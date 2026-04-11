Rory McIlroy's Nike Contract: How Much It's Reportedly Worth, When It Ends And Will He Renew?

So it's not quite Tiger Woods, Cristiano Ronaldo or Michael Jordan level of notoriety, but Rory McIlroy's relationship with Nike must still surely be considered as one of the most famous partnerships in all of sport.

It is an agreement which has been in place for well over a decade now and has seen that famous Nike swoosh pictured on McIlroy's chest, cap and feet as he claimed his first Open Championship, his second PGA Championship and - finally - a maiden Masters title.

Not to mention, there have also been 33 other worldwide victories which have included nearly all of the biggest tournaments outside of the Majors.

While McIlroy has certainly done his part for the brand, Nike made something of a leap of faith on a rising star when he was just 23 years old. Albeit, a 23-year-old with two Majors in his back pocket already.

McIlroy turned pro in 2007 and wore apparel emblazoned with Dubai-based hotel group Jumeirah's branding during his early years on tour before signing with the manufacturing giant in 2013.

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According to reports at the time, McIlroy's first contract with Nike was due to see him earn up to $250 million over 10 years. Back then, it was the most lucrative endorsement deal ever seen in British sport.

Part of the cost of signing McIlroy was increased because of his plethora of other sponsors. He was with Titleist for gear and had relationships with Jumeirah, Oakley, Santander bank and watchmaker Audemars Paguet.

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However, because only the Santander deal had expired, a chunk of the $250m was set aside to buy McIlroy out of his other contracts.

Having partnered with Nike, who was still making golf clubs and gear at the time, McIlroy didn't just agree to wear Nike clothing - his bag was now full of swooshes as well.

It was a changeover which, famously, did not start well (McIlroy won just once in 2013) but blossomed into heightened success as time wore on.

Nevertheless, Nike's decision to leave the golf-club-making game in late 2016 led to a notable alteration for McIlroy and Nike the following year.

TaylorMade - who had reportedly tried to sign McIlroy back in 2013 - swooped in to become the Northern Irishman's gear sponsors shortly after a fresh contract with Nike was signed.

It was confirmed on April 2, 2017 that McIlroy had agreed a new 10-year endorsement deal with Nike which is due to expire at the end of 2027.

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At the time, McIlroy said in a statement: "I've loved this company since I was a kid and I'm really happy to continue this journey with Nike."

And be happy he might. The talk in 2017 was that McIlroy's new Nike agreement would see him rake in up to $20 million per year across the next decade.

According to The Irish Times, "it is estimated he earns $10-12 million annually from equipment manufacturer TaylorMade and $15-20 million annually from Nike to wear its clothing and for image rights."

But while the current agreement is undoubtedly a beneficial one for both sides, there is a chance the pair might part ways before 2028 rolls around.

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As previously mentioned, McIlroy's current Nike deal is due to expire at the end of 2027, and with Woods and Tommy Fleetwood having both walked away from the iconic logo in recent years, some believe the five-time Major winner could be next.

And he might not be alone, either. Brooks Koepka - who recently returned from the LIV Golf League - sees his Nike contract run out around the same time.

How highly the sportswear giant prioritizes its golf arm in the short-to-medium term may well have a huge impact on who, if anyone, it extends agreements or signs new contracts with.

Either way, should McIlroy wish to look elsewhere, he is very likely to have his choice of new suitors.

ANALYSIS

Elliott Heath News Editor

It seems unfathomable to imagine Rory McIlroy wearing anything other than Nike, but I wouldn't be surprised to see them part ways when his deal comes to an end.

The global sportswear giant has lost Tiger Woods and Tommy Fleetwood over the past couple of years in what is clearly a change in strategy. The company's stock price is down over 32% year to date as it jostles with tariffs, an unstable global economy and increased competition from athleisure brands like Lululemon and Gymshark, and footwear brands like New Balance, Hoka and On Cloud.

Nike's priority has always been running and its key sports like soccer and tennis, so cutting costs in the golf department could well be on the way. With McIlroy's deal reportedly ending fairly soon, I found it telling that he hasn't signed a renewal yet after winning The Masters and cementing his status as the biggest name in the sport.

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McIlroy may be excited for a change and the chance to listen to offers from every single apparel and shoe brand in the market who would likely be desperate for his signature.

Nike deals only allow for one company's logo - its own - so a new apparel deal would also allow McIlroy to earn more revenue from his current sponsors by adding them to his cap, sleeves, chest and collar, I would have thought.

While the pair may continue their long relationship, I could see them going their separate ways. It will be an interesting one to follow whenever the contract does expire.