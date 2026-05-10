Brandt Snedeker Wins First PGA Tour Title In 2,821 Days At Myrtle Beach Classic

Brandt Snedeker claimed his first PGA Tour win in almost eight years with a dramatic one-shot victory over Mark Hubbard in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

The American carded a final round of 66 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club as he tasted victory on the circuit for the first time since the 2018 Wyndham Championship.

Hubbard led Aaron Rai by one at the start of the day, while Snedeker was three back of the lead on 13 under.

The US Presidents Cup captain co-led the Valspar Championship in the final round in March before slumping to T19.

That left him lamenting that "all the good stuff this week kind of feels like I threw it away today.”

However, he put an early marker down that there wouldn’t be repeat this week with birdies at the second and fourth.

The problem for Snedeker was that, soon after, Hubbard made birdies at the same two holes to maintain his three-shot advantage over him, although he blinked first, with bogeys at the sixth and eighth to give Snedeker an opening.

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The wait for a first PGA Tour win continues for Mark Hubbard (Image credit: Getty Images)

He took his chance, making back-to-back birdies at the 12th and 13th to overtake Hubbard, before he drew level with Snedeker with his own birdie at the 12th.

That was the catalyst for a run of three birdies in four for Hubbard, culminating in a confident putt at the 15th to once again lead by one.

However, his joy was short-lived as he followed that up with his third bogey of the round at the 16th, and when Snedeker birdied the 17th, he had the solo lead again.

There was a reprieve for Hubbard when Snedeker bogeyed the 18th to return to the clubhouse on 18 under, level with his opponent.

However, he found trouble off the tee at the 18th with the ball straying right. Hubbard’s third found the green, but it didn’t quite carry enough, and when he missed the 28-foot putt for par, Snedeker's long wait for his 10th PGA Tour title came to an end after 2,821 days.

Following the win, the 45-year-old said: "It's been a roller coaster. I feel amazing. I feel so lucky to still be out here still doing what I love to do, to have a chance to win a golf tournament at my age and to be able to pull it out is something super special. I'm just so pumped. I don't know what else to say."