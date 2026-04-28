Second Ryder Cup Star Set To Use New McLaren Clubs On Tour

McLaren Golf irons will debut in Justin Rose's bag, but it seems a fellow Ryder Cup legend might be joining his countryman in adding the brand to his set-up

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Ian Poulter lines up a shot, with Justin Rose posing with a McLaren golf bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably the biggest gear story of the year was announced on Monday, as Justin Rose was revealed to be McLaren Golf's first global ambassador and investor in the company.

Joining the brand and set to debut the new clubs at the Cadillac Championship, it appears that new irons will be in the bag for Rose, but he may not be the only one using the McLaren Golf gear...

Justin Rose poses with McLaren golf clubs and bag

(Image credit: McLaren)

Ian Poulter, who is a big Formula 1 fan and is regularly seen at Grand Prix's as a guest of McLaren, also teased the clubs via his Instagram story.

Posting to social media, Poulter showed off the McLaren irons in his golf bag, with the Englishman captioning the photo with: "Good afternoon @mclarengolf."

Poulter also shared Rose's McLaren Golf announcement video to his story, while his daughter, Lilly, also struck the irons on the range, with the 50-year-old confirming to X account @flushingitgolf he was "excited to dial these in and put them into play.”

Ian Poulter walks down the fairway, with a picture of Poulter&#039;s story on Instagram

(Image credit: Getty Images/Instagram: @ianjamespoulter)

Speaking to Flushing It, Poulter stated: "It’s been incredible to see McLaren enter the world of golf.

"Their history in motorsport as a benchmark for engineering, performance, and innovation brings a huge depth of knowledge and experience.

"As an investor alongside some outstanding people, this promises to be a very exciting journey. Justin Rose has played a pivotal role in testing and development with the McLaren team over the last two years.

"Knowing his relentless drive for perfection, he brings an exceptional eye and deep understanding of equipment."

Golfer Ian Poulter poses in front of the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas

Poulter on the grid and a guest of McLaren during the 2024 United States Grand Prix

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The news comes just a week out from Poulter's next start, which will be LIV Golf Virginia, which takes place May 7-10th.

Currently, the Majesticks GC co-captain is 48th in the individual standings through six events, with Poulter's best finish being a T25th at LIV Golf Mexico City.

As of writing, he has a Titleist T250 4-iron, Titleist T100 5-iron to 9-iron and a Titleist Vokey SM10 pitching wedge. Looking at the image on his story, all of these clubs have been swapped out for two models of McLaren irons from 4-iron to pitching wedge.

Shaft-wise, the Project X LZ 7.0 were present in his original set-up, so we imagine these will stay in-play for the McLaren irons.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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