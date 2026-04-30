Brooks Koepka Splits With Srixon Golf After Five Years

Brooks Koepka has parted ways with Srixon Golf after five years, it has been announced.

Dunlop Sports Americas announced the news in a press release, stating: "Dunlop Sports Americas and Brooks Koepka have mutually agreed to conclude their endorsement partnership, effective immediately.

"Over the course of their relationship, Brooks served as an exceptional ambassador for the Srixon and Cleveland Golf brands. His commitment to competing at the highest level of the game, including a major championship victory with Srixon and Cleveland Golf equipment in play, exemplified the performance standard both brands stand for.

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"Dunlop Sports Americas is proud of what was accomplished together and grateful for the professionalism and dedication Brooks brought to the partnership. DSA wishes him continued success on the PGA TOUR."

The five-time Major Champion joined the Japanese manufacturer in November 2021, having first put a set of the brand's irons in play at the start of the year.

Koepka was Srixon's highest-profile player and went on to win his fifth Major title at the 2023 PGA Championship during the partnership. The Floridian has been using Srixon ZX7 Mk II irons, Cleveland RTZ wedges - which fall under the Dunlop/Srixon company - as well as the Srixon Z-Star Diamond ball.

He currently uses a Titleist GT3 driver as well as a TaylorMade M2 Tour 3 wood and a Nike 3-iron, both of which have been in the bag for multiple years.

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Koepka won his fifth Major at the 2023 PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka recently switched out of his Z-Star Diamond and back to a Titleist golf ball. That was his latest gear change following a move to a TaylorMade Spider X Tour putter.

The former World No.1 was a free agent from late-2016 up until signing with the brand, and won his first four Majors with a TaylorMade driver, the M2 Tour wood, Nike utility iron, Mizuno irons, Titleist wedges, a Scotty Cameron putter and a Titleist ball.

Koepka rejoined the PGA Tour to start 2026 after leaving LIV Golf following four seasons on the rival circuit. He came back via the newly introduced Returning Member Program, which came with multiple penalties after his nine-figure LIV Golf move.

He is unable to receive sponsor's invitations into Signature Events, has paid a $5m charitable donation, is not eligible for the PGA Tour's Player Equity Program for five years and also cannot receive FedEx Cup bonus money this year.

The 35-year-old has played seven times so far this season, with best finishes of T9 at the Cognizant Classic and T12 at The Masters.