$1.8 million

2018

$11 million

$1.89 million

2019

$12.5 million

$2.25 million

2021

$15 million

$2.7 million

2022

$20 million

$3.6 million

2024

$25 million

$4.5 million

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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