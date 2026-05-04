These Are Six New Golf Apparel Brands We Tested This Year, And You Should Too
We tested 300+ pieces of apparel at the first of two Golf Monthly testing days in 2026, but these six new brands may have stolen the show
The first edition of Golf Monthly's bi-annual testing day has come and gone, with our staff writers and freelancers testing and reviewing more than 300 pieces of the best golf apparel.
As always, the heavy hitters were in there - the likes of adidas, Peter Millar, G/FORE, FootJoy and more were all represented, but we always make attempts to add new brands for each event. Pleasingly, six new brands entered the fray for our Spring/Summer testing day and they didn't disappoint.
New entries the more recognizable like Levelwear, the official apparel partner of the PGA Tour and Malbon, synonymous with creating bold outfits for the likes of Jason Day, all the way to lesser known premium brands like Lupr and Turtleson. Ultimately, none of the 'rookie' brands disappointed, leaving our testers rather impressed. I spoke with those very testers and asked them for their favorite pieces from each of their labels - from slick polo shirts, comfortable shorts and pants to additional layers for colder mornings or evenings on the golf course, there should be something documented below for every golfer.
Levelwear
Malbon
Bordé
Turtleson
Lupr
Curo
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Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
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