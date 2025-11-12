DP World Tour Q-School Final Stage Full Prize Money Payout 2025

For those looking to reach the DP World Tour next season, the Final Stage of Qualifying School is the last step on their potential journey towards the big time.

Players have had to battle through first and second stage just to reach this point, and now their dream is either about to be realized or crushed following a six-day marathon held across INFINITUM's Lakes and Hills courses in Tarragona, Spain.

Every aspect of a player's ability has been tested so far - from physical health to mental fortitude - and now the ultimate prize is within touching distance.

The tournament began with over 150 players - some of whom have won on the main European circuit multiple times before while others are just beginning their journey in the professional game - but only 60 made the cut after four rounds.

Of those left, golfers have been battling it out over the remaining 36 holes for one of 20 tour cards.

Zander Lombard led after four days of Qualifying School Final Stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

And while securing playing rights on the European circuit - where prize purses are as much as $9 million before the play-offs - has been the primary aim, there is also a little financial incentive for the highest finishers in Spain this week.

Not quite at the same level as the upcoming $10 million DP World Tour Championship, there is a grand total of €120,000 (circa $138,500) up for grabs at the Final Stage of Qualifying School.

The winner will take home €5,000 ($5,770) and the runner-up, should they finish in solo second, will bank €3,900 ($4,500).

Should a player end on their own in third, they would collect €3,100 ($3,580) while fourth and fifth may scoop as much as €2,500 ($2,886) and €2,000 ($2,309), respectively.

A general view of the Lakes Course, Infinitum's 18th hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike other tour events where the figure a pro collects tails off the further down the leaderboard they finish, the Final Stage of Q-School offers the same amount to anyone who ends between sixth and 60th.

Below is the full list of prize money payouts, in euros, at DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage 2025.

DP WORLD TOUR Q-SCHOOL FINAL STAGE PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN