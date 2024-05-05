The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Final Round Tee Times

Taylor Pendrith leads the field by one heading into the final round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, with several players within striking distance as the Canadian hunts a first PGA Tour title.

Mexico Open winner, Jake Knapp was leading at the halfway stage on -14, but he now sits in second after carding a third-round 67 while Pendrith surged to the top via a Saturday 63.

Those two will tee off in the final group alongside American Ben Kohles shortly after Englishman Matt Wallace - who led after round one - tries to put the pressure on in the penultimate trio. Both Kohles and Wallace begin Sunday on 17-under.

In terms of the leaderboard, Alex Noren and Kelly Kraft continue the even duos on 15-under thanks to an opening round of 64 apiece. The pair also shot 66 and 68 across Friday and Saturday, although Kraft's scores have continued to increase while Noren bounced back on Moving Day.

Making up the remainder of the top-10, and realistically the final group of players who may realistically be able to catch Pendrith at the top, are Kevin Tway, Vince Whaley, Byeong Hun An, and Troy Merritt - who blasted a stunning round of 62 on Friday.

Leaderboard heading into the final round @CJByronNelson ⛳️1. Taylor Pendrith (-19)2. Jake Knapp (-18)T3. Ben Kohles (-17)T3. Matt WallaceT5. Alex Noren (-15)T5. Kelly KraftMay 4, 2024

Defending champion, Jason Day is well out of contention of six-under while 16-year-old English amateur Kris Kim will be hoping to continue his upwards trajectory with a strong finish. He begins his final round - after receiving a sponsor's exemption - on eight-under.

Find all of the final-round tee times for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson below.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Final-Round Tee Times

Starting Hole - Tee Time CDT (BST) - Players

1st Hole - 10:00am (4:00pm) - Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott, Jorge Campillo

10th Hole - 10:00am (4:00pm) - Taiga Semikawa, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

1st Hole - 10:12am (4:12pm) - Luke List, Aaron Baddeley, Nico Echavarria

10th Hole - 10:12am (4:12pm) - Ryo Hisatsune, Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty

1st Hole - 10:24am (4:24pm) - Daniel Berger, Alex Smalley, Adam Schenk

10th Hole - 10:24am (4:24pm) - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Riley, Ryan McCormick

1st Hole - 10:36am (4:36pm) - Patton Kizzire, Justin Lower, Andrew Novak

10th Hole - 10:36am (4:36pm) - Henrik Norlander, Carson Young, Tom Hoge

1st Hole - 10:48am (4:48pm) - S.H. Kim, Keith Mitchell, Chris Gotterup

10th Hole - 10:48am (4:48pm) - David Skinns, Austin Cook, Max McGreevy

1st Hole - 11:00am (5:00pm) - Zach Johnson, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai

10th Hole - 11:00am (5:00pm) - Harrison Endycott, K.H. Lee, Tom Kim

1st Hole - 11:12am (5:12pm) - Stephan Jaeger, Ben Griffin, Si Woo Kim

10th Hole - 11:12am (5:12pm) - Kris Kim (a), Tyson Alexander, Martin Laird

1st Hole - 11:24am (5:24pm) - Troy Merritt, Sung Kang, Min Woo Lee

10th Hole - 11:24am (5:24pm) - Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen, Scott Piercy

1st Hole - 11:36am (5:36pm) - Kevin Tway, Vince Whaley, Byeong Hun An

10th Hole - 11:36am (5:36pm) - Ben Martin, Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes

1st Hole - 11:48am (5:48pm) - Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Kelly Kraft

10th Hole - 11:48am (5:48pm) - Kevin Chappell, Hayden Buckley, S.Y. Noh

1st Hole - 12:00pm (6:00pm) - Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp, Ben Kohles

10th Hole - 12:00pm (6:00pm) - Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, Tom Whitney

How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The US

ET

Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The UK

BST

Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)