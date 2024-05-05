The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Final Round Tee Times

Canada's Taylor Pendrith leads a tightly-bunched field by one heading into the final round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Taylor Pendrith tees off at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Taylor Pendrith leads the field by one heading into the final round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, with several players within striking distance as the Canadian hunts a first PGA Tour title.

Mexico Open winner, Jake Knapp was leading at the halfway stage on -14, but he now sits in second after carding a third-round 67 while Pendrith surged to the top via a Saturday 63.

Those two will tee off in the final group alongside American Ben Kohles shortly after Englishman Matt Wallace - who led after round one - tries to put the pressure on in the penultimate trio. Both Kohles and Wallace begin Sunday on 17-under.

In terms of the leaderboard, Alex Noren and Kelly Kraft continue the even duos on 15-under thanks to an opening round of 64 apiece. The pair also shot 66 and 68 across Friday and Saturday, although Kraft's scores have continued to increase while Noren bounced back on Moving Day.

Making up the remainder of the top-10, and realistically the final group of players who may realistically be able to catch Pendrith at the top, are Kevin Tway, Vince Whaley, Byeong Hun An, and Troy Merritt - who blasted a stunning round of 62 on Friday.

Defending champion, Jason Day is well out of contention of six-under while 16-year-old English amateur Kris Kim will be hoping to continue his upwards trajectory with a strong finish. He begins his final round - after receiving a sponsor's exemption - on eight-under.

Find all of the final-round tee times for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson below.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Final-Round Tee Times

Starting Hole - Tee Time CDT (BST) - Players

  • 1st Hole - 10:00am (4:00pm) - Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott, Jorge Campillo
  • 10th Hole - 10:00am (4:00pm) - Taiga Semikawa, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu
  • 1st Hole - 10:12am (4:12pm) - Luke List, Aaron Baddeley, Nico Echavarria
  • 10th Hole - 10:12am (4:12pm) - Ryo Hisatsune, Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty
  • 1st Hole - 10:24am (4:24pm) - Daniel Berger, Alex Smalley, Adam Schenk
  • 10th Hole - 10:24am (4:24pm) - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Riley, Ryan McCormick
  • 1st Hole - 10:36am (4:36pm) - Patton Kizzire, Justin Lower, Andrew Novak
  • 10th Hole - 10:36am (4:36pm) - Henrik Norlander, Carson Young, Tom Hoge
  • 1st Hole - 10:48am (4:48pm) - S.H. Kim, Keith Mitchell, Chris Gotterup
  • 10th Hole - 10:48am (4:48pm) - David Skinns, Austin Cook, Max McGreevy
  • 1st Hole - 11:00am (5:00pm) - Zach Johnson, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai
  • 10th Hole - 11:00am (5:00pm) - Harrison Endycott, K.H. Lee, Tom Kim
  • 1st Hole - 11:12am (5:12pm) - Stephan Jaeger, Ben Griffin, Si Woo Kim
  • 10th Hole - 11:12am (5:12pm) - Kris Kim (a), Tyson Alexander, Martin Laird
  • 1st Hole - 11:24am (5:24pm) - Troy Merritt, Sung Kang, Min Woo Lee
  • 10th Hole - 11:24am (5:24pm) - Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen, Scott Piercy
  • 1st Hole - 11:36am (5:36pm) - Kevin Tway, Vince Whaley, Byeong Hun An
  • 10th Hole - 11:36am (5:36pm) - Ben Martin, Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 1st Hole - 11:48am (5:48pm) - Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Kelly Kraft
  • 10th Hole - 11:48am (5:48pm) - Kevin Chappell, Hayden Buckley, S.Y. Noh
  • 1st Hole - 12:00pm (6:00pm) - Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp, Ben Kohles
  • 10th Hole - 12:00pm (6:00pm) - Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, Tom Whitney

How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The US

ET

Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The UK

BST

Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.

