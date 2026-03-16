The Gear Cameron Young Used To Win The Players Championship
Take a look at how you can get your hands on the equipment and notable brands used by Cameron Young at The Players Championship
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Cameron Young overcame a marathon Sunday to claim The Players Championship by a single stroke, carding rounds of 68, 67, 72 and 68 to secure the PGA Tour's Flagship Event.
Using a full Titleist bag of golf clubs, including a prototype golf ball, putter and irons, Young also wore Peter Millar clothing and FootJoy golf shoes and glove to win in Florida, his second PGA Tour title in 11 starts.
All the brands listed above produce premium equipment and, below, we take you through how to get your hands on Young's clubs and apparel...
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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