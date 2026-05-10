Truist Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Tight Finish In Store As Rickie Fowler Takes Lead

The sixth Signature Event of 2026 is set for a thrilling finale, as notable names look to secure the victory at Quail Hollow Club

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A general view of the Truist Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Fitzpatrick leads by a single shot going into the final round of the Truist Championship, but a number of notable names are looking to make charges on Sunday.

Truist Championship Leaderboard

  • -14 Rickie Fowler
  • -13 Nicolai Hojgaard
  • -13 Kristoffer Reitan
  • -13 Sungjae Im
  • -13 Alex Fitzpatrick
  • -12 Tommy Fleetwood
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BIG MISS FOR RICKIE

FITZ MAKES THE BIRDIE

A great second shot was followed by a 15-footer, with Fitzpatrick now 13-under and searching for a second PGA Tour win in four starts.

WHAT A SHOT RICKIE

Rickie Fowler motions to the crowd after putting on the ninth hole during the final round of the Truist Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fowler is playing the 16th, which has been one of the toughest holes on the course this week.

Pounding his tee shot 345-yards down the middle, Fowler produces a stunning 6-iron that almost drops in the hole for an eagle!

He will have around six-feet for birdie and to move to 15-under.

IM FINDS THE WATER

He's currently 13-under, one back of Fowler. Im will need to get up-and-down to make par, though, with a crucial few moments coming up for the South Korean.

RICKIE FOWLER LEADS

The American heads to the Green Mile at 14-under, one clear of Nicolai Hojgaard, Kristoffer Reitan and Sungjae Im, who are all behind him on the course.

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