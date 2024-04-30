CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout 2024

After the unique team tournaments offered by the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, there is a regular PGA Tour event this week with the CJ Cup Bryson Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

Last year, Jason Day completed a one-shot win over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim for his first PGA Tour win in five years to claim a $1.71m top prize from the overall payout of $9.5m, and there’s an identical sum on offer this week. The runner-up will also receive a substantial payout of $1,035,500 as consolation for just missing out.

While this week’s tournament is not one of the PGA Tour's lucrative signature events, which regularly offer $20m, the figure available is the highest of the regular events so far this season. The Valero Texas Open was the next closest, with a payout of $9.2m.

The payout available this week is also substantially more than the $2.25m up for grabs at the Volvo China Open on the DP World Tour. However, it still falls far short of the $25m in the prize fund for the latest LIV Golf tournament in Singapore.

The winner this week will also accumulate 500 FedEx Cup points, while there are a projected 43 world ranking points available to the champion.

Below is the prize money payout for the CJ Cup Bryon Nelson.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,710,000 2nd $1,035,500 3rd $655,500 4th $465,500 5th $389,500 6th $344,375 7th $320,625 8th $296,875 9th $277,875 10th $258,875 11th $239,875 12th $220,875 13th $201,875 14th $182,875 15th $173,375 16th $163,875 17th $154,375 18th $144,875 19th $135,375 20th $125,875 21st $116,375 22nd $106,875 23rd $99,275 24th $91,675 25th $84,075 26th $76,475 27th $73,625 28th $70,775 29th $67,925 30th $65,075 31st $62,225 32nd $59,375 33rd $56,525 34th $54,150 35th $51,775 36th $49,400 37th $47,025 38th $45,125 39th $43,225 40th $41,325 41st $39,425 42nd $37,525 43rd $35,625 44th $33,725 45th $31,825 46th $29,925 47th $28,025 48th $26,505 49th $25,175 50th $24,415 51st $23,845 52nd $23,275 53rd $22,895 54th $22,515 55th $22,325 56th $22,135 57th $21,945 58th $21,755 59th $21,565 60th $21,375 61st $21,185 62nd $20,995 63rd $20,805 64th $20,615 65th $20,425

Who Are The Star Names In The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Jordan Spieth is the highest-ranked player in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is Jason Day defending the title he won for the second time last year, but he is also one of the highest-ranked players in the field at 22nd. That should give him plenty of confidence that his 13th PGA Tour win could be imminent.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The player in the field with the highest world ranking is Jordan Spieth, who is two places ahead of Day, and he is in search of his first win since the 2022 RBC Heritage. That would prove a timely boost to Spieth, too, who has been somewhat out of sorts of late. With the PGA Championship also now just two weeks away, Spieth will be hoping to find his best form before he begins another attempt to compete a career Grand Slam.

As well as Day and Spieth, seven other players in the world’s top 50 are in the field, including Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im, while KH Lee is another two-time winner of the tournament, and he also plays having claimed the title in 2021 and 2022.

Another intriguing name in the field is Kris Kim. The 16-year-old amateur beat Miles Russell in last year’s Junior Ryder Cup, and he makes his PGA Tour debut.

One player who won't be participating is Will Zalatoris. He had been in the field but has withdrawn, to be replaced by Nick Watney.

Where Is The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Being Held? The tournament, which had previously been named the AT&T Bryon Nelson, is held at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas. Players can expect lush fairways on rolling hills beside mature wood. Meanwhile, Rowlett Creek criss-crosses the course and is a feature on 14 of its holes.