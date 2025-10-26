International Series Philippines Full Prize Money Payout 2025

As the Asian Tour campaign continues, the latest International Series event at Sta Elena Golf Club in Manila is offering up another notable prize fund

The Asian Tour season has continued this week with one of its most lucrative events - the International Series Philippines at Sta Elena Golf Club in Manila.

Joining them were YouTube stars, the Bryan Bros - although only Wesley made the weekend as George fell just a couple of shorts short on Friday.

At the halfway stage, Thailand's Sarit Suwannarut held a four-stroke advantage over the field and was in an excellent position to land the top prize of $360,000.

Meanwhile, whoever finishes second is in line for $220,000. Pros in third and fourth position should also collect a six-figure sum for their week's work.

The International Series Philippines is the sixth of eight $2 million tournaments on the Asian Tour calendar, with the PIF Saudi International offering more than double that late next month.

The aim for almost everyone in the International Series fields is to accrue as many points as possible in order to try and top the rankings after the Saudi International. Any player who is not already a LIV player can earn a card to the 54-hole circuit if they lead the standings once the music stops.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 International Series Philippines, based on 75 players making the cut. This year, 66 pros made it through to the weekend.

International Series Philippines Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$360,000

2nd

$220,000

3rd

$126,000

4th

$100,000

5th

$82,000

6th

$66,600

7th

$57,000

8th

$49,000

9th

$42,800

10th

$38,200

11th

$34,900

12th

$32,500

13th

$30,300

14th

$28,900

15th

$27,700

16th

$26,500

17th

$25,300

18th

$24,100

19th

$23,100

20th

$22,300

21st

$21,800

22nd

$21,200

23rd

$20,600

24th

$20,000

25th

$19,400

26th

$18,800

27th

$18,200

28th

$17,600

29th

$17,000

30th

$16,400

31st

$16,200

32nd

$15,600

33rd

$15,200

34th

$14,800

35th

$14,400

36th

$14,000

37th

$13,600

38th

$13,200

39th

$12,800

40th

$12,400

41st

$12,100

42nd

$11,700

43rd

$11,300

44th

$10,900

45th

$10,700

46th

$10,600

47th

$10,200

48th

$9,800

49th

$9,400

50th

$9,000

51st

$8,600

52nd

$8,200

53rd

$7,800

54th

$7,600

55th

$7,400

56th

$7,200

57th

$7,000

58th

$6,800

59th

$6,600

60th

$6,400

61st

$6,200

62nd

$6,000

63rd

$5,800

64th

$5,600

65th

$5,400

66th

$5,200

67th

$5,000

68th

$4,800

69th

$4,600

70th

$4,400

71st

$4,200

72nd

$4,000

73rd

$3,800

74th

$3,600

75th

$3,400

