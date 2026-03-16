Ian Poulter Gives Updates On Ryder Cup, $1.1m Fines & Sends Out A DP World Tour Warning

Followers of Ian Poulter got a few big insights into his Ryder Cup captaincy ambitions, his current fines situation with the DPWT and why we could see him at The Open this summer - but not like we've seen him before.

The LIV Golf player took to Instagram for a Q&A session with fans, as sports stars often do - but this one was more revealing than most.

As the European golfing legend talked about still having $1.1m in fines outstanding from joining LIV Golf and why the DP World Tour should've taken a deal offered by the Saudi Arabia PIF.

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With his Ryder Cup chances assessed and why his son Luke holds the key to him appearing at Royal Birkdale this summer it was quite the informative Q&A.

Here's the pick of the revelations...

Poulter on Ryder Cup captaincy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I actually think they don't want me back," Poulter told one user.

"I've tried but they haven't responded. Which is a shame as they do know what the Ryder Cup has meant to me through the years."

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He added he won't leave LIV Golf just in the hope of getting the nod for the Ryder Cup.

"Two LIV players have already played a Ryder Cup after joining LIV so I don't understand the difference."

Poulter told another user that Luke Donald "has done an amazing job" and backed him to be successful in his third stint at Adare Manor.

Europe's 'Postman' says he'd love to return to the competition but that "they are not trying to open that door" in reference to the DP World Tour.

Why DP World Tour should've done PIF deal

(Image credit: Instagram: ianjamespoulter)

Poulter revealed that: "European Tour were offered a deal in 2021 by the PIF and they failed to respond to that deal."

Poulter noted a deal was done with the PGA Tour instead, but sounded a warning for the European golf circuit about the future.

"I hope they don't get dumped by the PGA Tour when that contract expires as the rumblings don't look good.

"Or that they don't have to sign over a big part of the Ryder Cup which is the only thing that actually makes any money in that business."

He signed that response off by saying: "Golf with the biggest investor in the world on your side would be good for everyone."

Could we see Poulter at The Open?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ian Poulter won't be playing at The Open this year as he's playing at the US Senior Open so can't make qualifying - but he could still be walking the fairways of Royal Brikdale.

And that's if son Luke manages to qualify, as he'll be on his bag for the tournament.

"If Luke qualifies I will be caddying for him at the Open," said Poulter.

Both Luke and his dad missed out on qualifying for The Open last year after playing in the same even at Royal Cinque Ports, while Luke also only just missed out on qualifying for the US Open after losing a playoff.

Poulter still owes $1.1m fines

This was in response to a fan asking if Poulter would play in the Alfred Dunhill Links, to which he replied: "I can't as I'm not a member of the DP World Tour.

"I haven't paid my $1.1m fines for playing the first eight LIV events so even if I was given an invite I couldn't play."

The fines situation remains a major issue to be sorted out, especially with the case of Jon Rahm who is refusing to pay his although his main issue is with being told he also has to play six events to get his card back.

If Poulter was back on the DP World Tour he says he'd like to play at Wentworth, the Scottish and Irish Opens and events in the Middle East as the ones he missed most.

He also cheekily thanked "all the events that paid me appearance money through the years, which was a lot of them" which is no doubt in reference to one part of the LIV Golf saga about players being paid to play at certain events.

Poulter also insisted he "won't get relegated" from LIV Golf in response to another question, but the 2026 season hadn't started so great as he's currently in the drop zone in 49th after three finishes in the 40s and a best of T27 so far.

Poulter will hope for a change in fortunes as he plays in LIV Golf's first ever South African event coming up this week.