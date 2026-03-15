'Child's Play Compared To Bethpage' - Matt Fitzpatrick Reacts To Players Championship Crowd

After a late charge on the final day at TPC Sawgrass, Matt Fitzpatrick was within touching distance of claiming The Players Championship crown, but he was unable to get over the line after a costly final hole bogey.

In the end, it was his playing partner Cameron Young who took the PGA Tour's Flagship Event, as a birdie-par finish gave him a one stroke victory. That certainly pleased the crowd in Florida, who were more than eager to see an American lift the iconic trophy.

Over the final stages, it was clear that the American crowd were in support of their home-hero, with Englishman Fitzpatrick the recipient of playful booing and patriotic chants from those in attendance.

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Although the boos and jeers may have put Fitzpatrick off, the Major winner clarified to the press it didn't bother him, and that it was nowhere near as bad as the atmosphere at Bethpage for the Ryder Cup.

He said: "Listen, the crowd, that was literally child's play compared to Bethpage. If they think that that was anything, then they need to reassess. Get yourself up to New York.

"That's how it is. I would hope it's the exact same if -- well, it probably wouldn't be because we're a little bit more polite in Europe, I would say, but I would hope it would be of similar intensity in Europe.

"I knew it was coming. I had it with Jordan Spieth in 2023. It's funny to me. I find it hilarious."

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To be fair, Fitzpatrick has been involved in four Ryder Cups now, so he knows a thing or two about dealing with high-pressure situations.

Claiming his best result on the PGA Tour since 2023, Fitzpatrick ended up securing $2.75m for finishing second at The Players Championship and, along with the paycheck, a healthy amount of FedEx Cup points ahead of a big stretch of golf for the Englishman.