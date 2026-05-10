Jeeno Thitikul Retains Mizuho Americas Open Title For Second Win Of The Year

The Mizuho America’s Open was played at a different venue than in its previous three editions, with the action coming from New Jersey’s Mountain Ridge Country Club rather than Liberty National.

However, the winner was the same as the 2025 edition, with Jeeno Thitikul holding off the challenge of Ruoning Yin by four to claim her ninth LPGA Tour title.

The Thai star began the final round leading by two over last year’s runner-up, Celine Boutier. Meanwhile, Yin was four back in a tie for fourth at the start of the final round.

Any hopes Boutier had of catching playing partner Thitikul dissipated early on when she bogeyed the second and third as her opponent made back-to-back birdies.

Boutier's chances faded even further at the sixth with another bogey, but while she struggled, Yin was making a charge.

Ruoning Yin closed the gap to one with five under on the front nine (Image credit: Getty Images)

She went five under on the front nine to close the gap on Thitikul to one, but her progress was checked at the 11th when a par putt lipped out.

At the 13th, Thitikul slipped up with a bogey at the par-5, but her lead was soon back to three after she took advantage of another bogey from Yin at the 16th with a birdie at the same hole soon after.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That moved her to 12 under with Yin in solo second, and Hye-Jin Choi, Gaby Lopez, Alison Lee and Allisen Corpuz in a tie for third at eight under.

By that stage, Yin, who was looking for her first win since the 2024 Maybank Championship, was on the 18th. She left herself a long birdie putt to try and put any kind of pressure on Thitikul, but when it came up short, she finished with a par for a 69.

Jeeno Thitikul finished with a birdie to win in style (Image credit: Getty Images)

That left Thitikul just needing to see it out. She did even better than that, with a par at the 17th before converting a long birdie putt at the 18th to win by four for her second title of the year after the Honda LPGA Thailand.

The win also means she has now taken multiple titles in each of the last three seasons.

Arguably, the one big achievement missing from Thitikul's resume is a Major title, and, with four more chances to win one this year, she admitted afterwards that it remains a dream of hers.

She said: "Yeah, I mean, like it's always my dream. I would say not goal, but dream to be able to win a Major.

However, she is not prepared to put pressure on herself. She added: "As I said, I don't want to put anything on my shoulder right now. I just took it all of it out. I just play golf. Whether I win Major or not I think I have done enough."