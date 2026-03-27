Tommy Fleetwood Teases New Clothing Deal Just In Time For The Masters
Tommy Fleetwood's days of trawling through pro shops for golf clothing seem to be over as he's teased a new apparel deal just in time for The Masters
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The days of Tommy Fleetwood stocking up from the pro shop for each tournament look to be numbered as it seems he's got a new clothing deal lined up.
Ever since Fleetwood's deal with Nike ended he's been one of golf's biggest apparely free agents and regularly hit the pro shop ahead of each PGA Tour event.
Pro golfers are usually pretty quick to sign up for an apparel deal with a big manufacturer, but the World No.4 was seemingly in no rush and was spotted wearing all manner of different outfits.Article continues below
Judging by his teaser video on Instagram though that could all be about to end.
Fleetwood has been sporting Malbon Golf clothing and also Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red in tournaments this year, while also being seen in Lululemon apparel before changing to athletic and performance brand Vuori soon after parting ways with Nike.
The 35-year-old has also had some fun stocking up on clothing from various iconic pro shops, playing in Pebble Beach branded apparel in the AT&T Pro-Am and also getting kitted out in Players Championship outfits at Sawgrass.
Club shops around the PGA Tour look set to miss out on the Fleetwood shopping spree though as a "coming soon" post on his socials suggests that an apparel deal is set to be announced.
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Fleetwood even leaned into his new reputation for cleaning out club shops for the video, but all the signs are that he'll become an ambassador for just one brand soon enough.
Being one of the most popular golfers on the PGA Tour and the current FedEx Cup champion, Fleetwood is highly marketable and he'll no doubt have been flooded with offers from manufacturers.
Although he's spoken of enjoying his freedom, these types of deals are hard to turn down, and no doubt whoever has landed him would've been pushing to get it across the line before The Masters.
The opening Major of the year is the most eagerly awaited and the build-up to Augusta would be a perfect time to reveal a big star like Fleetwood as a new ambassador.
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Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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