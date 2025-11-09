Moutai Singapore Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

There are no Major spots on the line this time around, as there was in Hong Kong, but the rewards remain bountiful for anyone who still stands a chance of winning the Asian Tour's latest event.

In the first tournament since LIV Golf announced an extra card would be available to the leading eligible players in the International Series Rankings, there is also another impressive payout on offer to the field of this week's Moutai Singapore Open.

Whether players are focused on the immediate $2 million total payout at The Singapore Island Country Club or their attention is concentrated on long-term goals, a win here would go a long way to achieving the best of both worlds.

It is also important to make it happen sooner rather than later as the Singapore Open serves as the penultimate International Series event of the year. After this, players only have the PIF Saudi International to change their fate.

Currently, Scott Vincent holds a 104-point lead over Miguel Tabuena in second in the standings, but the recently-expanded pathway to LIV means that the Filipino golfer is now looking over his shoulder instead of up at the Zimbabwean.

Scott Vincent at the Link Hong Kong Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tabuena entered the Singapore Open just under 19 points ahead of Lucas Herbert in third and only 26.19 points in front of Wade Ormsby in fourth.

Whichever pro stands in the winner's circle later today will collect the usual $360,000 as well as a sizeable chunk of International Series ranking points.

The runner-up is destined to receive $220,000 should they finish second alone, while ending third or fourth should still see players bank in excess of six figures.

Below is the full prize money breakdown at the 2025 Moutai Singapore Open, with the maximum payout per position listed based on 75 players making the cut.

Singapore Open Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $360,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $82,000 6th $66,600 7th $57,000 8th $49,000 9th $42,800 10th $38,200 11th $34,900 12th $32,500 13th $30,300 14th $28,900 15th $27,700 16th $26,500 17th $25,300 18th $24,100 19th $23,100 20th $22,300 21st $21,800 22nd $21,200 23rd $20,600 24th $20,000 25th $19,400 26th $18,800 27th $18,200 28th $17,600 29th $17,000 30th $16,400 31st $16,200 32nd $15,600 33rd $15,200 34th $14,800 35th $14,400 36th $14,000 37th $13,600 38th $13,200 39th $12,800 40th $12,400 41st $12,100 42nd $11,700 43rd $11,300 44th $10,900 45th $10,700 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,600 55th $7,400 56th $7,200 57th $7,000 58th $6,800 59th $6,600 60th $6,400 61st $6,200 62nd $6,000 63rd $5,800 64th $5,600 65th $5,400 66th $5,200 67th $5,000 68th $4,800 69th $4,600 70th $4,400 71st $4,200 72nd $4,000 73rd $3,800 74th $3,600 75th $3,400