International Series Philippines Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The Asian Tour season has continued this week with one of its most lucrative events - the International Series Philippines at Sta Elena Golf Club in Manila.

The latest big-money stop of the season saw plenty of the Asian Tour's very best and a handful of LIV Golf League players begin their battle for supremacy.

Joining them were YouTube stars, the Bryan Bros - although only Wesley made the weekend as George fell just a couple of shorts short on Friday.

At the halfway stage, Thailand's Sarit Suwannarut held a four-stroke advantage over the field and was in an excellent position to land the top prize of $360,000.

Meanwhile, whoever finishes second is in line for $220,000. Pros in third and fourth position should also collect a six-figure sum for their week's work.

The International Series Philippines is the sixth of eight $2 million tournaments on the Asian Tour calendar, with the PIF Saudi International offering more than double that late next month.

The aim for almost everyone in the International Series fields is to accrue as many points as possible in order to try and top the rankings after the Saudi International. Any player who is not already a LIV player can earn a card to the 54-hole circuit if they lead the standings once the music stops.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 International Series Philippines, based on 75 players making the cut. This year, 66 pros made it through to the weekend.

International Series Philippines Prize Money Breakdown