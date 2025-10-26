International Series Philippines Full Prize Money Payout 2025
As the Asian Tour campaign continues, the latest International Series event at Sta Elena Golf Club in Manila is offering up another notable prize fund
The Asian Tour season has continued this week with one of its most lucrative events - the International Series Philippines at Sta Elena Golf Club in Manila.
The latest big-money stop of the season saw plenty of the Asian Tour's very best and a handful of LIV Golf League players begin their battle for supremacy.
Joining them were YouTube stars, the Bryan Bros - although only Wesley made the weekend as George fell just a couple of shorts short on Friday.
At the halfway stage, Thailand's Sarit Suwannarut held a four-stroke advantage over the field and was in an excellent position to land the top prize of $360,000.
Meanwhile, whoever finishes second is in line for $220,000. Pros in third and fourth position should also collect a six-figure sum for their week's work.
The International Series Philippines is the sixth of eight $2 million tournaments on the Asian Tour calendar, with the PIF Saudi International offering more than double that late next month.
The aim for almost everyone in the International Series fields is to accrue as many points as possible in order to try and top the rankings after the Saudi International. Any player who is not already a LIV player can earn a card to the 54-hole circuit if they lead the standings once the music stops.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 International Series Philippines, based on 75 players making the cut. This year, 66 pros made it through to the weekend.
International Series Philippines Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$360,000
2nd
$220,000
3rd
$126,000
4th
$100,000
5th
$82,000
6th
$66,600
7th
$57,000
8th
$49,000
9th
$42,800
10th
$38,200
11th
$34,900
12th
$32,500
13th
$30,300
14th
$28,900
15th
$27,700
16th
$26,500
17th
$25,300
18th
$24,100
19th
$23,100
20th
$22,300
21st
$21,800
22nd
$21,200
23rd
$20,600
24th
$20,000
25th
$19,400
26th
$18,800
27th
$18,200
28th
$17,600
29th
$17,000
30th
$16,400
31st
$16,200
32nd
$15,600
33rd
$15,200
34th
$14,800
35th
$14,400
36th
$14,000
37th
$13,600
38th
$13,200
39th
$12,800
40th
$12,400
41st
$12,100
42nd
$11,700
43rd
$11,300
44th
$10,900
45th
$10,700
46th
$10,600
47th
$10,200
48th
$9,800
49th
$9,400
50th
$9,000
51st
$8,600
52nd
$8,200
53rd
$7,800
54th
$7,600
55th
$7,400
56th
$7,200
57th
$7,000
58th
$6,800
59th
$6,600
60th
$6,400
61st
$6,200
62nd
$6,000
63rd
$5,800
64th
$5,600
65th
$5,400
66th
$5,200
67th
$5,000
68th
$4,800
69th
$4,600
70th
$4,400
71st
$4,200
72nd
$4,000
73rd
$3,800
74th
$3,600
75th
$3,400
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.