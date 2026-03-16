Phil Mickelson To Make LIV Golf Return In South Africa

Phil Mickelson is finally set to make his first LIV Golf start of the season at the upcoming debut event in South Africa.

The HyFlyers captain hasn't been seen in competitive action since the final LIV Golf event of last season in Michigan last August.

The 55-year-old has been missing from the field for the opening four events of the season, but is back for the fifth in South Africa.

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Mickelson said he was missing the season opener in Riyadh due to a "family health matter" and he's not been seen in action since.

“I will not be able to participate in the first two LIV Events as Amy and I need to be present for a family health matter,” Mickelson posted on social media before Riyadh.

“I can’t wait to compete again and look forward to rejoining my teammates as soon as possible.”

The announcement of Mickelson returning to tournament golf came on his HyFlyers team social media.

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Mickelson himself has not made any public comment on his return to LIV Golf action as yet.

Phil returns to the lineup this week in South Africa! 🇿🇦 #HyFlyersGC #LIVGolfSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/wIwvL62CfZMarch 16, 2026

Wade Ormsby and Ollie Schneiderjans have been filling in for Mickelson during events in Riyadh, Adelaide, Hong Kong and Singapore.

But the six-time Major champion is now back in the fold for LIV's first ever trip to South Africa in Steyn City.

Mickelson's return is hopefully a sign of his family health matter improving since he was forced to skip the opening events of the season.

And it also bodes well for the three-time Masters champion to be able to tee it up at Augusta National again next month - and get some golf under his belt beforehand.

Mickelson is due to make his 34th trip down Magnolia Lane in a few weeks but the longer he went without playing tournament golf the more likely it became that he'd miss out.

And a Masters without Mickelson is a rare occurrence, as he's only missed two since making his first pro start at Augusta in 1993.

He failed to make it in 1994 and then played in 27 straight runnings before skipping 2022 in the fallout from joining LIV Golf.

He returned to finish second in 2023 though but missed the cut last year.