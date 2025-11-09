Moutai Singapore Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025
In the penultimate International Series event of the season on the Asian Tour, there is another impressive payout on the line for all those who made the cut
There are no Major spots on the line this time around, as there was in Hong Kong, but the rewards remain bountiful for anyone who still stands a chance of winning the Asian Tour's latest event.
In the first tournament since LIV Golf announced an extra card would be available to the leading eligible players in the International Series Rankings, there is also another impressive payout on offer to the field of this week's Moutai Singapore Open.
Whether players are focused on the immediate $2 million total payout at The Singapore Island Country Club or their attention is concentrated on long-term goals, a win here would go a long way to achieving the best of both worlds.
It is also important to make it happen sooner rather than later as the Singapore Open serves as the penultimate International Series event of the year. After this, players only have the PIF Saudi International to change their fate.
Currently, Scott Vincent holds a 104-point lead over Miguel Tabuena in second in the standings, but the recently-expanded pathway to LIV means that the Filipino golfer is now looking over his shoulder instead of up at the Zimbabwean.
Tabuena entered the Singapore Open just under 19 points ahead of Lucas Herbert in third and only 26.19 points in front of Wade Ormsby in fourth.
Whichever pro stands in the winner's circle later today will collect the usual $360,000 as well as a sizeable chunk of International Series ranking points.
The runner-up is destined to receive $220,000 should they finish second alone, while ending third or fourth should still see players bank in excess of six figures.
Below is the full prize money breakdown at the 2025 Moutai Singapore Open, with the maximum payout per position listed based on 75 players making the cut.
Singapore Open Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$360,000
2nd
$220,000
3rd
$126,000
4th
$100,000
5th
$82,000
6th
$66,600
7th
$57,000
8th
$49,000
9th
$42,800
10th
$38,200
11th
$34,900
12th
$32,500
13th
$30,300
14th
$28,900
15th
$27,700
16th
$26,500
17th
$25,300
18th
$24,100
19th
$23,100
20th
$22,300
21st
$21,800
22nd
$21,200
23rd
$20,600
24th
$20,000
25th
$19,400
26th
$18,800
27th
$18,200
28th
$17,600
29th
$17,000
30th
$16,400
31st
$16,200
32nd
$15,600
33rd
$15,200
34th
$14,800
35th
$14,400
36th
$14,000
37th
$13,600
38th
$13,200
39th
$12,800
40th
$12,400
41st
$12,100
42nd
$11,700
43rd
$11,300
44th
$10,900
45th
$10,700
46th
$10,600
47th
$10,200
48th
$9,800
49th
$9,400
50th
$9,000
51st
$8,600
52nd
$8,200
53rd
$7,800
54th
$7,600
55th
$7,400
56th
$7,200
57th
$7,000
58th
$6,800
59th
$6,600
60th
$6,400
61st
$6,200
62nd
$6,000
63rd
$5,800
64th
$5,600
65th
$5,400
66th
$5,200
67th
$5,000
68th
$4,800
69th
$4,600
70th
$4,400
71st
$4,200
72nd
$4,000
73rd
$3,800
74th
$3,600
75th
$3,400
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
