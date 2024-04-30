CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout 2024
Jason Day defends his title as the PGA Tour heads to TPC Craig Ranch in Texas
After the unique team tournaments offered by the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, there is a regular PGA Tour event this week with the CJ Cup Bryson Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.
Last year, Jason Day completed a one-shot win over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim for his first PGA Tour win in five years to claim a $1.71m top prize from the overall payout of $9.5m, and there’s an identical sum on offer this week. The runner-up will also receive a substantial payout of $1,035,500 as consolation for just missing out.
While this week’s tournament is not one of the PGA Tour's lucrative signature events, which regularly offer $20m, the figure available is the highest of the regular events so far this season. The Valero Texas Open was the next closest, with a payout of $9.2m.
The payout available this week is also substantially more than the $2.25m up for grabs at the Volvo China Open on the DP World Tour. However, it still falls far short of the $25m in the prize fund for the latest LIV Golf tournament in Singapore.
The winner this week will also accumulate 500 FedEx Cup points, while there are a projected 43 world ranking points available to the champion.
Below is the prize money payout for the CJ Cup Bryon Nelson.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,710,000
|2nd
|$1,035,500
|3rd
|$655,500
|4th
|$465,500
|5th
|$389,500
|6th
|$344,375
|7th
|$320,625
|8th
|$296,875
|9th
|$277,875
|10th
|$258,875
|11th
|$239,875
|12th
|$220,875
|13th
|$201,875
|14th
|$182,875
|15th
|$173,375
|16th
|$163,875
|17th
|$154,375
|18th
|$144,875
|19th
|$135,375
|20th
|$125,875
|21st
|$116,375
|22nd
|$106,875
|23rd
|$99,275
|24th
|$91,675
|25th
|$84,075
|26th
|$76,475
|27th
|$73,625
|28th
|$70,775
|29th
|$67,925
|30th
|$65,075
|31st
|$62,225
|32nd
|$59,375
|33rd
|$56,525
|34th
|$54,150
|35th
|$51,775
|36th
|$49,400
|37th
|$47,025
|38th
|$45,125
|39th
|$43,225
|40th
|$41,325
|41st
|$39,425
|42nd
|$37,525
|43rd
|$35,625
|44th
|$33,725
|45th
|$31,825
|46th
|$29,925
|47th
|$28,025
|48th
|$26,505
|49th
|$25,175
|50th
|$24,415
|51st
|$23,845
|52nd
|$23,275
|53rd
|$22,895
|54th
|$22,515
|55th
|$22,325
|56th
|$22,135
|57th
|$21,945
|58th
|$21,755
|59th
|$21,565
|60th
|$21,375
|61st
|$21,185
|62nd
|$20,995
|63rd
|$20,805
|64th
|$20,615
|65th
|$20,425
Who Are The Star Names In The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?
Not only is Jason Day defending the title he won for the second time last year, but he is also one of the highest-ranked players in the field at 22nd. That should give him plenty of confidence that his 13th PGA Tour win could be imminent.
The player in the field with the highest world ranking is Jordan Spieth, who is two places ahead of Day, and he is in search of his first win since the 2022 RBC Heritage. That would prove a timely boost to Spieth, too, who has been somewhat out of sorts of late. With the PGA Championship also now just two weeks away, Spieth will be hoping to find his best form before he begins another attempt to compete a career Grand Slam.
As well as Day and Spieth, seven other players in the world’s top 50 are in the field, including Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im, while KH Lee is another two-time winner of the tournament, and he also plays having claimed the title in 2021 and 2022.
Another intriguing name in the field is Kris Kim. The 16-year-old amateur beat Miles Russell in last year’s Junior Ryder Cup, and he makes his PGA Tour debut.
One player who won't be participating is Will Zalatoris. He had been in the field but has withdrawn, to be replaced by Nick Watney.
Where Is The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Being Held?
The tournament, which had previously been named the AT&T Bryon Nelson, is held at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas. Players can expect lush fairways on rolling hills beside mature wood. Meanwhile, Rowlett Creek criss-crosses the course and is a feature on 14 of its holes.
Who Is In The Field For The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
