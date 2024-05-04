16-Year-Old Amateur Kris Kim Becomes Youngest European To Make Cut In PGA Tour History

16-year-old amateur Kris Kim set records flying at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, as he became the youngest European to make the cut in PGA Tour history in his debut appearance.

Kim, son of former LPGA Tour player Ji-Hyun Suh, made an impressive start with a three-under 68 in the first round and held his nerve down the stretch on Friday, shooting a second-round 67 to make the weekend by one shot.

The English teenager is the youngest player to make the cut on Tour since 2015, while his achievement in Texas sees him break Jordan Spieth's long-held record for the youngest player to make a cut in CJ CUP Byron Nelson history.

"It feels pretty good," a relieved Kim said after his second round. "I feel like I've played well over the last two days. Stayed pretty patient out there. I guess it worked. I knew something around this number would be good enough, but, yeah, to shoot it, I'm pretty happy. I can't wait to get started again tomorrow."

Starting his second round in the afternoon waves on the low-scoring TPC Craig Ranch, Kim needed a fast start and got just that, making two birdies in his opening three holes.

A bogey at the par-3 fourth set him back, but the English youngster responded in fine style, birdieing his next two holes before taking advantage of the par-5 ninth to sign off for a front-nine 32.

Kim, though, slipped up on the 13th, making bogey to drop back to six-under and sit precariously on the cut line with five holes still to play. However, the debutant showed no signs of nerves and bounced back with four successive pars before birdieing the par-5 18th to secure his place in the weekend in a tie for 36th.

"To be honest it being a par-5 it's pretty helpful," Kim said. Yeah, I mean, there is always going to be nerves when you're on the cut line whatever tournament. Yeah, it was pretty good."

Asked on his goal for the final two rounds, he added: "Go as low as possible and have some fun out there. I've enjoyed it so much the last couple days, and being here two more days makes it so much sweeter."

Kim sits seven shots off the lead, which is held by Jake Knapp after consecutive rounds of 64. The American won earlier in the year at the Mexican Open and holds a one-shot lead over Troy Merritt and first-round leader Matt Wallace.