16-Year-Old Amateur Kris Kim Becomes Youngest European To Make Cut In PGA Tour History
Kris Kim birdied his last hole in the second round to become the youngest player to make the cut on Tour since 2015
16-year-old amateur Kris Kim set records flying at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, as he became the youngest European to make the cut in PGA Tour history in his debut appearance.
Kim, son of former LPGA Tour player Ji-Hyun Suh, made an impressive start with a three-under 68 in the first round and held his nerve down the stretch on Friday, shooting a second-round 67 to make the weekend by one shot.
The English teenager is the youngest player to make the cut on Tour since 2015, while his achievement in Texas sees him break Jordan Spieth's long-held record for the youngest player to make a cut in CJ CUP Byron Nelson history.
"It feels pretty good," a relieved Kim said after his second round. "I feel like I've played well over the last two days. Stayed pretty patient out there. I guess it worked. I knew something around this number would be good enough, but, yeah, to shoot it, I'm pretty happy. I can't wait to get started again tomorrow."
Starting his second round in the afternoon waves on the low-scoring TPC Craig Ranch, Kim needed a fast start and got just that, making two birdies in his opening three holes.
A bogey at the par-3 fourth set him back, but the English youngster responded in fine style, birdieing his next two holes before taking advantage of the par-5 ninth to sign off for a front-nine 32.
The fifth-youngest player to ever make a cut on TOUR 👏Kris Kim is playing the weekend @CJByronNelson. pic.twitter.com/0EH2JMdohOMay 4, 2024
Kim, though, slipped up on the 13th, making bogey to drop back to six-under and sit precariously on the cut line with five holes still to play. However, the debutant showed no signs of nerves and bounced back with four successive pars before birdieing the par-5 18th to secure his place in the weekend in a tie for 36th.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"To be honest it being a par-5 it's pretty helpful," Kim said. Yeah, I mean, there is always going to be nerves when you're on the cut line whatever tournament. Yeah, it was pretty good."
Asked on his goal for the final two rounds, he added: "Go as low as possible and have some fun out there. I've enjoyed it so much the last couple days, and being here two more days makes it so much sweeter."
Kim sits seven shots off the lead, which is held by Jake Knapp after consecutive rounds of 64. The American won earlier in the year at the Mexican Open and holds a one-shot lead over Troy Merritt and first-round leader Matt Wallace.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
7 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Jake Knapp leads the event at the halfway stage, but a number of big names are heading home at the weekend
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Beaver Golf All Season Ultra Golf Glove
Sam De’Ath tests the performance of the Beaver Golf All Season Ultra golf glove out on the course
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
16-Year-Old English Amateur Putting Exam Revision To One Side As He Prepares For PGA Tour Debut
Kris Kim has his eyes on making the cut at this week's CJ Cup Bryon Nelson but has an equally important test a few days later
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Joins Lexi Thompson In Surprising Equipment Deal
Ben Griffin will use a Maxfli ball for the rest of the PGA Tour season after becoming intrigued when Thompson penned a deal with the manufacturer
By Mike Hall Published
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Jordan Spieth is in a group with defending champion Jason Day in the first two rounds of the TPC Craig Ranch tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood’s Caddie Ian Finnis Has Open Heart Surgery
Fleetwood’s close friend and caddie confirmed the news on Instagram after being absent from the last three events
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rory McIlroy's Zurich Classic Appearance Helps Event To Highest Final-Round Viewing Figures For Three Years
The four-time Major winner claimed his 25th PGA Tour win alongside Shane Lowry at the event, and the TV-watching public responded by tuning in
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Shares Heartfelt Message After Celebrating Five Years Of Sobriety
The six-time PGA Tour winner thanked his supporters on social media as he celebrated five years of being sober
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout 2024
Jason Day defends his title as the PGA Tour heads to TPC Craig Ranch in Texas
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Oh No!' - Watch As Golf Fan's Ball-Hawking Instinct Causes Awkward Moment At Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
Brandt Snedeker had an embarrassed fan to thank for saving him a potentially difficult second shot at TPC Louisiana
By Jonny Leighfield Published