These Are Six New Golf Apparel Brands We Tested This Year, And You Should Too

The first edition of Golf Monthly's bi-annual testing day has come and gone, with our staff writers and freelancers testing and reviewing more than 300 pieces of the best golf apparel.

As always, the heavy hitters were in there - the likes of adidas, Peter Millar, G/FORE, FootJoy and more were all represented, but we always make attempts to add new brands for each event. Pleasingly, six new brands entered the fray for our Spring/Summer testing day and they didn't disappoint.

New entries the more recognizable like Levelwear, the official apparel partner of the PGA Tour and Malbon, synonymous with creating bold outfits for the likes of Jason Day, all the way to lesser known premium brands like Lupr and Turtleson. Ultimately, none of the 'rookie' brands disappointed, leaving our testers rather impressed. I spoke with those very testers and asked them for their favorite pieces from each of their labels - from slick polo shirts, comfortable shorts and pants to additional layers for colder mornings or evenings on the golf course, there should be something documented below for every golfer.

Levelwear

Malbon

Bordé

Turtleson

Lupr

Curo