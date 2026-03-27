Tommy Fleetwood Teases New Clothing Deal Just In Time For The Masters

The days of Tommy Fleetwood stocking up from the pro shop for each tournament look to be numbered as it seems he's got a new clothing deal lined up.

Ever since Fleetwood's deal with Nike ended he's been one of golf's biggest apparely free agents and regularly hit the pro shop ahead of each PGA Tour event.

Pro golfers are usually pretty quick to sign up for an apparel deal with a big manufacturer, but the World No.4 was seemingly in no rush and was spotted wearing all manner of different outfits.

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Judging by his teaser video on Instagram though that could all be about to end.

Fleetwood has been sporting Malbon Golf clothing and also Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red in tournaments this year, while also being seen in Lululemon apparel before changing to athletic and performance brand Vuori soon after parting ways with Nike.

The 35-year-old has also had some fun stocking up on clothing from various iconic pro shops, playing in Pebble Beach branded apparel in the AT&T Pro-Am and also getting kitted out in Players Championship outfits at Sawgrass.

Club shops around the PGA Tour look set to miss out on the Fleetwood shopping spree though as a "coming soon" post on his socials suggests that an apparel deal is set to be announced.

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Fleetwood even leaned into his new reputation for cleaning out club shops for the video, but all the signs are that he'll become an ambassador for just one brand soon enough.

Being one of the most popular golfers on the PGA Tour and the current FedEx Cup champion, Fleetwood is highly marketable and he'll no doubt have been flooded with offers from manufacturers.

Although he's spoken of enjoying his freedom, these types of deals are hard to turn down, and no doubt whoever has landed him would've been pushing to get it across the line before The Masters.

The opening Major of the year is the most eagerly awaited and the build-up to Augusta would be a perfect time to reveal a big star like Fleetwood as a new ambassador.

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