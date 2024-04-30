CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout 2024

Jason Day defends his title as the PGA Tour heads to TPC Craig Ranch in Texas

Jason Day with the AT&T Byron Nelson trophy
Jason Day is the defending champion at TPC Craig Ranch
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
After the unique team tournaments offered by the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, there is a regular PGA Tour event this week with the CJ Cup Bryson Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

Last year, Jason Day completed a one-shot win over Austin Eckroat and Si Woo Kim for his first PGA Tour win in five years to claim a $1.71m top prize from the overall payout of $9.5m, and there’s an identical sum on offer this week. The runner-up will also receive a substantial payout of $1,035,500 as consolation for just missing out.

While this week’s tournament is not one of the PGA Tour's lucrative signature events, which regularly offer $20m, the figure available is the highest of the regular events so far this season. The Valero Texas Open was the next closest, with a payout of $9.2m.

The payout available this week is also substantially more than the $2.25m up for grabs at the Volvo China Open on the DP World Tour. However, it still falls far short of the $25m in the prize fund for the latest LIV Golf tournament in Singapore.

The winner this week will also accumulate 500 FedEx Cup points, while there are a projected 43 world ranking points available to the champion.

Below is the prize money payout for the CJ Cup Bryon Nelson. 

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,710,000
2nd$1,035,500
3rd$655,500
4th$465,500
5th$389,500
6th$344,375
7th$320,625
8th$296,875
9th$277,875
10th$258,875
11th$239,875
12th$220,875
13th$201,875
14th$182,875
15th$173,375
16th$163,875
17th$154,375
18th$144,875
19th$135,375
20th$125,875
21st$116,375
22nd$106,875
23rd$99,275
24th$91,675
25th$84,075
26th$76,475
27th$73,625
28th$70,775
29th$67,925
30th$65,075
31st$62,225
32nd$59,375
33rd$56,525
34th$54,150
35th$51,775
36th$49,400
37th$47,025
38th$45,125
39th$43,225
40th$41,325
41st$39,425
42nd$37,525
43rd$35,625
44th$33,725
45th$31,825
46th$29,925
47th$28,025
48th$26,505
49th$25,175
50th$24,415
51st$23,845
52nd$23,275
53rd$22,895
54th$22,515
55th$22,325
56th$22,135
57th$21,945
58th$21,755
59th$21,565
60th$21,375
61st$21,185
62nd$20,995
63rd$20,805
64th$20,615
65th$20,425

Who Are The Star Names In The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Jordan Spieth takes a shot at the RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth is the highest-ranked player in the field

Not only is Jason Day defending the title he won for the second time last year, but he is also one of the highest-ranked players in the field at 22nd. That should give him plenty of confidence that his 13th PGA Tour win could be imminent.

The player in the field with the highest world ranking is Jordan Spieth, who is two places ahead of Day, and he is in search of his first win since the 2022 RBC Heritage. That would prove a timely boost to Spieth, too, who has been somewhat out of sorts of late. With the PGA Championship also now just two weeks away, Spieth will be hoping to find his best form before he begins another attempt to compete a career Grand Slam.

As well as Day and Spieth, seven other players in the world’s top 50 are in the field, including Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im, while KH Lee is another two-time winner of the tournament, and he also plays having claimed the title in 2021 and 2022.

Another intriguing name in the field is Kris Kim. The 16-year-old amateur beat Miles Russell in last year’s Junior Ryder Cup, and he makes his PGA Tour debut.

One player who won't be participating is Will Zalatoris. He had been in the field but has withdrawn, to be replaced by Nick Watney.

Where Is The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Being Held?

The tournament, which had previously been named the AT&T Bryon Nelson, is held at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas. Players can expect lush fairways on rolling hills beside mature wood. Meanwhile, Rowlett Creek criss-crosses the course and is a feature on 14 of its holes.

Who Is In The Field For The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

