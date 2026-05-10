Truist Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The PGA Tour's third Signature Event in a row since The Masters maintains the run of extraordinarily high tournament purses on offer at this stage of the season

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Sepp Stake with the Truist Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The second men's Major is right around the corner and the run of huge prize money payouts on offer to pro golfers in the US shows no signs of slowing down.

And it's a stretch of golf that can take career earnings to stratospheric levels with no less than $20 million on offer at all but one of the five PGA Tour events, starting with The Masters.

The PGA Championship offered $19 million last year, but there is good reason to believe it will reach the $20 million mark this time around, and that's the total on offer at the Truist Championship as well.

However, while there will be over 150 players and a cut at Aronimink next week, there are only 72 pros in the field at Quail Hollow with each guaranteed a healthy payout at the end of four rounds due to no halfway cut.

The 18th at Quail Hollow

The 18th at Quail Hollow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a round remaining, PGA Tour newcomer Alex Fitzpatrick led Kristoffer Reitain by one.

Whoever wins is set to bank $3.6 million - before factors like taxes, bonuses and owed cuts ultimately tweak how much a pro golfer really earns - while finishing alone in second is worth more than $2 million in prize money.

Solo third is the final place which pays out more than $1 million, but everyone who ends inside the top-35 has a good chance of taking home a six-figure paycheck.

As with all eight Signature Events, there are 700 FedEx Cup points available to the winner of the Truist Championship while everyone who completes all four rounds will be on track to pick up more FedEx Cup points than at a regular tournament.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the Truist Championship based on 72 pros completing the event and before ties are taken into account. This list will be updated in full after the tournament is completed.

Truist Championship Prize Money Breakdown

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,600,000

2nd

$2,160,000

3rd

$1,360,000

4th

$960,000

5th

$795,000

6th

$715,000

7th

$665,000

8th

$615,000

9th

$575,000

10th

$535,000

11th

$495,000

12th

$455,000

13th

$415,000

14th

$375,000

15th

$352,000

16th

$332,000

17th

$312,000

18th

$292,000

19th

$272,000

20th

$252,000

21st

$232,000

22nd

$217,000

23rd

$202,000

24th

$187,000

25th

$172,000

26th

$158,000

27th

$150,000

28th

$143,000

29th

$137,000

30th

$131,000

31st

$125,000

32nd

$119,000

33rd

$114,000

34th

$109,000

35th

$104,000

36th

$99,000

37th

$94,000

38th

$89,000

39th

$84,000

40th

$80,000

41st

$76,000

42nd

$72,000

43rd

$68,000

44th

$64,000

45th

$60,000

46th

$57,000

47th

$54,000

48th

$52,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$48,000

51st

$47,000

52nd

$46,000

53rd

$45,000

54th

$44,000

55th

$43,000

56th

$42,000

57th

$41,000

58th

$40,000

59th

$39,500

60th

$39,000

61st

$38,500

62nd

$38,000

63rd

$37,500

64th

$37,000

65th

$36,500

66th

$36,000

67th

$35,500

68th

$35,000

69th

$34,750

70th

$34,500

71st

$34,250

72nd

$34,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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