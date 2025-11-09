Moutai Singapore Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

In the penultimate International Series event of the season on the Asian Tour, there is another impressive payout on the line for all those who made the cut

Paul Casey looks on during his pre-tournament press conference at the 2025 Moutai Singapore Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

There are no Major spots on the line this time around, as there was in Hong Kong, but the rewards remain bountiful for anyone who still stands a chance of winning the Asian Tour's latest event.

Whether players are focused on the immediate $2 million total payout at The Singapore Island Country Club or their attention is concentrated on long-term goals, a win here would go a long way to achieving the best of both worlds.

It is also important to make it happen sooner rather than later as the Singapore Open serves as the penultimate International Series event of the year. After this, players only have the PIF Saudi International to change their fate.

Currently, Scott Vincent holds a 104-point lead over Miguel Tabuena in second in the standings, but the recently-expanded pathway to LIV means that the Filipino golfer is now looking over his shoulder instead of up at the Zimbabwean.

Scott Vincent at the Link Hong Kong Open

Scott Vincent at the Link Hong Kong Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tabuena entered the Singapore Open just under 19 points ahead of Lucas Herbert in third and only 26.19 points in front of Wade Ormsby in fourth.

Whichever pro stands in the winner's circle later today will collect the usual $360,000 as well as a sizeable chunk of International Series ranking points.

The runner-up is destined to receive $220,000 should they finish second alone, while ending third or fourth should still see players bank in excess of six figures.

Below is the full prize money breakdown at the 2025 Moutai Singapore Open, with the maximum payout per position listed based on 75 players making the cut.

Singapore Open Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$360,000

2nd

$220,000

3rd

$126,000

4th

$100,000

5th

$82,000

6th

$66,600

7th

$57,000

8th

$49,000

9th

$42,800

10th

$38,200

11th

$34,900

12th

$32,500

13th

$30,300

14th

$28,900

15th

$27,700

16th

$26,500

17th

$25,300

18th

$24,100

19th

$23,100

20th

$22,300

21st

$21,800

22nd

$21,200

23rd

$20,600

24th

$20,000

25th

$19,400

26th

$18,800

27th

$18,200

28th

$17,600

29th

$17,000

30th

$16,400

31st

$16,200

32nd

$15,600

33rd

$15,200

34th

$14,800

35th

$14,400

36th

$14,000

37th

$13,600

38th

$13,200

39th

$12,800

40th

$12,400

41st

$12,100

42nd

$11,700

43rd

$11,300

44th

$10,900

45th

$10,700

46th

$10,600

47th

$10,200

48th

$9,800

49th

$9,400

50th

$9,000

51st

$8,600

52nd

$8,200

53rd

$7,800

54th

$7,600

55th

$7,400

56th

$7,200

57th

$7,000

58th

$6,800

59th

$6,600

60th

$6,400

61st

$6,200

62nd

$6,000

63rd

$5,800

64th

$5,600

65th

$5,400

66th

$5,200

67th

$5,000

68th

$4,800

69th

$4,600

70th

$4,400

71st

$4,200

72nd

$4,000

73rd

$3,800

74th

$3,600

75th

$3,400

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.