16-Year-Old Vows To Lean On Former LPGA Tour Pro Mum For Advice Ahead Of PGA Tour Debut
The Surrey-based 16-year-old is coached by his mother, a former LPGA Tour player
The theme of teenage golfers making the headlines is set to continue this week, with a 16-year-old Brit scheduled to tee it up at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas.
Kris Kim, 16, last year’s winner of the Boys’ Amateur title as well as the European Individual Championship and McGregor Trophy, will make his first appearance on the PGA Tour.
Two weeks ago English amateur Lottie Woad made the cut on her Major debut, and now fellow Brit, Kim, who is still studying for his GCSEs, will tee it up against some of the best players in the men’s game.
“I’m so excited to tee it up in Texas,” Kim told the BBC. “It’s what you work towards all the time and it’s an amazing opportunity.”
The Surrey-based youngster, who will be playing on a sponsor’s invitation, is the son of South Korean former LPGA player Ji-Hyun Suh, and he’s widely tipped to make it to the top of the game.
“I’ll definitely ask my mum for advice,” Kim said. “It is going to be a very different environment and you don’t know how you will respond to it.
“She’ll help me deal with it. She’s my coach and we talk about everything from dealing with nerves, taking one shot at a time, leaving bad shots behind and keeping it simple, right through to course strategy.
“My first aim is to make the cut and then see what happens. I’m one of 144 competitors and we’ve all got a chance.
“Whatever happens it’s going to be super helpful for my future because I’ll gain so much experience. I know I’m still young and pretty much every week I learn a lesson, but this week is going to be a lot bigger.”
Kim went unbeaten in four matches as he helped Europe beat the US at last year's junior Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in Rome.
He won three-and-a-half points out of four, beating 15-year-old Miles Russell, a player who recently created his own headlines in Florida by making the cut in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Suncoast Classic.
“I can’t wait to play in front of big crowds again,” said Kim, who picked up the game as a junior at Cuddington Golf Club in Surrey.
“I’ve never hit the ball as far as I did at the Ryder Cup. The adrenalin rush makes golf so much fun.
“That said, having played the course, and a few more tour courses, I appreciate the task ahead and look forward to the challenge.”
Despite looking forward to teeing it up against former world number ones Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Jason Day, Kim says he’s not ignoring his schoolwork.
“I am trying to revise, I promise, but it’s quite tough. My schedule is quite busy right now.”
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
