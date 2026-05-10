Lucas Herbert Claims US Open Spot Following LIV Golf Virginia Triumph
The Australian held off the Spaniard to claim the title at Trump National Golf Club and a place in the third Major of the year
Lucas Herbert claimed his maiden LIV Golf victory with a three-under 69 in the final round of its Virginia event at Trump National Golf Club.
The Ripper GC player saw off the challenge of Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia to finish on 24-under for a four-shot victory.
At the start of the day, Herbert led Garcia by three. Following his second birdie of the day at the fifth, the Australian led by five.
Further birdies followed at the sixth and the eighth, but Garcia wasn’t giving up, and, after the ninth, the Spaniard was just two behind after Herbert made a double-bogey and Garcia converted his birdie putt.
Another birdie at the 10th for Garcia reduced Herbert’s lead to just one, but he wasn’t about to crumble.
Birdies at the 11th and 12th gave Herbert breathing space again, and when Garcia bogeyed the 13th, his lead grew to four.
Even then, Garcia remained persistent, and he was just two back when severe weather forced a suspension of play.
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When play resumed, Herbert once again re-established his grip on proceedings, rolling in a birdie putt at the 17th to lead by three heading to the last.
After missing a putt for eagle at the 18th, Herbert tapped in for birdie to move to 24 under and complete a wire-to-wire victory.
To make Herbert’s win even more impressive, he revealed after his round that he hadn’t been well all week.
Asked what he learned about himself and his game over the week, he responded: “Probably that I can perform pretty damn well when things aren't perfect.
“I was pretty sick all week, and I woke up this morning probably feeling worse than I did the last few days. I had Sergio coming at me for 36 holes really hard, and he pushed me the whole way, made me earn that one.”
As well as $4m in prize money, his victory also ensured a place in the US Open at Shinnecock Hills as the top player not otherwise exempt and in the top three of the Individual Standings.
He said: “That's a nice added bonus. My first Major ever was at Shinnecock. Nice to go back and see what I've learned since then. Can't wait to get there and try to play like I did this week.”
In the team contest, Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC came out on top in a playoff with Fireballs GC. Anthony Kim was the standout player for 4Aces GC in the final round. The LIV Golf Adelaide winner produced a 10-under 62 to place T6.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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