Truist Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Tight Finish In Store As Rickie Fowler Takes Lead

Alex Fitzpatrick leads by a single shot going into the final round of the Truist Championship, but a number of notable names are looking to make charges on Sunday.
Taking place at Quail Hollow Club, the likes of Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood are among the chasing pack, with an exciting finish in store at the Signature Event.
Truist Championship Leaderboard
- -14 Rickie Fowler
- -13 Nicolai Hojgaard
- -13 Kristoffer Reitan
- -13 Sungjae Im
- -13 Alex Fitzpatrick
- -12 Tommy Fleetwood
BIG MISS FOR RICKIE
It was an exceptional approach from Fowler, but he can't convert the birdie at the 16th, with the American remaining 14-under.
FITZ MAKES THE BIRDIE
The overnight leader hasn't had his best stuff today, but has made a great start to the back nine, with a birdie at the 12th moving him within one.
A great second shot was followed by a 15-footer, with Fitzpatrick now 13-under and searching for a second PGA Tour win in four starts.
WHAT A SHOT RICKIE
Fowler is playing the 16th, which has been one of the toughest holes on the course this week.
Pounding his tee shot 345-yards down the middle, Fowler produces a stunning 6-iron that almost drops in the hole for an eagle!
He will have around six-feet for birdie and to move to 15-under.
IM FINDS THE WATER
At the par 4 14th, Im finds the water with his tee shot!
He's currently 13-under, one back of Fowler. Im will need to get up-and-down to make par, though, with a crucial few moments coming up for the South Korean.
RICKIE FOWLER LEADS
He hasn't won since the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, but Rickie Fowler finds himself one shot clear with three holes remaining.
The American heads to the Green Mile at 14-under, one clear of Nicolai Hojgaard, Kristoffer Reitan and Sungjae Im, who are all behind him on the course.
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