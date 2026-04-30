Brooks Koepka Splits With Srixon Golf After Five Years

The former World No.1 is now an equipment free agent after splitting with the Japanese brand

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Brooks Koepka holds his finish on an iron shot and an inset of his Srixon golf bag
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka has parted ways with Srixon Golf after five years, it has been announced.

Dunlop Sports Americas announced the news in a press release, stating: "Dunlop Sports Americas and Brooks Koepka have mutually agreed to conclude their endorsement partnership, effective immediately.

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Brooks Koepka with the Wanamaker Trophy

Koepka won his fifth Major at the 2023 PGA Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka recently switched out of his Z-Star Diamond and back to a Titleist golf ball. That was his latest gear change following a move to a TaylorMade Spider X Tour putter.

The former World No.1 was a free agent from late-2016 up until signing with the brand, and won his first four Majors with a TaylorMade driver, the M2 Tour wood, Nike utility iron, Mizuno irons, Titleist wedges, a Scotty Cameron putter and a Titleist ball.

Koepka rejoined the PGA Tour to start 2026 after leaving LIV Golf following four seasons on the rival circuit. He came back via the newly introduced Returning Member Program, which came with multiple penalties after his nine-figure LIV Golf move.

He is unable to receive sponsor's invitations into Signature Events, has paid a $5m charitable donation, is not eligible for the PGA Tour's Player Equity Program for five years and also cannot receive FedEx Cup bonus money this year.

The 35-year-old has played seven times so far this season, with best finishes of T9 at the Cognizant Classic and T12 at The Masters.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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