Mexico Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Jake Knapp Two Ahead Of Sami Valimaki With Four Holes Left

KNAPP MISSES LATEST FAIRWAY OFF THE 15TH TEE Everyone needs a bit of luck to win and you sense Jake Knapp is definitely getting his fair share today. He has hit just one fairway in this final round but leads by two and continues to end up in reasonable spots. Driving Accuracy for Jake Knapp this week ...Round 1: 12 of 13Round 2: 11 of 13Round 3: 10 of 13Round 4: 1 of 10He's holding onto a 2-shot lead with 4 holes left. pic.twitter.com/FQfUe6C7rTFebruary 25, 2024 See more

KNAPP AND VALIMAKI EYEING BIRDIE AT PAR 5 14TH Knapp and Valimaki have both played up short of the green in two at the 571-yard par 5 14th and can get a birdie with an up and down. Valimaki's third has come up well short but Knapp has put his chip very close and is back to even par for the day now after a birdie as the Finn misses his.

KNAPP MISSES LATEST FAIRWAY AS DRIVER WOES CONTINUE ON 14 Leader Knapp is struggling to hit a fairway today in the final round with just one from 10 so far. He has missed the short stuff again this time at the 14th but Valimaki is 294 yards down the middle as he looks to atone for a frustrating bogey at the last.

KNAPP AND VALIMAKI BOTH MISS GREEN AT PAR 3 13TH Knapp and Valimaki are +1 and -3 respectively today coming to the 13th with Knapp definitely battling with his game as he bids for a maiden PGA Tour win. His tee shot at the 161-yard par 3 13th came up way short but his short game got him out of trouble again as he chips up close for his par while Valimaki splashed out of the sand to 10 foot to make a bogey.

VALIMAKI GAINS ANOTHER SHOT ON THE 12TH AND WE ARE LEVEL Leader Knapp has hit two good shots to get to the edge of the 660-yard par 5 12th. Valimaki chips up stiff for a tap in four for a birdie. Knapp sportingly gave his rival a thumbs up before also sticking his chip close yet he pulls his putt from eight foot and we are level at the top again at -18. Jake Knapp and @Sami_Valimaki are going shot for shot @MexicoOpenGolf. https://t.co/bkzSrSd7s7 pic.twitter.com/CzTLSdQuE4February 25, 2024 See more

KNAPP FLIRTS WITH WATER AGAIN AT 11TH There is a daunting front pin at the par 3 11th which is playing 174 yards over water and is into the wind. Knapp and Valimaki have both taken it on and only just stayed on the putting surface at the front. Their hearts would have been in their mouths for a second there but they both putt up to make 3s.

LEADERS STRUGGLING TO MAKE PAR AT THE TRICKY 10TH Valimaki has had to take a penalty drop after finding the water off the tee at the 10th but has hit an iron from 219 yards to 26 feet. He now has an outside chance of par while Knapp's approach came up short and right before he deftly chipped up to make a par while Valimaki had to settle for a bogey. A touch of class from solo leader @KnappTime_LTD 👏 Nearly the first birdie on No. 10 today, the hardest hole at Vidanta. pic.twitter.com/mUnDHsuGeeFebruary 25, 2024 See more

TOUGH DRIVE ON 10 FOR LEADERS AS VALIMAKI FINDS WATER The par four tenth is a fairly scary tee shot with water left and right off the tee. It averages one of the hardest holes on tour and there have been no birdies on the 489-yard par four today. Now the leaders are being forced to wait on the tee.....and it hasn't help Valimaki who has cut his ball into the drink. Knapp's ball is also heading that way but he comes up just short of the drink with a utility wood. Wholesome 🫶 @KnappTime_LTD stepped away for a moment to greet his girlfriend who flew in from Canada to watch the final round @MexicoOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/X0o24PyiaZFebruary 25, 2024 See more

LEADERS BOTH HIT NINTH GREEN AT PAR 3 AS SHOOT-OUT EMERGES Knapp and Valimaki are both -18 which is five shots infront of the field and they are effectively now in a matchplay situation. The duo have both hit the green at the par 3 ninth with Valimaki 66 feet away and first to putt. Knapp is 40 feet away and he putts up stiff for his 3. While Valimaki taps in from three feet.

VALIMAKI AND KNAPP BOTH PAR EIGHTH WITH DIFFERING STYLES Valimaki and Knapp remain tied at the top on -18 after a couple of pars at the eighth. Both men missed the green by a few feet before Valimaki putted up to claim a four while Knapp chipped and putted for his four.

KNAPP MAKES HIS FIRST BIRDIE ON SEVEN BUT STRUGGLING AGAIN ON EIGHT Joint leader Knapp made an impressive birdie from the sand at the seventh to keep level with Valimaki but the American has shown his frailties again at the eighth with a poor approach from the fairway which missed the green on the left. Needed it, got it. @KnappTime_LTD bounces back with a birdie after starting the day 2-over @MexicoOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/jyQpOiWYEcFebruary 25, 2024 See more

VALIMAKI TURNS UP HEAT WITH AMAZING DRIVE AT 7TH Valimaki has a fantastic look at the eagle and potentially a chance to take the lead on the seventh at the 297-yard short par four where he has driven his ball to about six feet while Knapp is in the sand. The Finn has drained his for a two to get to -18 and we are tied at the top after Knapp follows him in after a superb sand shot. 297 yards to a few feet! 🚀 Full send from @Sami_Valimaki who's closest of the day on the par-4 7th @MexicoOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/5unklhnjUrFebruary 25, 2024 See more

PAR 5 SIXTH PRESENTS OPPORTUNITY FOR KNAPP AND VALIMAKI Knapp and Valimaki have both played up short of the par 5 sixth in two shots and have a chance to set up a potential birdie with their approaches. However Knapp's chip has come up short and he has settled for a par and so has Valimaki after his short birdie putt curled off to the left.

GREAT CHANCE FOR THE CHASING PACK TO POST A TARGET While leader Jack Knapp ,29, has been doing backwards and is +2 today, a host of players are under par and must now be believing they can overhaul him. These include a clutch of players like Chan Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Andrew Novak, Justin Lower and Ben Silverman.

VALIMAKI LOOKING FOR SUCCESSIVE BIRDIES Valimaki is now just a shot behind Knapp after his birdie on the fourth and he has followed it up on the par three fifth with a fine iron shot to 20 foot from185 yards while Knapp has also fired in one close to 15 feet so Valimaki will putt first but neither men make their birdie efforts as they sign for 3s. First tee: 4 backSixth tee: 1 back Finland's @Sami_Valimaki is within striking distance @MexicoOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/XxvCnzQVQGFebruary 25, 2024 See more

CHANCE OF VALIMAKI CLAWING BACK ANOTHER SHOT ON THE LEADER Knapp and Valimaki are both on the green in regulation at the fourth but the Finn is nine feet away compared to 48 foot for the leader. Knapp two putts for a par but Valimaki drains his and the lead is down to one.

KNAPP IS LETTING IN THE PACK After bogeying two of the first three holes, including finding the water at the last, Knapp has just missed the fourth fairway on the right. He is having a shocker here and was very interesting to listen to Trey Niven, named a top 50 coach in Golf Monthly, talking through the American's swing on Sky.

MORE TROUBLE FOR KNAPP OFF THIRD TEE Knapp is having a nightmare off the tee in Mexico where he has snap hooked his third tee shot into the water having already bogeyed the first. But he has taken a drop and put his third shot on to the green to give him an outside chance of a par from 32 feet. However Valimaki looks good to pick up another shot on the leader here. Valimaki made par, after leaving his birdie effort short, but Knapp had to settle for his second bogey in three holes as the gap closes.

KNAPP AND VALIMAKI BOTH MISS THE FAIRWAY AND GREEN AT SECOND Knapp faces another big battle to make his par at the second after missing the green on the left in a highly unconvincing start. However he has produced a decent chip to five foot and knocked in the putt to save par.

KNAPP MISSES SECOND FAIRWAY WITH ANOTHER POOR SHOT This could make painful viewing for Knapp and his family at this rate after the American misses his second successive fairway on the left. The leader has been setting up for a cut off the tee and has failed to pull it off twice now. He has got another decent bounce though to leave him a shot because this latest drive could have kicked into big trouble.

GAME ON AT TOP OF LEADERBOARD Knapp's four-shot lead has already been shaved to three after three shaky shots left him a 20-foot par putt which he missed while Sami Valimaki made par having just missed out on a birdie from distance.

NERVY START FOR KNAPP ON FIRST HOLE Knapp has birdied the first the last two days but it is unlikely to be happening again today. The leader missed the fairway left and was fortunate to get a drop from a cart path. He has since put his second from 160 yards over the back of the green after catching his approach slightly thin.

KNAPP TRYING TO FOLLOW NICK DUNLAP AND MATTHIEU PAVON It seems likely we will have another first time winner on tour today but Knapp's opening tee shot was not convincing as his drive on the opening par 4 stayed left and ended up on a cart path where he will get relief. Already this season we have seen Dunlap and Pavon win their first titles and now Knapp is trying to emulate them.

KNAPP TO USE MEMORY OF HIS GRANDFATHER FOR INSPIRATION Leader Knapp is close to teeing off. He has the initials of his late grandfather tattooed on his arm. Knapp even says he still texts him after every round. Most pundits expect Knapp to close out the title on just his ninth start as his worst round so far this week is a 67 for -4. “He was the guy I talked to after every single round. Still text him after every round.”An emotional @KnappTime_LTD discusses his tattoo which features his late grandfather's initials. pic.twitter.com/tRR4MP5RIfFebruary 25, 2024 See more

JAEGER SHOWS WHAT IS POSSIBLE WITH A STORMING START Stephan Jaeger has rapidly climbed the leaderboard with a stunning -4 start after seven holes to get to -12 and a share of third place. After an opening birdie on the first, the German has reeled off three in a row at the fifth, sixth and seventh. He has since also fired a iron in close at the par 3 ninth.