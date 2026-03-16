The Gear Cameron Young Used To Win The Players Championship

Cameron Young overcame a marathon Sunday to claim The Players Championship by a single stroke, carding rounds of 68, 67, 72 and 68 to secure the PGA Tour's Flagship Event.

Using a full Titleist bag of golf clubs, including a prototype golf ball, putter and irons, Young also wore Peter Millar clothing and FootJoy golf shoes and glove to win in Florida, his second PGA Tour title in 11 starts.

All the brands listed above produce premium equipment and, below, we take you through how to get your hands on Young's clubs and apparel...