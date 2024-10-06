Which 30 Korn Ferry Tour Players Secured PGA Tour Cards?

At the Korn Ferry Tour Championship there was a lot up for grabs, with PGA Tour cards available to those who finished inside the top 30 of the overall standings.

With potentially life-changing cards on the horizon, the competition was fierce and, at French Lick Golf Resort, 75 players were vying for crucial points. At the end of play, though, the rankings were determined and, in this piece, we have listed those who will be featuring on the top Tour for 2025.

Before getting into the players, some individuals weren't present in Indiana, due to the fact that they have wrapped up their spots for 2025. For example, Matt McCarty, who is comfortably top of the Korn Ferry Tour standings, is playing the Sanderson Farms Championship due to the fact the American has three wins already on the circuit, which automatically gives him a PGA Tour card.

Also, for those who finish outside the top 30, the players who finish 31-60 in the standings, receive a full exemption into the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season and are given a spot in the final stage of the PGA Tour's Q-School.

Finally, for those who are in the 61-75 positions, they also get a full exemption into the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour, with the relevant players receiving an exemption into the PGA Tour's Q-School second stage.

Below, we take a look at which players have made their way onto the PGA Tour for 2025.

1. Matt McCarty

As mentioned, McCarty wrapped up his card on the PGA Tour following three victories on the Korn Ferry Tour. Claiming the Price Cutter Charity Championship, Pinnacle Bank Championship and Albertsons Boise Open in a six-week period, McCarty became just the 13th player since 1997 to earn a PGA Tour card via three wins. Thanks to his victories, he topped the Korn Ferry Tour's points list in 2024.

2. Max McGreevy

McGreevy finished second in the standings, with the 29-year-old enjoying an excellent season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Picking up two wins and a runner-up spot, McGreevy secured eight top 10 finishes and will return to the PGA Tour after dropping off in the 2022-23 season after he finished 175th in the FedEx Cup standings.

3. Frankie Capan III

The 24-year-old turned professional in 2022 and, just two years later, he has secured his spot on the PGA Tour circuit. Picking up one victory and two runner-up finishes, Capan III missed just six cuts in 24 starts and will be one of the PGA Tour rookies teeing it up next season.

4. Steven Fisk

After playing on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022 and 2023, Fisk finally secured his PGA Tour card after an excellent season that featured six top 10s and one victory at the Club Car Championship. Along with the win, the 27-year-old has two runner-up finishes and will also be a PGA Tour rookie.

5. Tim Widing

After finishing 46th in the Korn Ferry Tour's standings in 2023, Widing has excelled in 2024, claiming back-to-back victories at the LECOM Suncoast Classic and Veritex Bank Championship. Thanks to six top 10s and 16 cuts, Widing will join the likes of fellow Swedes Ludvig Aberg and Alex Noren on the PGA Tour.

6. Taylor Dickson

After playing on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020, 2022 and 2023, Dickson finally punched his ticket to the PGA Tour in 2024, thanks to two victories at the Astara Chile Classic and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open. Missing just two cuts throughout the season, the 31-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers on the Korn Ferry Tour.

7. Brian Campbell

Having played 20 PGA Tour events in 2016-17, finishing 180th in the FedEx Cup standings, Campbell will return to the PGA Tour thanks to six top 10s and 20 cuts made in 24 starts. Within those events, the 31-year-old has two runner-up finishes and 11 top 25s.

9. Harry Higgs

Arguably the most experienced player to make their return to the PGA Tour, Higgs is Tour bound after back-to-back victories at the AdventHealth Championship and Visit Knoxville Open. Higgs has made over 100 appearances on the PGA Tour and has amassed almost $4.5 million on the circuit, with the American returning after losing his card in 2023.

9. Thomas Rosenmueller

Having featured on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022, 2023 and 2024, the German has secured his PGA Tour card after a strong year on the circuit. Claiming his first victory on the Tour at the NV5 Invitational, Rosenmueller will be a PGA Tour rookie next season, thanks to 16 cuts in 23 starts.

10. William Mouw

Turning professional in 2023, Mouw will be a PGA Tour member in 2025 thanks to a strong season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Claiming three runner-up finishes, the 24-year-old has 10 top 25s and made two thirds of his cuts in 2024.

11. Quade Cummins

Cummins made a hot start to the 2024 season, with a tie for seventh being followed up by a runner-up finish at the Panama Championship. Since then, the American has notched up four more top 10 finishes and missed just four cuts, as he books his spot on the PGA Tour for the first time.

12. Ryan Gerard

Gerard already has a decent PGA Tour record, with the American claiming two top-five finishes in 23 starts. Now, thanks to a win at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in June, the 25-year-old is a full-time PGA Tour member and will look to improve his record for next season.

13. Kevin Roy

The 34-year-old turned professional in 2012 and, after a poor season on the PGA Tour in 2022-23, Roy will return to the circuit. Last year, he finished 174th in the FedEx Cup standings, with the American picking up two runner-up spots and 15 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 to claim a PGA Tour card.

14. Cristobal Del Solar

It's safe to say Del Solar has had an interesting year on the Korn Ferry Tour! Back in February, he became the first player in a PGA Tour sanctioned event to shoot a 57 and, since that historic moment, the Chilean has picked up a win at The Ascendant presented by Blue, with Del Solar finishing just outside the top 10 standings.

15. Kevin Velo

Velo finished 116th in the Korn Ferry Tour standings in 2023 but, for 2024, the American has secured his PGA Tour card following a win at the Astara Golf Championship in February. Missing just five cuts, Velo is heading to the PGA Tour, just four years after turning professional.

16. Braden Thornberry

Going into the final event at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Thornberry sat in 51st position but, following a blemish-free final round, the 27-year-old won the tournament and, with it, a spot on the PGA Tour. Over the final day, he jumped 35 places and needed a solo second to have a chance of being in the magic spots.

17. Paul Peterson

Missing four cuts in his first five starts of 2024, Peterson then missed a further three cuts in his next five starts. However, the 36-year-old recovered superbly for the remainder of the season and, in his last few tournaments, picked up a win at the Simmons Bank Open to help pick up his PGA Tour card.

18. Isaiah Salinda

In his first Korn Ferry Tour event of 2024, Salinda claimed victory at the Panama Championship by eight shots, with the 27-year-old managing to recover from three consecutive missed cuts to claim a PGA Tour card. Graduating from Stanford University, the same University as Tiger Woods, he will be one to look out for next year on the PGA Tour.

19. Karl Vilips

Turning professional in 2024, Vilips produced a runner-up finish at the NV5 Invitational before following it up with a win at the Utah Championship. Although he played a few less tournaments than others, the Australian moves to the PGA Tour for the first time, with Vilips another Stanford University player, like Salinda.

20. Jackson Suber

Suber made 15 cuts in 23 starts for 2024 and, thanks to four top 10 finishes, he moves to the PGA Tour after finishing in the 20th spot in the standings. The 24-year-old ranks inside the world's top 200 and is another to watch in 2025.

21. Jeremy Paul

Paul has been in-and-out of the PGA Tour Canada circuit and the Korn Ferry Tour but, thanks to a victory at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic in January, he will secure a PGA Tour card for the very first time.

22. Mason Andersen

Andersen featured at The Open Championship in July and, along with his Major appearance, the 25-year-old secured his first Korn Ferry Tour win at the 117 Visa Argentina Open. Although he has missed his last eight cuts, his early performances meant he will be on the PGA Tour next season.

23. John Pak

Claiming victory at the Compliance Solutions Championship in June, Pak finished the Korn Ferry Tour season well with tied 12th and 13th results at the Simmons Bank Open and Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. He will be amongst the rookies heading to the PGA Tour.

24. Kris Ventura

Ventura may be a familiar name to some, with the Norwegian playing on the PGA Tour in 2020. Attending the same University as Viktor Hovland, Ventura secured his card via a number of fine results, including a play-off defeat at the 117 Visa Argentina Open.

25. Kaito Onishi

The Japanese player claimed the UNC Health Championship in June and has registered a number of fine results, including three top 10s throughout 2024. Last year, Onishi only just kept his Korn Ferry Tour status, finishing 100th in the standings, with the 25-year-old taking full advantage this time around.

26. Ricky Castillo

Although Castillo didn't claim victory in 2024, the American will be part of the PGA Tour circuit thanks to 19 cuts in 24 starts. Picking up four top 10 finishes, including a runner-up placing, the 23-year-old had a strong finish to his season.

27. Trevor Cone

The 31-year-old turned professional in 2015 and, nearly a decade on, he has secured his PGA Tour card via six top 10 finishes and 17 cuts in 23 starts. Cone did play on the PGA Tour in 2022-2023, but lost his card after finishing 162nd in the FedEx Cup standings.

28. Danny Walker

Missing four cuts in his first six starts on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, Walker battled back with some fine results, including a runner-up finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. Thanks to a tied 10th finish and two top 25 placings in his final three events, the American is heading to the PGA Tour.

29. Aldrich Potgieter

Potgieter is known for being the second youngest winner in The Amateur Championship history at just 17-years-old. Now, a year on from his win, he is heading to the PGA Tour, with the South African claiming victory at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in January. Although it was a tight affair at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Potgieter held on for one of the 30 PGA Tour cards.

30. Noah Goodwin

The final player to lock up his spot is Goodwin who, despite finishing 44th in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, managed to claim the final card. Claiming six top 10s in 22 starts, the 24-year-old edged out former Masters amateur winner, Sam Bennett, by just 20 points to finish 30th.