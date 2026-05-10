Truist Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The PGA Tour's third Signature Event in a row since The Masters maintains the run of extraordinarily high tournament purses on offer at this stage of the season
Mike Hall
The second men's Major is right around the corner and the run of huge prize money payouts on offer to pro golfers in the US shows no signs of slowing down.
This week's Truist Championship is the third Signature Event in four weeks on the PGA Tour, slotting neatly between The Masters and the impending PGA Championship at Aronimink.
And it's a stretch of golf that can take career earnings to stratospheric levels with no less than $20 million on offer at all but one of the five PGA Tour events, starting with The Masters.
The PGA Championship offered $19 million last year, but there is good reason to believe it will reach the $20 million mark this time around, and that's the total on offer at the Truist Championship as well.
However, while there will be over 150 players and a cut at Aronimink next week, there are only 72 pros in the field at Quail Hollow with each guaranteed a healthy payout at the end of four rounds due to no halfway cut.
With a round remaining, PGA Tour newcomer Alex Fitzpatrick led Kristoffer Reitain by one.
Whoever wins is set to bank $3.6 million - before factors like taxes, bonuses and owed cuts ultimately tweak how much a pro golfer really earns - while finishing alone in second is worth more than $2 million in prize money.
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Solo third is the final place which pays out more than $1 million, but everyone who ends inside the top-35 has a good chance of taking home a six-figure paycheck.
As with all eight Signature Events, there are 700 FedEx Cup points available to the winner of the Truist Championship while everyone who completes all four rounds will be on track to pick up more FedEx Cup points than at a regular tournament.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the Truist Championship based on 72 pros completing the event and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full after the tournament is completed.
Truist Championship Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,600,000
2nd
$2,160,000
3rd
$1,360,000
4th
$960,000
5th
$795,000
6th
$715,000
7th
$665,000
8th
$615,000
9th
$575,000
10th
$535,000
11th
$495,000
12th
$455,000
13th
$415,000
14th
$375,000
15th
$352,000
16th
$332,000
17th
$312,000
18th
$292,000
19th
$272,000
20th
$252,000
21st
$232,000
22nd
$217,000
23rd
$202,000
24th
$187,000
25th
$172,000
26th
$158,000
27th
$150,000
28th
$143,000
29th
$137,000
30th
$131,000
31st
$125,000
32nd
$119,000
33rd
$114,000
34th
$109,000
35th
$104,000
36th
$99,000
37th
$94,000
38th
$89,000
39th
$84,000
40th
$80,000
41st
$76,000
42nd
$72,000
43rd
$68,000
44th
$64,000
45th
$60,000
46th
$57,000
47th
$54,000
48th
$52,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$48,000
51st
$47,000
52nd
$46,000
53rd
$45,000
54th
$44,000
55th
$43,000
56th
$42,000
57th
$41,000
58th
$40,000
59th
$39,500
60th
$39,000
61st
$38,500
62nd
$38,000
63rd
$37,500
64th
$37,000
65th
$36,500
66th
$36,000
67th
$35,500
68th
$35,000
69th
$34,750
70th
$34,500
71st
$34,250
72nd
$34,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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