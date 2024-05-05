The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Final Round Tee Times
Canada's Taylor Pendrith leads a tightly-bunched field by one heading into the final round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Taylor Pendrith leads the field by one heading into the final round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, with several players within striking distance as the Canadian hunts a first PGA Tour title.
Mexico Open winner, Jake Knapp was leading at the halfway stage on -14, but he now sits in second after carding a third-round 67 while Pendrith surged to the top via a Saturday 63.
Those two will tee off in the final group alongside American Ben Kohles shortly after Englishman Matt Wallace - who led after round one - tries to put the pressure on in the penultimate trio. Both Kohles and Wallace begin Sunday on 17-under.
In terms of the leaderboard, Alex Noren and Kelly Kraft continue the even duos on 15-under thanks to an opening round of 64 apiece. The pair also shot 66 and 68 across Friday and Saturday, although Kraft's scores have continued to increase while Noren bounced back on Moving Day.
Making up the remainder of the top-10, and realistically the final group of players who may realistically be able to catch Pendrith at the top, are Kevin Tway, Vince Whaley, Byeong Hun An, and Troy Merritt - who blasted a stunning round of 62 on Friday.
Leaderboard heading into the final round @CJByronNelson ⛳️1. Taylor Pendrith (-19)2. Jake Knapp (-18)T3. Ben Kohles (-17)T3. Matt WallaceT5. Alex Noren (-15)T5. Kelly KraftMay 4, 2024
Defending champion, Jason Day is well out of contention of six-under while 16-year-old English amateur Kris Kim will be hoping to continue his upwards trajectory with a strong finish. He begins his final round - after receiving a sponsor's exemption - on eight-under.
Find all of the final-round tee times for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson below.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Final-Round Tee Times
Starting Hole - Tee Time CDT (BST) - Players
- 1st Hole - 10:00am (4:00pm) - Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott, Jorge Campillo
- 10th Hole - 10:00am (4:00pm) - Taiga Semikawa, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu
- 1st Hole - 10:12am (4:12pm) - Luke List, Aaron Baddeley, Nico Echavarria
- 10th Hole - 10:12am (4:12pm) - Ryo Hisatsune, Rafael Campos, Kevin Dougherty
- 1st Hole - 10:24am (4:24pm) - Daniel Berger, Alex Smalley, Adam Schenk
- 10th Hole - 10:24am (4:24pm) - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Riley, Ryan McCormick
- 1st Hole - 10:36am (4:36pm) - Patton Kizzire, Justin Lower, Andrew Novak
- 10th Hole - 10:36am (4:36pm) - Henrik Norlander, Carson Young, Tom Hoge
- 1st Hole - 10:48am (4:48pm) - S.H. Kim, Keith Mitchell, Chris Gotterup
- 10th Hole - 10:48am (4:48pm) - David Skinns, Austin Cook, Max McGreevy
- 1st Hole - 11:00am (5:00pm) - Zach Johnson, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai
- 10th Hole - 11:00am (5:00pm) - Harrison Endycott, K.H. Lee, Tom Kim
- 1st Hole - 11:12am (5:12pm) - Stephan Jaeger, Ben Griffin, Si Woo Kim
- 10th Hole - 11:12am (5:12pm) - Kris Kim (a), Tyson Alexander, Martin Laird
- 1st Hole - 11:24am (5:24pm) - Troy Merritt, Sung Kang, Min Woo Lee
- 10th Hole - 11:24am (5:24pm) - Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen, Scott Piercy
- 1st Hole - 11:36am (5:36pm) - Kevin Tway, Vince Whaley, Byeong Hun An
- 10th Hole - 11:36am (5:36pm) - Ben Martin, Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1st Hole - 11:48am (5:48pm) - Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, Kelly Kraft
- 10th Hole - 11:48am (5:48pm) - Kevin Chappell, Hayden Buckley, S.Y. Noh
- 1st Hole - 12:00pm (6:00pm) - Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp, Ben Kohles
- 10th Hole - 12:00pm (6:00pm) - Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, Tom Whitney
How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The US
ET
Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
How To Watch The CJ Cup Byron Nelson In The UK
BST
Sunday 5 May: 1.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Adrian Otaegui Reigns Supreme At A Dramatic 54-Hole Event In The Far East (But It Wasn't LIV Golf Singapore)
The Spaniard triumphed at Hidden Grace Golf Club by a single shot after the third round was cancelled because of heavy rain
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Brooks Koepka Warms Up For PGA Championship Defence By Sealing LIV Golf Singapore Victory
The American shot a final-round 68 at Sentosa Golf Club to win his fourth individual LIV Golf title
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Skips Wells Fargo Championship As Birth Of First Child Looms
Scottie Scheffler will skip the sixth Signature Event of the season, with his wife Meredith expecting to give birth soon
By Ben Fleming Published
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Round Three
It's tight at the top heading into the weekend in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, with eight players separated by just three strokes
By Ben Fleming Published
-
16-Year-Old Amateur Kris Kim Becomes Youngest European To Make Cut In PGA Tour History
Kris Kim birdied his last hole in the second round to become the youngest player to make the cut on Tour since 2015
By Ben Fleming Published
-
16-Year-Old English Amateur Putting Exam Revision To One Side As He Prepares For PGA Tour Debut
Kris Kim has his eyes on making the cut at this week's CJ Cup Bryon Nelson but has an equally important test a few days later
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Joins Lexi Thompson In Surprising Equipment Deal
Ben Griffin will use a Maxfli ball for the rest of the PGA Tour season after becoming intrigued when Thompson penned a deal with the manufacturer
By Mike Hall Published
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Jordan Spieth is in a group with defending champion Jason Day in the first two rounds of the TPC Craig Ranch tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood’s Caddie Ian Finnis Has Open Heart Surgery
Fleetwood’s close friend and caddie confirmed the news on Instagram after being absent from the last three events
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy's Zurich Classic Appearance Helps Event To Highest Final-Round Viewing Figures For Three Years
The four-time Major winner claimed his 25th PGA Tour win alongside Shane Lowry at the event, and the TV-watching public responded by tuning in
By Mike Hall Published