Make sure you miss none of the action from Detroit this week on the PGA Tour.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Live Stream

The PGA Tour heads back to Detroit Golf Club this week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic which was one of the first in the Tour’s return to golf in 2020.

Bryson DeChambeau will defend his title and last year’s runner-up Matthew Wolff is also in the field after a solid showing at the US Open.

As far as other big names go there is Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, PGA Champion Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Reed, Will Zalatoris and Webb Simpson.

Rickie Fowler and Jason Day are also in the field, both looking to get back into the winners’ circle after long droughts.

Detroit Golf Club underwent an upgrade recently as it prepared for the Tour’s arrival in 2019, and interestingly it is the flattest golf course on the PGA Tour according to ShotLink data. There are lots of birdies to be had so we could be in for a high-octane birdie-fest this week.

Watch 2021 PGA Tour Golf Live

Golf coverage in the US is usually split between NBC and its Golf Channel offshoot, and rival terrestrial network CBS. This means the best all-in-one option for PGA fans is to check out a FREE 1-week Hulu + Live TV trial.

In the UK, Sky Sports is the best place to go to make sure you miss none of the action this week and during every tournament on the PGA Tour and European Tour.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch PGA Tour golf in 2021 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Live Stream: How to watch from the US

Live TV Coverage is split between the Golf Channel and CBS this week (Timings are all in ET)

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise the majority of the golf but CBS will also televise the crucial moments over the weekend just as the tournament starts heating up.

Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Live Stream: How to watch from the UK

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds on Sky Sports (Timings BST subject to change)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action from the event.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

If you want more than just Sport though, new customers can get a combination of Sky TV and Sky Sports for just £43 a month (£7 off), and Sky Cinema included in that bundle for £50 as well (£11 off).

Sky TV and Sky Cinema have all the TV shows and movies you could want so if you love either of those genres, Sky has got you covered.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Live Stream: How to watch from Canada

Live TV Coverage is split between Golf Channel Canada (Timings Eastern subject to change)

The PGA Tour will be televised on Golf Channel Canada

A GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it’s a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don’t want the hassle of wondering who’s showing the next big tournament – or having to flit between networks during one.

Just remember that if you’re abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual service.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Live Stream: How to watch from Australia

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds will be on Fox Sports. The coverage can be viewed with a Kayo Sports subscription (Timings AEDT subject to change)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the the action from Detroit here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It’s also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you’re splitting the cost of the subscription. There’s even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

