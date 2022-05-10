How Can I Play TPC Craig Ranch?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

TPC Craig Ranch, located in Dallas suburb McKinney, was designed by 1973 Open Champion Tom Weiskopf and opened in 2004.

After hosting the Nationwide Tour Championship in 2008 and the 2012 Web.com Tour Championship, 2021 saw TPC Craig Ranch's PGA Tour debut as the venue for the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship. Lush fairways on rolling hills beside mature woods are the order of the day. Meanwhile, Rowlett Creek criss-crosses the course and is a feature on no fewer than 14 of its holes. If players stray from the fairway, they're likely to hit substantial rough.

The par-72, 7,438-yard course is regarded as one of the toughest in Texas and sure to challenge any player. However, if you're a big hitter, it is more likely to work in your favour. That's because the course has seven par 4s over 450 yards, including the 12th, which requires a second shot over the creek. There are also three par 5s over 500 yards, including the 18th.

Anyone playing the course will not only face a challenging round, but a very beautiful one too. TPC Craig Ranch is certified as an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary System by Audubon International - a scheme that helps golf courses protect the environment and preserve the game's heritage. In other words, it's a fitting environment for the PGA Tour, but how easy is it to play?

Like another Texan PGA Tour course, Austin Country Club, TPC Craig Ranch is a private course, meaning your best chance of playing it is to become a member or play as a guest. There are several membership options – charter, patron, social and corporate.

Anyone interested in becoming a member is invited to fill out a form on the course’s official website. Meanwhile, membership fees are undisclosed, but they reportedly range between approximately $25,000 and $50,000, with monthly dues of around $1,025.

