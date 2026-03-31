Tommy Fleetwood Confirms New Sponsor... But It's Not An Apparel Deal

There has been plenty of speculation on which clothing company Tommy Fleetwood would sign with in 2026, but it's a new partnership that caught the eye on Tuesday.

Splitting with Nike at the start of the season, following over a decade with the brand, many wondered who the World No.4 might go for, in terms of apparel, with a teaser video posted at the end of of last week.

Four days later, though, Fleetwood confirmed that a new clothing deal isn't happening, instead it's a partnership announcement involving investment management company Blackstone.

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A post shared by Tommy Fleetwood (@officialtommyfleetwood) A photo posted by on

Posting a video to his social media, the caption read: "I’m very proud to announce Blackstone as my new partner. It’s a great honour to represent them as their first global brand ambassador and excited for what’s ahead."

In the video, Fleetwood can be seen going through a clothing rack, which possesses numerous polo shirts from various manufacturers.

Dropping the shirts after spotting the headwear, which features Blackstone branding on the front, Fleetwood then says the words "just the hat," implying that the partnership is solely featuring on the front panel.

Becoming Blackstone’s first ever global brand ambassador, Fleetwood stated: "I am extremely proud to represent Blackstone as its global ambassador on the world stage.

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"Consistency, trust and striving to improve every day are just some of the values that I know we share and that make this partnership truly special. I am excited to join a powerhouse in global finance, that operates at the highest level and look forward to our story."

(Image credit: Blackstone)

Throughout 2026, Fleetwood has been wearing multiple clothing brands in tournament play, with his choice of caps making for interesting viewing on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the 35-year-old was wearing the course's logo, while at the Genesis Invitational, he opted for Riviera Country Club branding.

Teeing it up at the Valero Texas Open and then The Masters, the first men's Major of the year, it now means Fleetwood won't be possessing a Masters cap, but could well tee it up in the championship's apparel, or indeed Augusta National clothing.

One of the favorites to win a maiden Major following a strong start to his PGA Tour campaign, Fleetwood has three top eight finishes in 2026, coming at Pebble Beach and Riviera, as well as a T8th at The Players Championship.