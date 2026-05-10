Truist Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The second men's Major is right around the corner and the run of huge prize money payouts on offer to pro golfers in the US shows no signs of slowing down.

This week's Truist Championship is the third Signature Event in four weeks on the PGA Tour, slotting neatly between The Masters and the impending PGA Championship at Aronimink.

And it's a stretch of golf that can take career earnings to stratospheric levels with no less than $20 million on offer at all but one of the five PGA Tour events, starting with The Masters.

The PGA Championship offered $19 million last year, but there is good reason to believe it will reach the $20 million mark this time around, and that's the total on offer at the Truist Championship as well.

However, while there will be over 150 players and a cut at Aronimink next week, there are only 72 pros in the field at Quail Hollow with each guaranteed a healthy payout at the end of four rounds due to no halfway cut.

The 18th at Quail Hollow (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a round remaining, PGA Tour newcomer Alex Fitzpatrick led Kristoffer Reitain by one.

Whoever wins is set to bank $3.6 million - before factors like taxes, bonuses and owed cuts ultimately tweak how much a pro golfer really earns - while finishing alone in second is worth more than $2 million in prize money.

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Solo third is the final place which pays out more than $1 million, but everyone who ends inside the top-35 has a good chance of taking home a six-figure paycheck.

As with all eight Signature Events, there are 700 FedEx Cup points available to the winner of the Truist Championship while everyone who completes all four rounds will be on track to pick up more FedEx Cup points than at a regular tournament.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the Truist Championship based on 72 pros completing the event and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full after the tournament is completed.

Truist Championship Prize Money Breakdown