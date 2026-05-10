Legendary Caddie, Who Was Previously On The Bag For Justin Rose And Lee Westwood, Retires After 38-Year Career
Mick Doran has called time on his long career, with his final round coming at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship alongside Eddie Pepperell
Legendary caddie Mick Doran has called it a day following a hugely successful 38-year career.
The Englishman’s final round came at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship alongside Eddie Pepperell, who carded a 68 to finish on four-under.
Afterwards, Doran described the feeling of walking down the 18th for the final time, saying: “Walking down the last was just fantastic. Knowing it’s my last round, it’s quite hard to imagine it actually but my time has come and it’s time to move on."
“Walking down the last was just fantastic. Knowing it’s my last round, it’s quite hard to imagine it actually but my time has come and it’s time to move on. There’s such a great bunch of lads out here and I’m going to miss them.” After 38 years, 35 wins and seven Ryder Cups,… pic.twitter.com/4l2HGvK738May 10, 2026
Doran also caddied for Pepperell during the most successful spell of his career, which included winning twice on the DP World Tour in 2018.
He paid tribute to Doran as he brought the curtain down on his career and described having him alongside him for his final event as an “honor,” telling the DP World Tour: “Mick was there for the best years that I have had.
“Halfway through 2017 and to the end of 2020. That was the end of it for me and Mick, really, until this year when he has done the odd few.
"I knew he wasn’t going to be doing a great deal this year, so it is always nice to have him when he is about.
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"I gather that is that after this week for him. It has been an honour for me, I don’t know how many wins but it’s an awful lot."
The 56-year-old began caddying as a teenager, and he has racked up a string of impressive achievements along the way, including 35 wins and seven appearances at the Ryder Cup.
Among others he has worked for are Luke Donald, Lee Westwood, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Constantino Rocca, Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjorn, David Howell and Brendan Steele.
Naturally, Doran has many highlights to look back on, but some have stood out in a crowded field. He said: “Constantino Rocco when he holes a 100-footer at St Andrews to get in the playoff with John Daly [at the 1995 Open].”
He added: “Being on the last round with Tiger Woods when he won his first Major, which is The Masters, winning the Australian Open with Lee Westwood in the playoff against Greg Norman in his prime. I’ve just been fortunate being in the right place at the right time, so it’s been good."
As Doran wrapped up his career, a host of caddies congratulated him on the 18th at Real Club de Golf El Prat, prompting him to add, poignantly: “There’s such a great bunch of lads out here and I’m going to miss them.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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