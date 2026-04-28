Second Ryder Cup Star Set To Use New McLaren Clubs On Tour

Arguably the biggest gear story of the year was announced on Monday, as Justin Rose was revealed to be McLaren Golf's first global ambassador and investor in the company.

Joining the brand and set to debut the new clubs at the Cadillac Championship, it appears that new irons will be in the bag for Rose, but he may not be the only one using the McLaren Golf gear...

(Image credit: McLaren)

Ian Poulter, who is a big Formula 1 fan and is regularly seen at Grand Prix's as a guest of McLaren, also teased the clubs via his Instagram story.

Posting to social media, Poulter showed off the McLaren irons in his golf bag, with the Englishman captioning the photo with: "Good afternoon @mclarengolf."

Poulter also shared Rose's McLaren Golf announcement video to his story, while his daughter, Lilly, also struck the irons on the range, with the 50-year-old confirming to X account @flushingitgolf he was "excited to dial these in and put them into play.”

(Image credit: Getty Images/Instagram: @ianjamespoulter)

Speaking to Flushing It, Poulter stated: "It’s been incredible to see McLaren enter the world of golf.

"Their history in motorsport as a benchmark for engineering, performance, and innovation brings a huge depth of knowledge and experience.

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"As an investor alongside some outstanding people, this promises to be a very exciting journey. Justin Rose has played a pivotal role in testing and development with the McLaren team over the last two years.

"Knowing his relentless drive for perfection, he brings an exceptional eye and deep understanding of equipment."

Poulter on the grid and a guest of McLaren during the 2024 United States Grand Prix (Image credit: Getty Images)

The news comes just a week out from Poulter's next start, which will be LIV Golf Virginia, which takes place May 7-10th.

Currently, the Majesticks GC co-captain is 48th in the individual standings through six events, with Poulter's best finish being a T25th at LIV Golf Mexico City.

As of writing, he has a Titleist T250 4-iron, Titleist T100 5-iron to 9-iron and a Titleist Vokey SM10 pitching wedge. Looking at the image on his story, all of these clubs have been swapped out for two models of McLaren irons from 4-iron to pitching wedge.

Shaft-wise, the Project X LZ 7.0 were present in his original set-up, so we imagine these will stay in-play for the McLaren irons.